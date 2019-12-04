Anglo Australian Resources NL : Letter to Shareholders - General Meeting

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL
ACN 009 159 077
ASX/ NEWS RELEASE
4 December 2019
LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS - GENERAL MEETING
Anglo Australian Resources NL advises that it has sent a letter to shareholders in relation to the forthcoming General Meeting to be held on 20 December 2019.
A link to the letter can be found below.
http://anglo.com.au/media/
|
For further information:
|
|
John L C Jones AM - Chairman
|
Graeme Smith - Director
|
(08) 9322 4569
|
(08) 9382 8822
|
Anglo Australian Resources NL
|
ASX: AAR
63 Hay Street | Subiaco WA 6008
