Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Anglo Australian Resources NL    AAR   AU000000AAR7

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

(AAR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/12
0.062 AUD   -7.46%
05:41aANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : App 3B & Cleansing Statement
PU
07/26ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B
PU
07/24ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Koongie Park Gold Project Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anglo Australian Resources NL : App 3B & Cleansing Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 05:41am EDT

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

ACN 009 159 077

12 August 2019

$1.4 MILLION CAPITAL RAISING - APPENDIX 3B

Anglo Australian Resources NL ("Anglo Australian" or the "Company") (ASX: AAR) announced in its 5 August release to the ASX that it had received firm commitments pursuant to a capital raising in the amount of $1.4 million.

At the issue price of $0.065 per share, this equates to the issue of approximately 21 million new shares.

So far, subscriptions in the amount of approximately $535,000 in respect of approximately 8.2 million shares have been received.

An Appendix 3B in respect of the issue of these shares is attached.

A further Appendix 3B in respect of the remaining 13 million shares will be issued when all the subscription moneys are received.

The funds received will be applied towards the 2019 field exploration season at several of the Company's key targets with the highest priority exploration campaign being the Company's Mandilla Project.

For further information:

John L C Jones AM - Chairman

Telephone: (08) 9322 4569

Anglo Australian Resources NL

ASX: AAR

63 Hay Street | Subiaco WA 6008 | T: +61 8 9 382 8822 | E:info@anglo.com.au |

www.anglo.com.au

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12

Name of entity

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL (AAR)

ABN

24 651 541 976

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

ORD

8,230,692

3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

ORD

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B Page 1

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

that has obtained security holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

Yes

Issue price of $0.065 per share

Pursuant to a placement to sophisticated and professional investors

Yes

26 November 2018

6c

Number

of

+securities

issued

8,230,692

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

+securities

Number

of

issued

Nil

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued

with

security

holder

approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

Number of

securities issued

under an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If securities issued under rule

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If securities were issued under

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

  1. Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
  2. Number and +class of all
    +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
  3. Number and +class of all
    +securities not quoted on ASX
    (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

Nil

Nil

Issue capacity under Rule 7.1:

19,955,967

Issue capacity under Rule 7.1A:

32,846,405

12 August 2019

Number

+Class

357,777,695

Ordinary Shares

Number

+Class

22,300,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02

each and expiring 30/11/19

37,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02

each and expiring 30/11/20

10,500,000

Unlisted

Options exercisable at

$0.025 each and expiring 30/11/20

2,500,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.04

each and expiring 30/11/20

8,950,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.08

each and expiring 30/11/20

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B Page 3

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

n/a

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Deleted - Not Applicable

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of securities (tick one)

(a)

Securities described in Part 1

  1. All other securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

  1. If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
  2. If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
    1 - 1,000
    1,001 - 5,000
    5,001 - 10,000
    10,001 - 100,000
    100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anglo Australian Resources NL published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES
05:41aANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : App 3B & Cleansing Statement
PU
07/26ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B
PU
07/24ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Koongie Park Gold Project Update
PU
04/24ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Update to March Quarterly Report
PU
04/17ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
02/28ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Corporate Presentation
PU
02/28ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B & Cleansing Statement
PU
02/18ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Capital Raising
PU
02/14ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 3
PU
02/14ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B
PU
More news
Chart ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Anglo Australian Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
John Load Cecil Jones Executive Chairman
Graeme Ian Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Andrew Stern Independent Non-Executive Director
Graeme Smith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL-24.72%16
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION12.64%32 000
BARRICK GOLD CORP30.01%31 725
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED77.16%20 149
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 266
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD42.01%14 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group