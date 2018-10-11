Anglo Asian Mining : Q3 2018 Production and Operations Review

Log in
10/11/2018 | 09:18am CEST

Anglo Asian Mining plc / Ticker: AAZ / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

11 October 2018

Anglo Asian Mining plc

Q3 2018 Production and Operations review

28 per cent. year-on-year increase in total production for YTD Q3 2018 to 61,761 GEOs and net cash of $2.8 million

Anglo Asian Mining plc ('Anglo Asian' or the 'Company'), the AIM listed gold, copper and silver producer focused in Azerbaijan, is pleased to provide a production, sales and operations review for its Gedabek gold, copper and silver mining and production contract area ('Gedabek') in western Azerbaijan for the three and nine months to 30 September 2018 ('Q3 2018' and 'YTD Q3 2018' respectively).

Note that all references to '$' are to United States dollars.

Overview

· Continued improvement in total production in Q3 2018 expressed as gold equivalent ounces ('GEOs') with a 28 per cent. quarter-on-quarter and a 38 per cent. year-on-year ('y-o-y') increase to 24,412 GEOs

· 28 per cent. y-o-y increase in YTD Q3 2018 total production to 61,761 GEOs

· Net cash of $2.8 million at end of September 2018 with only debt being the Pasha Bank low cost refinancing loan

· As announced on 19 September 2018, an interim dividend of US$0.03 per share will be paid gross in respect of the year ending 31 December 2018 to shareholders on 8 November 2018

Anglo Asian CEO Reza Vaziri commented:'This has been another excellent quarter for Anglo Asian as copper production restarted from the flotation plant following the commissioning of the second crusher line. Quarter three production showed strong year-on-year growth of 38 per cent. to 24,412 gold equivalent ounces. Given the strong production in the year so far, I am expecting production for the full year to be at the upper end of our guidance.

'The Company's increasing production continues to strengthen our balance sheet and I am again pleased to say that the Company moved into having net cash of $2.8 million at the end of September. This is an exciting time for Anglo Asian as we prepare to pay our maiden dividend in November 2018.'

Production Overview

Q3 2018

· 38 per cent. y-o-y increase in total production to 24,412 GEOs (Q3 2017: 17,714 ounces)

· 47 per cent. y-o-y increase in gold production to 21,318 ounces (Q3 2017: 14,468 ounces):

o18,874 ounces contained within gold doré

o7 ounces from SART processing

o2,437 ounces from flotation

· Copper production totalled 470 tonnes (Q3 2017: 550 tonnes):

o81 tonnes from SART processing

o389 tonnes from flotation processing

· Silver production totalled 59,346 ounces (Q3 2017: 40,288 ounces):

o7,416 ounces contained within gold doré

o17,357 ounces from SART processing

o34,573 ounces from flotation

YTD Q3 2018

· 28 per cent. y-o-y increase in total production to 61,761 GEOs (YTD Q3 2017: 48,275 GEOs)

· 45 per cent. y-o-y increase in gold production to 54,573 ounces (YTD Q3 2017: 37,686 ounces)

· Copper production totalled 1,057 tonnes (YTD Q3 2017: 1,872 tonnes)

· Silver production totalled 144,362 ounces (YTD Q3 2017: 125,375 ounces)

· Forecast production for FY 2018 now at upper end of previous guidance of between 78,000 to 84,000 GEOs

Sales

· Q3 2018 gold bullion sales of 18,637 ounces at an average of $1,216 per ounce (Q2 2018 gold bullion sales of 10,822 ounces at an average of $1,307 per ounce)

· Q3 2018 copper concentrate shipments to the customer totalled 1,557 dry metric tonnes ('dmt') with a sales value of $3.4 million (excluding Government of Azerbaijan profit share) (Q2 2018: 1,736 dmt with a sales value of $4.2 million)

Company financials

· Net cash, being cash and cash equivalents less interest-bearing loans and borrowings,totalled $2.8 million at 30 September 2017 (Net debt of$2.9million at 30 June 2018)

Gedabek - mining, production and sales

The Company mined the following ore in the nine months to 30 September 2018:

6 months to

30 June 2018*

3 months to

30 September 2018

9 months to

30 September 2018

Mine

Ore mined

Average

gold grade

Ore mined

Average

gold grade

Ore mined

Average

gold grade

(tonnes)

(g/t)

(tonnes)

(g/t)

(tonnes)

(g/t)

Open pit

51,237

0.95

90,415

1.34

141,652

1.20

Ugur - o/pit

467,382

1.31

420,320

1.17

887,702

1.24

Gadir - u/g

56,765

5.62

34,439

3.91

91,204

4.97

Gosha - u/g

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

575,384

1.70

545,174

1.37

1,120,558

1.54

* There have been some minor changes to the previously reported figures following reconciliation of ore stockpiles.

