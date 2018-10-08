Anglo Asian Mining : Exercise of Share Options and Issue of Equity

Anglo Asian Mining plc / Ticker: AAZ / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

8 October 2018

Anglo Asian Mining plc

Exercise of Share Options and Issue of Equity

Anglo Asian Mining plc ('Anglo Asian' or the 'Company'), the AIM listed gold, copper and silver producer in Azerbaijan, has applied on 5 October for the admission of 75,000 new ordinary shares of 1p each in the share capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') exercised at a price of 35.44p per share to be admitted to trading on AIM. The Ordinary Shares were issued by Anglo Asian on 5 October 2018 pursuant to the exercise of share options over Ordinary Shares of the Company by a stock option holder.

The 75,000 new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company including the right to receive any dividend or other distribution thereafter declared, made or paid. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the new Ordinary Shares will commence on or around 12 October 2018.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the new Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital now consists of 114,392,024 ordinary shares of 1p each, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 114,392,024.

The above figure of 114,392,024 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

For further information please visit www.angloasianmining.com