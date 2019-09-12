Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

De Beers Namibia diamond venture sells mine to local consortium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:19pm EDT

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namdeb Holdings Limited, a joint venture between the Namibian Government and Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers Group, said on Thursday that it has sold Elizabeth Bay Mine and its associated marine assets as a going concern to Lewcor, a 100% Namibian-owned consortium.

Namdeb, which unsuccessfully explored a variety of options to extend the life of its Elizabeth Bay Mine beyond 2019, ceased operations in September 2018 because it could no longer run the operation economically.

The company said it first put the mine up for sale in February last year, seeking to find an operator suited to operate the mine in a sustainable way, ensuring continuation of employment and economic activities in Namibia.

The mine, located along the southwestern coast of Namibia near the town of Luderitz, produced around 200,000 carats in 2017 and employed approximately 160 people.

The transaction is worth 120 million Namibian dollar ($8.23 million), with potential upside to N$180 million. Namdeb said it will share in the revenue from certain marine mining areas associated with the Elizabeth Bay Mine, which Lewcor has indicated it will bring into production in the near-term.

Namdeb said the transaction creates employment opportunities for those affected by the closure of the mine, and for the larger community and economy.

"A rigorous, independently-advised process enabled Namdeb to select a company with not only the right mining and financial credentials, but also a commitment to meet future social and environmental obligations," Namdeb chairman Chris Nghaamwa said.

"We are delighted that the new owner is broad-based, and is fully owned by Namibian citizens," he said.

More details on the ownership structure of Lewcor were not immediately available.

Diamond mining generates 20 percent of the southern African country's export earnings, but this could be under threat as Namdeb could close four mines by 2022 now that many major onshore deposits have been depleted.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2.64% 1930.8 Delayed Quote.7.74%
GOLD 0.41% 1499.127 Delayed Quote.15.97%
SILVER -0.07% 18.073 Delayed Quote.16.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
02:19pDe Beers Namibia diamond venture sells mine to local consortium
RE
12:34pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Tariff delay, Morrisons help FTSE 100 stay afloat
RE
05:39aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Struggles Higher; Miners Lifted On Signs Of Trade-wa..
DJ
09/11ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
09/10South Africa's AMCU declares a dispute in wage talks with platinum firms
RE
09/09Materials Down After Weak Chinese Import Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/09ANGLO AMERICAN : Russia's Alrosa seeks to brighten up its fluorescent diamond sa..
RE
09/09ANGLO AMERICAN : Share Buyback
PU
09/06DIVIDEND DECLARATION : Sterling and Euro Rates
PU
09/06ANGLO AMERICAN : Botswana, De Beers Advance Diamond-Sales Negotiation -Bloomberg
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 681 M
EBIT 2019 7 388 M
Net income 2019 3 853 M
Debt 2019 3 213 M
Yield 2019 5,20%
P/E ratio 2019 7,87x
P/E ratio 2020 8,75x
EV / Sales2019 1,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
Capitalization 32 064 M
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 28,36  $
Last Close Price 23,22  $
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Non-Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Technical Director & Director
Jack Edward Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.74%32 064
BHP GROUP PLC7.59%120 861
BHP GROUP LTD6.11%120 861
RIO TINTO LIMITED14.74%89 663
RIO TINTO PLC14.97%89 663
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.9.55%18 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group