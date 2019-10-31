Log in
ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

(AAR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/31
0.08 AUD   -14.89%
02:07aANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
02:07aANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Receipt of s 249D Notice
PU
10/17ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B & Cleansing Statement
PU
Anglo Australian Resources NL : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

10/31/2019 | 02:07am EDT

Quarterly Report

for the three months ended

30 September 2019

Summary & Highlights

Anglo Australian Resources NL

ASX Code: AAR

EXPLORATION

ACN: 009 159 077

Ground Floor

Feysville

63 Hay Street

Subiaco WA 6008

At Think Big, maiden Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of

Tel:

08 9382 8822

116,000 ounces of gold at a 0.5 g/t cut-off, with more than 80% of

Resource categorised as Indicated

Email:

info@anglo.com.au

www.anglo.com.au

High grade supergene enriched gold resource blanket of 20,100 ounces

Capital Structure

commences just 20 metres below surface

Mineralisation open along strike and at depth

375,704,034

Ordinary Shares

Options

Feasibility study to assess mining and processing options well underway

19,800,000

($0.02, exp. 30/11/19)

Mandilla

37,000,000

($0.02, exp. 30/11/20)

10,100,000

($0.025, exp 30/11/20)

New metallurgical work and geological interpretation indicates that

2,500,000

($0.04, exp 30/11/20)

mineralised intersections upon which the previously reported 38,000

contained ounces Inferred Resource at Mandilla East is based would seem

8,950,000

($0.08, exp 30/11/20)

to be significantly understated

Board Members

New diamond and RC drilling at Mandilla East Prospect results in

outstanding intersections including:

John Jones AM

60.2 metres @ 3.79 g/t Au from 65.8 metres

93 metres @ 3.11 g/t Au from 91 metres

Executive Chairman

Peter Stern

Gold mineralised envelope at Mandilla East currently extends over a strike

Non-Executive Director

length of 300 metres with an apparent width on section of typically 70

metres, and remains open to both the north-west and at depth

Graeme Smith

Diamond drilling at the 2.5-kilometre-long, 250 metres wide Mandilla

Director/ Company Secretary

South Prospect where a central core of higher-grade (in some cases, plus

5 g/t Au) supergene enriched gold is present over at least 300 metres

strike demonstrates the presence of bedrock gold mineralisation

This extends significant gold anomalism in the Mandilla Syenite a further

1.2 kilometres from the Mandilla East resource, within a total strike

length for the system of at least 3 kilometres.

Koongie Park

  • 15-holeRC drilling campaign undertaken for an aggregate 822 metres targeting Nicolsons East and Bulldog Prospects with best intersection of 1 metre @ 11.268 g/t Au from 22 metres at Bulldog Prospect

CORPORATE

  • Approximately $1.4 million raised by way of placement
  • Cash at 30 September 2019 of $1 million

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

September 2019 Quarterly Report

Details

EXPLORATION

FEYSVILLE GOLD PROJECT - WA

Anglo Australian - 100% interest (with tenements under purchase option)

The Feysville Gold Project is located in Australia's premier gold belt, approximately 14 kilometres south of the giant Golden Mile deposit (70 MOz) at Kalgoorlie. The belt extends for some 100 kilometres along a NNW strike, and takes in major gold deposits at New Celebration (3 MOz), some 10 kilometres south of Feysville, and the large St Ives field (+15 MOz) 30 to 60 kilometres to the south. Numerous other economic gold deposits have also been discovered within the belt (refer Figure 1).

Figure 1: Feysville Gold Project Location Map

On 6 November 2018, Feysville Gold Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anglo Australian, submitted to the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety of Western Australia, a Mineralisation Report as part of an application for a Mining Lease pursuant to the Mining Act.

A map of the Mining Lease Application Plan illustrating key deposits and other features is set out as Figure 2.

1 | P a g e

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

September 2019 Quarterly Report

Figure 2: Mining Lease Application Plan illustrating key deposits and other features.

RESOURCE MODELLING

On 8 April, Anglo Australian announced a maiden mineral resource at the Think Big Prospect and provided an update of metallurgical test-work results.

The Mineral Resource Estimate, separately identifying Indicated and Inferred Resources for cut-off grades of 0.5, 0.8 and 1.0 g/t Au, is set out in Table 1.

Table 1: Think Big Global Mineral Resource Estimate.

