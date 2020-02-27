Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Anglo Australian Resources NL    AAR   AU000000AAR7

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

(AAR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/26
0.125 AUD   +19.05%
03:28aANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Corporate Update
PU
02/26ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Results of Meeting
PU
01/31ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Managing Director Appointment Completed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anglo Australian Resources NL : Corporate Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:28am EST

The Mandilla Gold

Project

Unlocking the potential of a significant

gold discovery on the doorstep of

Kalgoorlie

Corporate Update, February 2020

Marc Ducler, Managing Director

(ASX : AAR)

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to issue, or arrange to issue, securities or other financial products. The information contained in this presentation is not investment or financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. The presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. Before making an investment decision, you should consider, with or without the assistance of a financial adviser, whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular Investment Needs, Objectives and Financial Circumstances.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Anglo Australian Resources NL, their directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault of negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness or any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Compliance Statement

The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Ms Julie Reid, who is a full-time employee of Anglo Australian Resources NL. Ms Reid is a Competent Person and a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Ms Reid has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Ms Reid consents to the inclusion in the presentation of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previously Reported Results

There is information in this presentation relating to exploration results which were previously announced on 19 September 2019, 12 December 2019 and 12 February 2020. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in those announcements and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the exploration results included in those announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Anglo Australian Resources NL| February 2020 Corporate Update

Corporate Overview

Share price growth

Anglo Australian Resources NL| February 2020 Corporate Update

Strategic landholding in Goldfields region

Mandilla Gold Project

  • AAR's flagship asset - a 14.2km2 land position 60km south of Kalgoorlie
  • Located near several gold processing plants
  • Adjacent to the sealed Goldfields Highway

Feysville Gold Project

  • 32.9km2 land position 14km south of the 70Moz Golden Mile deposit in Kalgoorlie
  • JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 116,100oz

Carnilya Hill

  • 13.9km2 of mining tenements immediately south of Lefroy Exploration's (ASX: LEX) newly-defined Hang Glider Hill prospect

Anglo Australian Resources NL| February 2020 Corporate Update

Mandilla History

The Mandilla Gold Project was purchased from Gold Fields (St Ives Gold Mining Company) in 2003.

Anglo Australian mined 23,000oz of gold from a paleochannel deposit at a recovered grade of 7.5g/t Au between 2006 and 2007. This was achieved from a probable reserve of 17,000oz.

Exploration drilling to test the Mandilla Syenite (under the mineralised regolith) recommenced in 2019. The wide high-grade gold intersections recently reported are a recent development.

Anglo Australian Resources NL| February 2020 Corporate Update

Mandilla Gold Project

Tenements:

M15/633

- Anglo Australian Resources (AAR)

M15/96

- gold rights AAR

E15/1404

- AAR

The Mandilla Gold Project is situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt in the western part of the Kalgoorlie geological domain, approximately 60km south of Kalgoorlie and 20km west of Kambalda.

The Project lies on the western margin of a porphyritic granitic intrusion, the Mandilla Syenite. The granite intrudes volcanoclastic sedimentary rocks in the project area which form part of the Spargoville Group.

Deposit analogues include Alamos' Young-Davidson deposit (Canada), GoldFields' Wallaby deposit and Dacian's Jupiter deposit (Western Australia).

Mandilla East - Thick, High-Grade Mineralisation

Limited deep drilling has been

conducted. Mineralisation

is

open along strike and at depth.

Cross-section

Best intersections include:

  • 93m @ 3.1 g/t Au
  • 163m @ 1.7 g/t Au
  • 60.2m @ 3.7 g/t Au
  • 38m @ 5.0 g/t Au
  • 114m @ 1.5 g/t Au
  • 99m @ 1.5 g/t Au
  • 23m @ 5.9 g/t Au
  • 43m @ 2.3 g/t Au
  • 21m @ 4.5 g/t Au
  • 2m @ 44.0 g/t Au
  • 56m @ 1.4 g/t Au
  • 34m @ 2.2 g/t Au
  • 58m @ 1.3 g/t Au
  • 9m @ 7.8 g/t Au
  • 43m @ 1.6 g/t Au

Anglo Australian Resources NL| February 2020 Corporate Update

Mandilla East - In Cross Section

Results demonstrate thick, high-grade intersections from top of fresh.

