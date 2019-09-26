Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Anglo Australian Resources NL    AAR   AU000000AAR7

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

(AAR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/26
0.09 AUD   -2.17%
10:38pANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B
PU
09/19ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Large Mineralised System Confirmed at Mandilla Gold Project
PU
09/05ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anglo Australian Resources NL : Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12

Name of entity

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL (AAR)

ABN

24 651 541 976

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

ORD

2,611,921

3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

ORD

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B Page 1

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

that has obtained security holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

Yes

Deemed Issue price of $0.065 per share - 2,211,921 Exercise of Options - 400,000

For the provision of Services - 2,211,921 Exercise of $0.025 options - 400,000

Yes

26 November 2018

6c

Number

of

+securities

issued

2,211,921

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

+securities

Number

of

issued

Nil

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued

with

security

holder

approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

Number of

securities issued

under an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If securities issued under rule

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If securities were issued under

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

  1. Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
  2. Number and +class of all
    +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
  3. Number and +class of all
    +securities not quoted on ASX
    (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)

Nil

400,000

N/A

N/A

Issue capacity under Rule 7.1:

4,989,628

Issue capacity under Rule 7.1A:

32,886,405

12 August 2019

Number

+Class

373,204,034

Ordinary Shares

Number

+Class

22,300,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02

each and expiring 30/11/19

37,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02

each and expiring 30/11/20

10,100,000

Unlisted

Options exercisable at

$0.025 each and expiring 30/11/20

2,500,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.04

each and expiring 30/11/20

8,950,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.08

each and expiring 30/11/20

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B Page 3

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

n/a

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Deleted - Not Applicable

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of securities (tick one)

(a)

Securities described in Part 1

  1. All other securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

  1. If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
  2. If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
    1 - 1,000
    1,001 - 5,000
    5,001 - 10,000
    10,001 - 100,000
    100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Quotation agreement

1

+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX

may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.

2 We warrant the following to ASX.

  • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
  • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.
  • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

  • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  1. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
  2. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document not available now, will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 27 September 2019

(Company Secretary)

Print name:

Graeme Smith

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/08/2012

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anglo Australian Resources NL published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 02:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES
10:38pANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B
PU
09/19ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Large Mineralised System Confirmed at Mandilla G..
PU
09/05ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/30ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B & Cleansing Statement
PU
08/12ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : App 3B & Cleansing Statement
PU
07/26ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B
PU
07/24ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Koongie Park Gold Project Update
PU
04/24ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Update to March Quarterly Report
PU
04/17ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
02/28ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Corporate Presentation
PU
More news
Chart ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Anglo Australian Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
John Load Cecil Jones Executive Chairman
Graeme Ian Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Andrew Stern Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL3.37%23
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION14.20%32 434
BARRICK GOLD CORP35.32%32 273
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED69.45%19 323
POLYUS PAO--.--%16 128
SHANDONG GOLD MINING74.53%14 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group