2 | P a g e

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

September 2019 Quarterly Report

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the supergene enriched gold mineralisation (which is included within the Global estimate in Table 1) is set out in Table 2.

Table 2: Think Big Supergene Enriched Gold Mineral Resource Estimate (included in Global estimate in Table 1).

The Resource encompasses results from 73 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes and 12 diamond holes/ tails for an aggregate of 10,042 metres drilled on a 40 x 20 metre grid through the core of the deposit.

RC holes were initially sampled on 4 metre composites, with 1 metre samples subsequently submitted for analysis for composite intervals exceeding 0.25 g/t Au.

Grades were estimated in the primary lodes using ordinary kriging. Maximum block size is 10m x 10m x 10m with sub blocks to 1.25m x 1.25m x 1.25m. A minimum of 4 and a maximum of 15 samples were used for each estimation. The top cut applied was 20 g/t Au.

The project is anticipated to be mined via open pit mining methods with processing at third party plants. The cut-off grades reflect potential variability in processing and haulage costs for an open pit operation. The supergene mineralisation has also been reported at a 3.0 g/t Au cut-off to illustrate the high grade 'core' of this mineralised unit.

No mining or metallurgical factors have been incorporated into the resource estimate apart from the cut-off grades used which reflect an open cut mine.

The Resource is primarily represented by a central core of 300 metres in strike length where the Prospect has been the subject of drilling on 40m-spaced lines, and to lesser extent by a further 200 metres of strike length where drilling is more widely spaced.

The sequence comprises, from surface, an intensely leached upper saprolite which is barren of gold mineralisation. This overlays a relatively thin supergene enriched sub-horizontal gold blanket at a depth below surface of typically 20 to 30 metres, close to the base of the weathering profile.

METALLURGY

METS Engineering Group was appointed to develop a metallurgical testwork program to expand on the results from the RC drill chip metallurgical testwork program completed in August 2018.

Run on HQ drill core, the program was conducted at ALS Metallurgy, Balcatta, Western Australia.

Drill core from four holes was used to form three 'master' composites representing the three basic domains of the ore - supergene, transition and primary - with the composites grading 4.07 g/t Au, 2.16 g/t Au and 2.20 g/t Au respectively. The master composites represented ~100 metres of drill core.

No issues with deleterious elements were identified within the samples tested.

The results demonstrated that it is beneficial to mill the feed to a P80 of 75 µm, an established grind size for gold processing typical of custom milling operations. At this grind size, and with a cyanide concentration of 250 ppm, gold recoveries of 99.5% for the supergene ore, 95.2% for the transition ore and 80.4% for the primary ore were achieved, which is consistent with the RC drill chip testwork results from August 2018.

The gold is predominantly free and cyanide soluble, with cyanide and lime consumption comparable to industry norms.

3 | P a g e

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

September 2019 Quarterly Report

Comminution and physical characterisation testwork showed that the ore has good crushing and grinding characteristics.

Both the supergene and transition ore are classified as non-abrasive and the primary ore is classified as moderate abrasive. The results indicate that the wear rates for crushing and grinding equipment will be low in a process plant. Additionally, the Bond Ball Work index (BBWi) results are positive, indicating that energy requirements for grinding will not be an issue.

Gold grains occur in liberated ore minerals, silicates, silicate-carbonate minerals and non-sulphidegangue-rich particles. The gold is generally fine grained; no fully liberated gold particles were detected in the analysis.

Think Big

At Think Big, an infill RC drilling campaign comprising 26 holes for 2,380 metres was completed. This has closed hole spacing down to 20 x 20 metres.

A photo of the drill rig is set out in Figure 3.

Figure 3: RC drill rig at Think Big.

A number of significant drill results were returned including:

  • FRC175 - 10 metres @ 3.6 g/t Au from 46 metres
  • FRC185 - 10 metres @ 10.0 g/t Au from 23 metres
  • FRC186 - 2 metres @ 11.1 g/t Au from 32 metres
  • FRC192 - 2 metres @ 10.5 g/t Au from 29 metres

Drilling confirmed supergene gold mineralisation at Think Big is largely continuous over 200 metres in strike length and up to 80 metres in width.

The depth to the top of the supergene zone is as shallow as 15 metres and locally reaches up to 40 metres depth, but is generally in the range of 20 to 30 metres.

4 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anglo Australian Resources NL published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 06:06:06 UTC
