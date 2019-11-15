Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
Anglo American : Share Buyback

11/15/2019 | 02:40am EST

Anglo American plc (the 'Company')

Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Transaction in Own Shares

Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Goldman Sachs International ('Goldman Sachs') as part of its buyback programme announced on 25 July 2019 (the 'Programme').

Date of purchase:

14 November 2019

Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945each purchased:

232,512

Highest price paid per share (£):

£20.3450

Lowest price paid per share (£):

£20.0411

Volume weighted average price paid per share (£):

£20.1877

Anglo American will cancel the purchased shares.

Full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase-transactions.

Ellie Klonarides

Deputy Company Secretary

Anglo American plc

15November 2019

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 07:39:03 UTC
