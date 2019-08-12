Anglo Australian Resources NL : App 3B & Cleansing Statement
08/12/2019 | 05:41am EDT
ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL
ACN 009 159 077
12 August 2019
$1.4 MILLION CAPITAL RAISING - APPENDIX 3B
Anglo Australian Resources NL ("Anglo Australian" or the "Company") (ASX: AAR) announced in its 5 August release to the ASX that it had received firm commitments pursuant to a capital raising in the amount of $1.4 million.
At the issue price of $0.065 per share, this equates to the issue of approximately 21 million new shares.
So far, subscriptions in the amount of approximately $535,000 in respect of approximately 8.2 million shares have been received.
An Appendix 3B in respect of the issue of these shares is attached.
A further Appendix 3B in respect of the remaining 13 million shares will be issued when all the subscription moneys are received.
The funds received will be applied towards the 2019 field exploration season at several of the Company's key targets with the highest priority exploration campaign being the Company's Mandilla Project.
For further information:
John L C Jones AM - Chairman
Telephone: (08) 9322 4569
Anglo Australian Resources NL
ASX: AAR
63 Hay Street | Subiaco WA 6008 | T: +61 8 9 382 8822 | E:info@anglo.com.au |
www.anglo.com.au
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Appendix 3B
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
ORD
8,230,692
3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
ORD
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/08/2012
Appendix 3B Page 1
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity
that has obtained security holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
Yes
Issue price of $0.065 per share
Pursuant to a placement to sophisticated and professional investors
Yes
26 November 2018
6c
Number
of
+securities
issued
8,230,692
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d
+securities
Number
of
issued
Nil
with security
holder approval
under rule 7.1A
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
6e
Number of +securities issued
with
security
holder
approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
6f
Number of
securities issued
under an exception in rule 7.2
6g
If securities issued under rule
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
6h
If securities were issued under
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Dates of entering+securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
Number and+class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX
(including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)
Nil
Nil
Issue capacity under Rule 7.1:
19,955,967
Issue capacity under Rule 7.1A:
32,846,405
12 August 2019
Number
+Class
357,777,695
Ordinary Shares
Number
+Class
22,300,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02
each and expiring 30/11/19
37,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02
each and expiring 30/11/20
10,500,000
Unlisted
Options exercisable at
$0.025 each and expiring 30/11/20
2,500,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.04
each and expiring 30/11/20
8,950,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.08
each and expiring 30/11/20
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/08/2012
Appendix 3B Page 3
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
n/a
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Deleted - Not Applicable
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities
34 Type of securities (tick one)
(a)
Securities described in Part 1
All other securities
Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
If the+securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
If the+securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
37
A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities
