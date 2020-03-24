Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo American : response to South Africa's COVID-19 measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:23am EDT
skip to main content

24 March, 2020

Anglo American notes the statement made by the President of the Republic of South Africa on the evening of Monday 23 March in relation to a 21-day nationwide lockdown, to take effect at midnight on Thursday 26 March, in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa. Anglo American will review the detailed regulations relating to this action that are being published, including in relation to exemptions for certain business activities, and will issue a further statement in due course.

Anglo American's priorities are the safety, health and wellbeing of our people and all those who interact with our business around the world. We recognise the critical role that our operations play in our host operating countries, including in terms of jobs and our local communities. We are therefore also working together with the Government of South Africa to ensure the continuity of our business where appropriate in order to minimise any unintended consequences of the announced lockdown.

For further information, please contact:
Media Investors
UK UK
James Wyatt-Tilby Paul Galloway
Email: james.wyatt-tilby@angloamerican.com Email: paul.galloway@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8759 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8718
Marcelo Esquivel Robert Greenberg
Email: marcelo.esquivel@angloamerican.com Email: robert.greenberg@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8891 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 2124
Katie Ryall Emma Waterworth
Email: katie.ryall@angloamerican.com Email: emma.waterworth@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8935 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8574
South Africa
Pranill Ramchander
Email: pranill.ramchander@angloamerican.com
Tel: +27 (0)11 638 2592
Sibusiso Tshabalala
Email: sibusiso.tshabalala@angloamerican.com
Tel: +27 (0)11 638 2175

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive mining operations and undeveloped resources provides the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing consumer-driven demands of the world's developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and mine, process, move and market our products to our customers around the world - safely, responsibly and sustainably.

As a responsible miner - of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, coal and nickel - we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate, and for society as a whole. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 07:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
03:23aANGLO AMERICAN : response to South Africa's COVID-19 measures
PU
03/20ANGLO AMERICAN : focuses COVID-19 response on people's health and business conti..
PU
03/18From using drones to stockpiling cyanide, miners keep digging amid pandemic
RE
03/17Coronavirus Fallout Reaches Some of the World's Most-Remote Mines
DJ
03/17Antofagasta to cut 2020 spending as coronavirus squeezes global economy
RE
03/17ANGLO AMERICAN : Secures future of Woodsmith Project
PU
03/17ANGLO AMERICAN : secures future of Woodsmith polyhalite project
PU
03/17ANGLO AMERICAN : slows Peru copper project construction due to national quaranti..
RE
03/17ANGLO AMERICAN : temporarily slows Quellaveco copper project construction
PU
03/17ANGLO AMERICAN : Reduces Operations at Peruvian Site on Coronavirus Concerns
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 532 M
EBIT 2020 6 223 M
Net income 2020 3 062 M
Debt 2020 5 961 M
Yield 2020 7,58%
P/E ratio 2020 5,06x
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 15 505 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 26,78  $
Last Close Price 12,65  $
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Maria Silvia Bastos Marques Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-49.76%15 354
BHP GROUP-30.60%73 710
RIO TINTO PLC-31.16%64 636
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.68%12 654
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-5.31%6 444
FRESNILLO PLC-3.16%5 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group