A high-grade component appears located within a flat-lying stockwork vein.

The diamond tail on MDRC165 intersected variably spaced quartz veining and pyrite typical of Mandilla mineralisation from 150m down-hole.

Significant results on this section in addition to those highlighted on the long projection include:

  • 3m @ 86.1g/t Au
  • 37m @ 1.6g/t Au
  • 36m @ 1.6g/t Au
  • 25m @ 2.2g/t Au
  • 7m @ 4.1g/t Au

Anglo Australian Resources NL| February 2020 Corporate Update

Mandilla - Potential

for a Big System

Mandilla East discovery is located within a

much larger mineralised system

  • A plot of peak down-hole gold values demonstrates the prospectivity of the area beyond the current Mandilla East mineralised interpretation.
  • The majority are gold-in-regolith results, indicating that mineralisation is widespread and further exploration is required along the 4km mineralised trend.

Anglo Australian Resources NL| February 2020 Corporate Update

Mineralisation

beyond Mandilla

East

Drill intercepts outside of

Mandilla East

  • 0.13m @ 1,540g/t Au (Mandilla West)
  • 33m @ 1.2g/t Au (Mandilla West)
  • 9m @ 3.0g/t Au (Mandilla West)
  • 37m @ 1.1g/t Au (Mandilla South)
  • 4m @ 4.4g/t Au (Mandilla South)
  • 28m @ 1.2g/t Au (Northern Extension)
  • 16m @ 1.2g/t Au (Northern Extension)

Exploration potential along 4km mineralised trend

Significant intercepts outside of the Mandilla East mineralised system demonstrate the strong potential to rapidly expand

the footprint of

mineralisation with continued exploration.

Anglo Australian Resources NL| February 2020 Corporate

Mandilla -

Next Steps

Future exploration

  • Continued in-fill drilling of Mandilla East on a 40m x 40m drill density
  • Mandilla East extensional drilling (North & South)
  • Diamond drilling of Mandilla East to test for depth extensions and improve structural understanding
  • Drill testing of the Mandilla West zone on initial 160m spaced sections
  • Testing of the de-magnetised syenite to the south-east of Mandilla East
  • Detailed magnetic survey

Anglo Australian Resources NL| February 2020 Corporate

Mandilla Gold Project - Key Investment Takeaways

A new gold discovery in a Tier-1 location. Adjacent to the sealed Goldfields Highway and close to numerous gold processing plants.

Mandilla East is yielding wide, high-grade intersections of gold mineralisation from close to surface with the mineralisation remaining open at depth and along strike.

Mandilla East is located on a 4km long gold-in-regolith anomaly. Bedrock mineralisation has been encountered to the west and south on adjacent demagnetised syenite interpretations. This highlights the significant exploration opportunity.

LOCATION

GRADE & SCALE

UPSIDE

Anglo Australian Resources NL| February 2020 Corporate Update

Unlocking the potential of a significant gold discovery on the doorstep of Kalgoorlie

The Mandilla Gold

Discovery

Anglo Australian Resources NL| February 2020 Corporate Update

Disclaimer

Anglo Australian Resources NL published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES
03:28aANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Corporate Update
PU
02/26ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Results of Meeting
PU
01/31ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Managing Director Appointment Completed
PU
01/30ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
2019ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Final Director's Interest Notice * 4
PU
2019ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Initial Director's Interest Notice * 2
PU
2019ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Change of Director's Interest Notice - PS
PU
2019ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appointment of Alternate Director & App 3X
PU
2019ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Withdrawal of s249D Notice, Legal Action Settled..
PU
2019ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Adjournment of General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Anglo Australian Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Ducler Managing Director & Director
Leigh A. Warnick Chairman
Brendon Morton Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Load Cecil Jones Director
Peter Andrew Stern Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL12.90%28
NEWMONT CORPORATION13.69%39 685
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17.12%37 799
POLYUS PAO--.--%17 915
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.14.04%15 070
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.14.60%14 825
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group