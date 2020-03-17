Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
News 


Anglo American : slows Peru copper project construction due to national quarantine

03/17/2020 | 04:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago

Global miner Anglo American said on Tuesday it was slowing down the construction work of the Quellaveco copper project in Peru, following a 15-day national quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Latin American country has suspended constitutional rights including free movement and assembly as it tries to deal with the fast-spreading virus, which had infected 71 people as of Sunday.

Anglo said the work on the project will be significantly slowed, with only critical areas of the project continuing as normal.

The Quellaveco project, with an expected capital cost of $5 billion (4.08 billion pounds) to $5.3 billion, is expected to start production in 2022.

Anglo expects output of about 300,000 tonnes per year at a cash cost of $1.05 per pound of copper during the first ten years of full production at the project.

Copper accounts for nearly 20% of Anglo's annual revenue.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3.89% 1354.8 Delayed Quote.-41.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 267 M
EBIT 2020 6 473 M
Net income 2020 3 174 M
Debt 2020 5 615 M
Yield 2020 6,52%
P/E ratio 2020 6,13x
P/E ratio 2021 5,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 19 386 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 29,96  $
Last Close Price 15,82  $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 89,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Maria Silvia Bastos Marques Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-41.56%19 401
BHP GROUP-31.35%76 118
RIO TINTO PLC-27.23%69 103
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.70%15 296
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-7.15%7 131
SOUTH32-28.33%5 744