As previously reported, low grade ore (less than 1.5 grammes per tonne of gold) is being treated by heap leaching, whilst higher grade ore (more than 1.5 grammes per tonne of gold) is being processed through the agitation leaching plant.

Anglo Asian stacked 195,957 tonnes of dry crushed ore onto heap leach pads with an average gold content of 0.91 grammes per tonne (Q2 2018: 150,573 tonnes with an average gold content of 0.91 grammes per tonne) during Q3 2018. The Company also heap leached uncrushed Run of Mine ('ROM') ore. During Q3 2018, Anglo Asian stacked 136,595 tonnes of ROM ore onto heap leach pads with an average gold content of 0.40 grammes per tonne (Q2 2018: 77,493 tonnes with an average gold content of 0.51 grammes per tonne).

The Company processed during Q3 2018, 196,700 dry tonnes of ore with an average gold content of 2.39 grammes per tonne through the agitation leaching plant (Q2 2018: 196,107 dry tonnes with an average gold content of 2.19 grammes per tonne). 126,009 dry tonnes of ore containing an average copper content of 0.47 per cent. was processed by the flotation plant in Q3 2018.

During Q3 2018, the Company produced gold doré containing 18,874 ounces of gold and 7,416 ounces of silver at Gedabek (Q2 2018: 15,532 ounces of gold and 6,014 ounces of silver). During Q3 2018, the agitation leaching plant produced 13,881 and 5,404 ounces of gold and silver, respectively, and the heap leach operations produced 4,993 and 2,012 ounces of gold and silver, respectively.

SART processing in Q3 2018 produced162 dmt of copper concentrate containing 81 tonnes of copper and 7 ounces of gold (Q2 2018: 260 dmt of copper concentrate containing 137 tonnes of copper and 6 ounces of gold). YTD Q3 2018 SART copper production was 332 tonnes compared to YTD Q3 2017 production of 562 tonnes. Production of copper was lower YTD 2018 due to processing mainly Ugur ores in the agitation leaching plant which do not contain copper.

Flotation processing in Q3 2018 produced2,501 dmt of copper concentrate containing 389 tonnes of copper and 2,437 ounces of gold (Q2 2018: 1,396 dmt of copper concentrate containing 195 tonnes of copper and 1,226 ounces of gold).

The following table summarises gold doré production and sales at Gedabek for FY 2017 and Q1 to Q3 2018:

Gold produced*

(ounces)

Silver

Produced*

(ounces)

Gold sales**

(ounces)

Gold Sales price

($/ounce)

Quarter ended

31 March 2017

9,258

2,447

8,283

1,220

30 June 2017

9,131

3,266

7,406

1,258

H1 2017

18,389

5,713

15,689

1,238

30 Sept 2017

12,221

4,381

9,287

1,286

31 Dec 2017

21,924

12,634

18,520

1,278

H2 2017

34,145

17,015

27,807

1,281

FY 2017

52,534

22,728

43,496

1,265

31 March 2018

15,750

7,110

14,956

1,328

30 June 2018

15,532

6,014

10,822

1,307

H1 2018

31,282

13,124

25,778

1,319

30 September 2018

18,874

7,416

18,637

1,216

Note that some of the figures in the above table may differ from previously reported due to agreement of final assay.

* including Government of Azerbaijan's share

** excludes Government of Azerbaijan's share

The following table summarises copper concentrate production from both the Company's SART and flotation plants at Gedabek for FY 2017 and Q1 to Q3 2018:

Concentrate

Copper

Gold

Silver

production*

content*

content*

content*

2017

(dmt)

(tonnes)

(ounces)

(ounces)

Quarter ended 31 March

SART processing

428

210

5

5,523

Flotation

2,312

396

1,815

31,399

Total

2,740

606

1,820

36,922

Quarter ended 30 June

SART processing

419

187

4

4,717

Flotation

3,203

529

3,005

37,735

Total

3,622

716

3,009

42,452

Quarter ended 30 Sept

SART processing

333

165

4

9,097

Flotation

2,379

385

2,243

26,810

Total

2,712

550

2,247

35,907

Quarter ended 31 December

SART processing

256

119

7

34,844

Flotation

-

-

-

-

Total

256

119

7

34,844

2018

Quarter ended 31 March

SART processing

223

114

6

22,118

Flotation

819

141

735

11,587

Total

1,042

255

741

33,705

Quarter ended 30 June

SART processing

260

137

6

21,800

Flotation

1,136

195

1,226

16,387

Total

1,396

332

1,232

38,187

Quarter ended 30 September

SART processing

162

81

7

17,357

Flotation

2,501

389

2,437

34,573

Total

2,663

470

2,444

51,930

* including Government of Azerbaijan's share.

