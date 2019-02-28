Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Anglo Australian Resources NL    AAR   AU000000AAR7

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

(AAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/27
0.062 AUD   --.--%
09:27pANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Corporate Presentation
PU
08:42pANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B & Cleansing Statement
PU
02/18ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Capital Raising
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anglo Australian Resources NL : Corporate Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 09:27pm EST

CORPORATE PRESENTATION - MARCH 2019

ACN 009 159 007

DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared by Anglo Australian Resources NL ("Anglo Australian" or the "Company"). No party other than Anglo Australian has authorised or caused the issue of this document, or takes responsibility for, or makes any statements, representations or undertakings in this document. Exploration and resource information was previously released to the ASX on 13/06/13, 30/07/14, 04/04/16, 31/01/17, 21/03/18, 23/04/18 & 14/05/18.

Presentation of general background: This document contains general background information about Anglo Australian's activities current as at the date of this presentation. It is information in a summary form only and does not contain all the information necessary to fully evaluate any transaction or investment. It should be read in conjunction with Anglo Australian's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements to the ASX at www.asx.com.au.

Not a prospectus: This document is not a prospectus or a product disclosure statement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and has not been lodged with Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC).

Not investment advice: The information provided in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs. Any investment decision should be made based solely upon appropriate due diligence. Recipients of this presentation are advised to consult their own professional advisers. An investment in any listed company, including Anglo Australian, is subject to significant risks of loss of income and capital. Cooling-off rights do not apply to an investment in any new shares. The recipient cannot, in most circumstances, withdraw an application once it has been completed.

Financial data: All dollar values are in Australian dollars (A$) unless otherwise stated.

Disclaimer: Each of Anglo Australian and respective directors, agents, officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaim, to the maximum extent permitted by law, all liabilities (however caused, including negligence) inrespect of, make no representations regarding, and take no responsibility for, any part of this presentation and make no representation or warranty as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, conclusions or representations contained in this presentation. In particular, this presentation does not constitute, and shall not be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the past, present or the future performance of Anglo Australian.

Risks: An investment in new shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Anglo Australian and its related bodies corporate and respective directors, agents, officers, employees and advisers. Anglo Australian does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of Anglo Australian nor does it guarantee the repayment of capital from Anglo Australian or any particular tax treatment.

Not an offer in other jurisdictions: This presentation is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe or purchase or a recommendation of any securities, and may not be distributed in any jurisdiction except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. No action has been taken or will be taken that would permit a public offering of the new shares in any jurisdiction outside Australia. Recipients of this document should inform themselves of the restrictions that apply in their own jurisdiction.

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN PROJECTS

AN ASX LISTED EXPLORATION

COMPANY WITH SIX KEY RESOURCES INTERESTS IN GOLD AND BASE METALS, PRIMARILY COPPER AND ZINC, ALL IN

WESTERN AUSTRALIA.

PROJECT

EXPLORATION STATUS

LOCATION

PROSPECTIVITY

Feysville Gold

Mineral Resource at Think Big imminent. Drilling imminent at Saintly and Hyperno targets

Highly strategic, 14 kilometers south of Super Pit

Extremely high

Mandilla Gold

Resource at Mandilla East; Mandilla South target 2.5

km long +1g/t Au supergene anomaly.

Drilling imminent

75 km south of Super Pit

Extremely high

Koongie Park Gold

Many kilometers of under explored shear zones.

Drilling planned once weather permits

Highly strategic, adjacent to ground of Pantoro Limited

Very high

Carnilya Hill Gold

Geochemical anomaly and nugget patch identified on adjacent lease

40 km south east of Kalgoorlie

Modest

Koongie Park Base

Metals

Indicated Mineral Resources with contained 86,000 t

Cu, 255,000 t Zn, 2 MOz Au and 26,000 Oz Au

Highly strategic, with numerous

VMS targets as yet untested

Very high

Leonora Base Metals

Significantly underexplored

Strategic, along strike from the

Jaguar and Bentley Mines.

Modest

FULLY FUNDED 2019 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

Feysville Gold

  • Think Big inaugural Mineral Resource imminent

  • RC drilling at Think Big to test plunge of mineralization due to commence mid-March

  • 14 infill RC holes planned at Saintly (with the intention of establishing a resource) and Hyperno

  • Mining of Think Big subject to Mineral Resource, grant of Mining Lease and mill availability

  • Discussions ongoing with mill owners and contractors

Koongie Park Gold

  • Inaugural RC drilling campaign along Nicolsons East Shear Zone as soon as weather conditions permit

Mandilla Gold

  • Infill aircore drilling to identify core of 2.5 km long anomaly due to commence shortly

  • Inaugural RC drilling campaign to test for bedrock targets to follow thereafter

  • Deep diamond drilling co-funded by WA Government by end June 2019 (current intention)

=> Anglo Australian is already fully funded to undertake all exploration activities.

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

KEY METRICS

3-YEAR SHARE PRICE AND VOLUME

ASX Code

AAR

Shares on Issue

347.4 million*

Unlisted Options

81.25 million ($0.02 - $0.08 ex price)

Share Price

$0.062

Market

Capitalisation (excluding options)

$21.5 million

Cash

Approx. $1.2 million*

Board

Approx. 25% (diluted)*

* Assuming receipt of funds and issue of shares pursuant to 18 February 2019 placement announcement.

Disclaimer

Anglo Australian Resources NL published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 02:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES
09:27pANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Corporate Presentation
PU
08:42pANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B & Cleansing Statement
PU
02/18ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Capital Raising
PU
02/14ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 3
PU
02/14ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B
PU
02/13ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Option Exercise by Directors
PU
2018ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Mandilla Gold Project Update
PU
2018ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Results of Meeting
PU
2017ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Results of Meeting
PU
2017ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Feysville Update
PU
More news
Chart ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Anglo Australian Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
John Load Cecil Jones Executive Chairman
Graeme Ian Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Andrew Stern Independent Non-Executive Director
Graeme Smith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL-30.34%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP-9.98%21 877
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-1.82%18 121
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED12.84%13 581
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 073
SHANDONG GOLD MINING8.89%10 135
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.