Anglo Australian Resources NL : Letter to Shareholders - General Meeting

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

ACN 009 159 077

ASX/ NEWS RELEASE

4 December 2019

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS - GENERAL MEETING

Anglo Australian Resources NL advises that it has sent a letter to shareholders in relation to the forthcoming General Meeting to be held on 20 December 2019.

A link to the letter can be found below.

http://anglo.com.au/media/

For further information: John L C Jones AM - Chairman Graeme Smith - Director

