Anglo Australian Resources NL : Appendix 3B & Cleansing Statement

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

ACN 009 159 077

1 March 2019

$1.15 MILLION CAPITAL RAISING - APPENDIX 3B

Anglo Australian Resources NL ("Anglo Australian" or the "Company") (ASX: AAR) announced in its 18 February release to the ASX that it had received firm commitments pursuant to a capital raising in the amount of $1.15 million.

At the issue price of $0.06 per share, this equates to the issue of approximately 19.2 million new shares.

So far, subscriptions in the amount of approximately $967,000 in respect of approximately 16.1 million shares have been received.

An Appendix 3B in respect of the issue of these shares is attached.

A further Appendix 3B in respect of the remaining 3.1 million shares will be issued when all the subscription moneys are received.

The funds received will be applied towards the 2019 field exploration season at several of the Company's key targets with the highest priority exploration campaign being the Company's flagship Feysville Project.

For further information:

John L C Jones AM - Chairman Telephone: (08) 9322 4569

Anglo Australian Resources NL

ASX: AAR

63 Hay Street | Subiaco WA 6008 | T: +61 8 9 382 8822 | E:info@anglo.com.au| www.anglo.com.au

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL (AAR)

ABN24 651 541 976

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 16,113,333

3 Principal terms of the +securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

ORD

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration Yes $0.06 per share

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Pursuant to a placement to sophisticated and professional investors

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Yes 26 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 16,113,333

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Nil

6f Number of securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h If securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements NilIssue capacity under Rule 7.1: 33,156,275 Issue capacity under Rule 7.1A: 32,846,405

7 Dates of entering +securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates 28 February 2019

8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the securities section 2 if applicable)

9 Number and +class of

ASX in

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities clause 2 if applicable)

all

Number +Class 344,577,387 Ordinary Shares

allin

Number +Class 22,300,000 37,000,000 10,500,000 2,500,000 8,950,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02 each and expiring 30/11/19 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.02 each and expiring 30/11/20 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.025 each and expiring 30/11/20 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.04 each and expiring 30/11/20 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.08 each and expiring 30/11/20

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a n/a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

34

Type of securities (tick one)

(a)

Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other securities

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

35

If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders

36

If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities