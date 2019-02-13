Anglo Australian Resources NL : Option Exercise by Directors

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

ACN 009 159 077

ASX/ NEWS RELEASE

14 February 2019

OPTION EXERCISE BY DIRECTORS

Anglo Australian Resources NL ("Anglo Australian" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that each of the Directors, Executive Chairman, John Jones AM, and Non-Executive Directors, Peter Stern and Graeme Smith, have exercised options they hold in the capital of the Company.

The options, which were issued in 2014 in lieu of cash-based directors fees, had an exercise price of 2 cents per share and a final expiry date of 30 November 2019.

John Jones and Graeme Smith each exercised 2.5 million options and Peter Stern exercised 5 million options for proceeds to the Company of $200,000 in total.

Mr Jones commented:

"I hope both shareholders and the market generally appreciate that the fact that each of the Directors have each exercised options more than nine months prior to their expiry demonstrates the high level of confidence we have in the outlook for the Company.

"Indeed, with a resource due shortly at our Think Big Prospect at Feysville, and with drilling due to commence shortly:

• At our Koongie Park Gold Project, where we have a highly prospective ground position with outcrop sampling up to 74 g/t Au immediately adjacent to the ground position of $200 million plus capitalisation gold producer, Pantoro Limited

• At our Mandilla Gold Project, where we have outlined a substantial +1 g/t Au supergene gold anomaly of approximately 2.5 kilometres in length and up to 250 metres in width

• At our Feysville Gold Project to test for extensions to Think Big, and also further explore the occurrence of gold mineralisation at the Saintly and Hyperno Prospects

…and with the Australian dollar gold price currently above $1,850 per ounce, arguably, things at Anglo Australian have never looked better."

For further information:

John L C Jones AM - Chairman Telephone: (08) 9322 4569

Compliance Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results is based on information compiled by David Otterman, who is an independent consultant from DW Otterman Exploration Consultant.

Mr Otterman is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CP) and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (RP Geo).

Mr Otterman has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Otterman consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mr Otterman has disclosed to the reporting company the full nature of the relationship between himself and the company, including any issue that could be perceived by investors as a conflict of interest. He verifies that the announcement is based on and fairly and accurately reflects in the form and context in which it appears, the information in supporting documentation relating to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results.

Previously Reported Results

There is information in this announcement relating to exploration results which were previously announced on 28 November 2018 & 30 January 2019. Other than as disclosed in those announcements, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements.