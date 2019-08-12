Anglo Australian Resources NL : App 3B & Cleansing Statement

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

ACN 009 159 077

12 August 2019

$1.4 MILLION CAPITAL RAISING - APPENDIX 3B

Anglo Australian Resources NL ("Anglo Australian" or the "Company") (ASX: AAR) announced in its 5 August release to the ASX that it had received firm commitments pursuant to a capital raising in the amount of $1.4 million.

At the issue price of $0.065 per share, this equates to the issue of approximately 21 million new shares.

So far, subscriptions in the amount of approximately $535,000 in respect of approximately 8.2 million shares have been received.

An Appendix 3B in respect of the issue of these shares is attached.

A further Appendix 3B in respect of the remaining 13 million shares will be issued when all the subscription moneys are received.

The funds received will be applied towards the 2019 field exploration season at several of the Company's key targets with the highest priority exploration campaign being the Company's Mandilla Project.

For further information:

John L C Jones AM - Chairman

Telephone: (08) 9322 4569