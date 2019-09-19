Anglo Australian Resources NL : Large Mineralised System Confirmed at Mandilla Gold Project

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL ACN 009 159 077 ASX/ NEWS RELEASE 19 September 2019 LARGE MINERALISED SYSTEM CONFIRMED AT MANDILLA GOLD PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS Excellent results received to date from RC drilling at Mandilla East, aimed at confirming the presence of a broad, potentially bulk-mineable mineralised domain associated with an extensional quartz vein array in syenite

45 m @ 4.25 g/t Au from 103 m 93 m @ 3.11 g/t Au from 49 m 94 m @ 1.17 g/t Au from 101 m 112 m @ 1.50 g/t Au from 41 m

Results confirm a steeply west-dipping mineralised envelope of typically 70 metres width

west-dipping mineralised envelope of typically 70 metres width Mineralisation remains open along strike to the north-west for up to 500 metres, and open, albeit with lesser potential, to the south-east

north-west for up to 500 metres, and open, albeit with lesser potential, to the south-east Mineralisation now known to extend significantly deeper than modelled in the current 38,000 ounces Mandilla East Inferred Resource, with further drilling required to test how deep mineralisation actually extends

New sampling and assaying technique adopted for the current drilling campaign indicates that assays from previous drilling at Mandilla East failed to identify significant gold zones, meaning that the previous Resource has also likely significantly understated the amount of gold actually present

With the success achieved to date, the original proposed RC campaign comprising some 31 holes for an aggregate 5,400 metres will be extended by a further 10 holes for an aggregate 1,530 metres

A further campaign encompassing 60 shallow RC holes for an aggregate 3,600 metres targeting other gold mineralisation at Mandilla will commence shortly Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Anglo Australian or the Company) is pleased to provide a progress report in respect of its current reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the Mandilla East Prospect, part of the Mandilla Gold Project, located approximately 75 kilometres south of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The Mandilla Gold Project lies on the western margin of a porphyritic granitic intrusion known as the Mandilla Syenite. Recent petrology confirmed the intrusion as having a syenite-monzonite composition. The syenite intrudes volcanoclastic sedimentary rocks in the Project area which form part of the Spargoville Group. A map of the Mandilla Gold Project, illustrating key locations and geological features, is set out as Figure 1.

Figure 1: Map of Mandilla Project illustrating key locations and geological features. Over the period 2006 to 2007, Anglo Australian mined approximately 23,000 ounces of gold at a recovered grade of approximately 7.5 g/t Au from two shallow (less than 20 metres deep) open pits at Mandilla West targeting paleochannel gold deposits (alluvial gold in ancient streams), the gold likely sourced from in-situ mineralized quartz vein deposits located nearby.

At Mandilla East, Anglo Australian has previously identified a bedrock Inferred Resource, based on a low tonnage, high grade interpretation, of 357,000 tonnes at 3.3 g/t Au for approximately 38,000 contained ounces (ASX: 13/06/13). It is noted that much of the previous RC drilling upon which this Resource is based only penetrated from typically 20 to 60 metres into fresh rock and did not adequately define the depth extent of mineralisation at this location. At Mandilla South, Anglo Australian has previously identified a two-kilometres-long mineralised trend with peak gold value exceeding 5 g/t Au over a strike length of approximately 300 metres. Bed-rock gold mineralisation is also known to be present. With the success of its recent diamond drilling "proof of concept" at Mandilla, the Company recently commenced a new RC campaign. Announced to the ASX on 27 August 2019, the campaign was planned to encompass 31 holes - 23 at Mandilla East on 40 x 40 metre spacing and eight at Mandilla South on 80 x 40 metre spacing - for an aggregate 5,400 metres, or an average depth per hole of approximately 175 metres. The campaign commenced at Mandilla East in early September. At the time of writing, 20 holes have been completed at Mandilla East on 40 x 40 metres spacing for an aggregate 3,600 metres. At an average depth per hole of 180 metres, this is significantly deeper than previous drilling at the Prospect. One-metre intervals have been sampled and assayed using the photon technique using 500-gram splits. Assay results have so far been received from eight holes. Key results are set out as follows (with results exceeding 100 grams time metres shown in bold): MDRC101

19 m @ 1.08 g/t Au from 43 m 94 m @ 1.17 g/t Au from 101 m

MDRC102

11 m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 72 m 45 m @ 4.25 g/t Au from 101 m (incl. 1 m @ 117.65 g/t Au from 135 m)

MDRC109

1 m @ 16.45 g/t Au from 28 m 114 m @ 1.50 g/t Au from 41 m

MDRC110

72 m @ 0.90 g/t Au from 84 m 18 m @ 0.73 g/t Au from 179 m

MDRC114

3 m @ 11.44 g/t Au from 19m 5 m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 33m 93 m @ 3.11 g/t Au from 91 m ( incl. 1 m @ 71.02 g/t Au from 69 m and 1 m @ 163.99 g/t Au from 100 m)

MDRC115

3 m @ 4.07 g/t Au from 89 m 43 m @ 1.55 g/t Au from 131 m

MDRC122

1 m @ 14.21 g/t Au from 125 m

MDRC123

17 m @ 1.12 g/t Au from 74 m

Average grades are enhanced by individual metres containing very high gold grades, with the maximum being 164 g/t Au in MDRC114. All results are set out in Table 1 attached. A map of Mandilla East illustrating the previously interpreted Resource area, as well as new drill hole locations and key intersections, is set out in Figure 2. Figure 2: Map of Mandilla East illustrating drill hole locations and key intersections.

As illustrated, the main Mandilla East Resource area as interpreted prior to the current RC campaign was of a strike length of approximately 300 metres and a width of approximately 80 metres. However, high grade mineralisation is known from previous drilling to extend along strike to the north-west of the interpreted Resource boundary. Indeed, with northernmost Mandilla West palaeochannel mineralization continuing for at least 500 metres to the north of the current Mandilla East resource boundary, it is possible that gold associated with bedrock syenite- hosted mineralization at Mandilla East may continue for a similar distance. Rock chips from the current campaign from holes drilled to the south of the Mandilla East boundary contain visually less quartz veining, particularly in MDRC122, and assay results show there to be less gold mineralisation. Nevertheless, further drilling is required to close off mineralisation to the south of the Mandilla East system. Cross sections through the main Mandilla East mineralised zone at the locations set out in Figure 2 above, with previous intersections shown in white boxes and new intersections from both the current RC campaign and the recent diamond drilling campaign shown in yellow boxes, are set out in Figures 3, 4 and 5 below. Figure 3: Cross section A illustrating bulked intersections and geological interpretation.

