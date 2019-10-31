Anglo Australian Resources NL : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

September 2019 Quarterly Report

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the supergene enriched gold mineralisation (which is included within the Global estimate in Table 1) is set out in Table 2.

Table 2: Think Big Supergene Enriched Gold Mineral Resource Estimate (included in Global estimate in Table 1).

The Resource encompasses results from 73 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes and 12 diamond holes/ tails for an aggregate of 10,042 metres drilled on a 40 x 20 metre grid through the core of the deposit.

RC holes were initially sampled on 4 metre composites, with 1 metre samples subsequently submitted for analysis for composite intervals exceeding 0.25 g/t Au.

Grades were estimated in the primary lodes using ordinary kriging. Maximum block size is 10m x 10m x 10m with sub blocks to 1.25m x 1.25m x 1.25m. A minimum of 4 and a maximum of 15 samples were used for each estimation. The top cut applied was 20 g/t Au.

The project is anticipated to be mined via open pit mining methods with processing at third party plants. The cut-off grades reflect potential variability in processing and haulage costs for an open pit operation. The supergene mineralisation has also been reported at a 3.0 g/t Au cut-off to illustrate the high grade 'core' of this mineralised unit.

No mining or metallurgical factors have been incorporated into the resource estimate apart from the cut-off grades used which reflect an open cut mine.

The Resource is primarily represented by a central core of 300 metres in strike length where the Prospect has been the subject of drilling on 40m-spaced lines, and to lesser extent by a further 200 metres of strike length where drilling is more widely spaced.

The sequence comprises, from surface, an intensely leached upper saprolite which is barren of gold mineralisation. This overlays a relatively thin supergene enriched sub-horizontal gold blanket at a depth below surface of typically 20 to 30 metres, close to the base of the weathering profile.

METALLURGY

METS Engineering Group was appointed to develop a metallurgical testwork program to expand on the results from the RC drill chip metallurgical testwork program completed in August 2018.

Run on HQ drill core, the program was conducted at ALS Metallurgy, Balcatta, Western Australia.

Drill core from four holes was used to form three 'master' composites representing the three basic domains of the ore - supergene, transition and primary - with the composites grading 4.07 g/t Au, 2.16 g/t Au and 2.20 g/t Au respectively. The master composites represented ~100 metres of drill core.

No issues with deleterious elements were identified within the samples tested.

The results demonstrated that it is beneficial to mill the feed to a P80 of 75 µm, an established grind size for gold processing typical of custom milling operations. At this grind size, and with a cyanide concentration of 250 ppm, gold recoveries of 99.5% for the supergene ore, 95.2% for the transition ore and 80.4% for the primary ore were achieved, which is consistent with the RC drill chip testwork results from August 2018.

The gold is predominantly free and cyanide soluble, with cyanide and lime consumption comparable to industry norms.