** certain amounts for flotation production are different to those previously disclosed due to final reconciliation of production and sales.

The following table summarises total copper concentrate production and sales at Gedabek for FY 2017 and Q1 through Q3 2018.Note that sales of concentrates are initially recorded at provisional amounts until agreement of final assay:

Concentrate

Copper

Gold

Silver

Concentrate

Concentrate

production*

content*

content*

content*

sales**

sales**

(dmt)

(tonnes)

(ounces)

(ounces)

(dmt)

($000)

Quarter ended

31 March 2017

2,740

606

1,820

36,922

2,230

4,220

30 June 2017

3,622

716

3,009

42,452

3,166

6,104

H1 2017

6,362

1,322

4,829

79,374

5,396

10,324

30 Sept 2017

2,712

550

2,247

35,907

2,905

5,480

31 Dec 2017

256

119

7

34,844

198

854

H2 2017

2,968

669

2,254

70,751

3,103

6,334

FY 2017

9,330

1,991

7,083

150,125

8,499

16,658

31 March 2018

1,042

255

741

33,474

608

1,715

30 June 2018

1,396

332

1,232

38,187

1,736

4,221

H1 2018

2,438

587

1,973

71,661

2,344

5,936

30 Sept 2018

2,663

470

2,444

51,930

1,557

3,368

* including Government of Azerbaijan's share

** excludes Government of Azerbaijan's share

Net cash

The Company had net cash at 30 September 2018 of $2.8 million, an increase in cash of $5.7 million from net debt of $2.9 million at 30 June 2018 as follows:

$m

Cash at bank and on hand

14.4

Pasha Bank refinancing loan

(11.6)

Net cash

2.8

The Company made a payment of $3.0 million at the end of September in respect of corporation tax in Azerbaijan. The Company has now utilised all brought forward tax losses in Azerbaijan and going forward will be a corporation tax payer.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information please visitwww.angloasianmining.comor contact:

Reza Vaziri

Anglo Asian Mining plc

Tel: +994 12 596 3350

Bill Morgan

Anglo Asian Mining plc

Tel: +994 502 910 400

Stephen Westhead

Anglo Asian Mining plc

Tel: +994 502 916 894

Ewan Leggat

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Soltan Tagiev

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel + 44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Susie Geliher

St Brides Partners Ltd

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Lottie Wadham

St Brides Partners Ltd

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes:

Anglo Asian Mining plc (AIM:AAZ) is a gold, copper and silver producer in Central Asia with a broad portfolio of production and exploration assets in Azerbaijan. The Company has a 1,962 square kilometre portfolio, assembled from analysis of historic Soviet geological data and held under a Production Sharing Agreement modelled on the Azeri oil industry.

The Company's main operating location is the Gedabek contract area ('Gedabek') which is a 300 square kilometer area in the lesser Caucasus mountains in western Azerbaijan. The Company developed Azerbaijan's first operating gold/copper/silver mine at Gedabek which commenced gold production in May 2009. Mining at Gedabek was initially from its main open pit which is an open cast mine with a series of interconnected pits. The Company also operates the high grade Gadir underground mine which is co-located at the Gedabek site,In September 2017, production commenced at the Ugur open pit mine, a recently discovered gold ore deposit at Gedabek. The Company has a second underground mine, Gosha, which is 50 kilometres from Gedabek. Ore mined at Gosha is processed at Anglo Asian's Gedabek plant.

The Company produced 71,461 gold equivalent ounces ('GEOs') for the year ended 31 December 2017. Gedabek is a polymetallic ore deposit that has gold together with significant concentrations of copper inthe main open pit mine, and an oxide gold-rich zone at Ugur. The Company therefore employs a series of flexible processing routes to optimise metal recoveries and efficiencies. The Company produces gold doré through agitation and heap leaching operations, copper concentrate from its Sulphidisation, Acidification, Recycling, and Thickening (SART) plant and also a copper and precious metal concentrate from its flotation plant, which is processing tailings from the agitation leach plant.A second dedicated crusher line has recently been commissioned and is now in operation forthe flotation plant to enable it to operate independently of the agitation leaching plant.

The Company has forecast production for FY 2018 of between 78,000 to 84,000 GEOs an increase for the mid-point of this guidance of over 13 per cent. compared to FY 2017 production of 71,461 GEOs.

Anglo Asian is also actively seeking to exploit its first mover advantage in Azerbaijan to identify additional projects, as well as looking for other properties in order to fulfil its expansion ambitions and become a mid-tier gold and copper metal production company.

Disclaimer

Anglo Asian Mining plc published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 07:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
