Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/22 06:32:50 am
1689.8 GBp   -1.93%
06:13aANGLO AMERICAN : appoints Goldman Sachs
PU
03:59aSouth Africa's Exxaro buoyed by equity investments as core profit falls
RE
08/21ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American : appoints Goldman Sachs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 06:13am EDT

22 August 2019

Anglo American appoints Goldman Sachs in connection with its previously announced $1bn share buyback programme

Further to the announcement on 25 July 2019 in respect of the commencement of a share buyback programme of up to $1 billion, Anglo American plc ('Anglo American') announces that it has now entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs International ('Goldman Sachs') in connection with the on-market irrevocable and non-discretionary share buy-back programme (the 'Programme').

Anglo American gave irrevocable and non-discretionary instructions to Goldman Sachs on 22 August 2019 in relation to the second tranche of $505 million of the Programme. Goldman Sachs will act as principal and will purchase shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and UK trading venues[1]in line with the proportion of Anglo American's shareholder register in South Africa and the United Kingdom, and will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of Anglo American's ordinary shares independently of Anglo American. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

For further information, please contact:

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, more electrified world and that meet the fast growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world - safely, responsibly and sustainably.

As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, coal and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate, and for society as a whole. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 10:12:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
06:13aANGLO AMERICAN : appoints Goldman Sachs
PU
03:59aSouth Africa's Exxaro buoyed by equity investments as core profit falls
RE
08/21ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/20BHP Profit Soars as Iron Ore Surges -- WSJ
DJ
08/19ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/16ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/15ANGLO AMERICAN : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/14ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/12ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
08/09China's CMOC seeks opportunities to beef up battery metals business - CEO
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 664 M
EBIT 2019 7 442 M
Net income 2019 3 903 M
Debt 2019 3 342 M
Yield 2019 5,93%
P/E ratio 2019 6,92x
P/E ratio 2020 7,72x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
Capitalization 28 865 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 29,09  $
Last Close Price 20,90  $
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.42%28 887
BHP GROUP LTD2.98%114 439
BHP GROUP PLC3.77%114 439
RIO TINTO PLC6.97%81 760
RIO TINTO LIMITED6.67%81 760
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.3.59%17 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group