Anglo Australian Resources NL : Appendix 3B

Part 1 - All issues
1
2
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
ORD
802,950
3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
ORD
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity
that has obtained security holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
Yes
Deemed price of $0.06 per share
For the provision of services
Yes
26 November 2018
6c
Number
of
+securities
issued
802,950
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d
+securities
Number
of
issued
Nil
with security
holder approval
under rule 7.1A
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
6e
Number of +securities issued
with
security
holder
approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
6f
Number of
securities issued
under an exception in rule 7.2
6g
If securities issued under rule
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
6h
If securities were issued under
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Dates of entering+securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
Number and+class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX
(including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)
Nil
Nil
Issue capacity under Rule 7.1:
28,186,659
Issue capacity under Rule 7.1A:
32,846,405
26 July 2019
Number
+Class
349,547,003
Ordinary Shares
Number
+Class
22,300,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02
each and expiring 30/11/19
37,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02
each and expiring 30/11/20
10,500,000
Unlisted
Options exercisable at
$0.025 each and expiring 30/11/20
2,500,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.04
each and expiring 30/11/20
8,950,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.08
each and expiring 30/11/20
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
n/a
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Deleted - Not Applicable
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
34 Type of securities (tick one)
(a)
Securities described in Part 1
All other securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
If the+securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
If the+securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
37
A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Quotation agreement
1
+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX
may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.
2 We warrant the following to ASX.
The issue of the+securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
There is no reason why those+securities should not be granted +quotation.
An offer of the+securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.
Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any+securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the+securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document not available now, will give it to ASX before+quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.
Sign here:
............................................................ Date: 26 July 2019
(Company Secretary)
Print name:
Graeme Smith
