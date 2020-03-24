Anglo American : response to South Africa's COVID-19 measures

Anglo American notes the statement made by the President of the Republic of South Africa on the evening of Monday 23 March in relation to a 21-day nationwide lockdown, to take effect at midnight on Thursday 26 March, in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa. Anglo American will review the detailed regulations relating to this action that are being published, including in relation to exemptions for certain business activities, and will issue a further statement in due course.

Anglo American's priorities are the safety, health and wellbeing of our people and all those who interact with our business around the world. We recognise the critical role that our operations play in our host operating countries, including in terms of jobs and our local communities. We are therefore also working together with the Government of South Africa to ensure the continuity of our business where appropriate in order to minimise any unintended consequences of the announced lockdown.