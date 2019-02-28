Anglo Australian Resources NL : Corporate Presentation

CORPORATE PRESENTATION - MARCH 2019

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN PROJECTS

AN ASX LISTED EXPLORATION

COMPANY WITH SIX KEY RESOURCES INTERESTS IN GOLD AND BASE METALS, PRIMARILY COPPER AND ZINC, ALL IN

WESTERN AUSTRALIA.

PROJECT EXPLORATION STATUS LOCATION PROSPECTIVITY Feysville Gold Mineral Resource at Think Big imminent. Drilling imminent at Saintly and Hyperno targets Highly strategic, 14 kilometers south of Super Pit Extremely high Mandilla Gold Resource at Mandilla East; Mandilla South target 2.5 km long +1g/t Au supergene anomaly. Drilling imminent 75 km south of Super Pit Extremely high Koongie Park Gold Many kilometers of under explored shear zones. Drilling planned once weather permits Highly strategic, adjacent to ground of Pantoro Limited Very high Carnilya Hill Gold Geochemical anomaly and nugget patch identified on adjacent lease 40 km south east of Kalgoorlie Modest Koongie Park Base Metals Indicated Mineral Resources with contained 86,000 t Cu, 255,000 t Zn, 2 MOz Au and 26,000 Oz Au Highly strategic, with numerous VMS targets as yet untested Very high Leonora Base Metals Significantly underexplored Strategic, along strike from the Jaguar and Bentley Mines. Modest

FULLY FUNDED 2019 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

Feysville Gold

 Think Big inaugural Mineral Resource imminent

 RC drilling at Think Big to test plunge of mineralization due to commence mid-March

 14 infill RC holes planned at Saintly (with the intention of establishing a resource) and Hyperno

 Mining of Think Big subject to Mineral Resource, grant of Mining Lease and mill availability

 Discussions ongoing with mill owners and contractors

Koongie Park Gold

 Inaugural RC drilling campaign along Nicolsons East Shear Zone as soon as weather conditions permit

Mandilla Gold

 Infill aircore drilling to identify core of 2.5 km long anomaly due to commence shortly

 Inaugural RC drilling campaign to test for bedrock targets to follow thereafter

 Deep diamond drilling co-funded by WA Government by end June 2019 (current intention)

=> Anglo Australian is already fully funded to undertake all exploration activities.

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

KEY METRICS

3-YEAR SHARE PRICE AND VOLUME

ASX Code AAR Shares on Issue 347.4 million* Unlisted Options 81.25 million ($0.02 - $0.08 ex price) Share Price $0.062 Market Capitalisation (excluding options) $21.5 million Cash Approx. $1.2 million* Board Approx. 25% (diluted)*

* Assuming receipt of funds and issue of shares pursuant to 18 February 2019 placement announcement.