22 August 2019 Anglo American appoints Goldman Sachs in connection with its previously announced $1bn share buyback programme

Further to the announcement on 25 July 2019 in respect of the commencement of a share buyback programme of up to $1 billion, Anglo American plc ('Anglo American') announces that it has now entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs International ('Goldman Sachs') in connection with the on-market irrevocable and non-discretionary share buy-back programme (the 'Programme').

Anglo American gave irrevocable and non-discretionary instructions to Goldman Sachs on 22 August 2019 in relation to the second tranche of $505 million of the Programme. Goldman Sachs will act as principal and will purchase shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and UK trading venues[1]in line with the proportion of Anglo American's shareholder register in South Africa and the United Kingdom, and will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of Anglo American's ordinary shares independently of Anglo American. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

