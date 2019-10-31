Anglo Australian Resources NL : Receipt of s 249D Notice

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

ACN 009 159 077

31 October 2019

Rescindment of 1st Notice pursuant to s249D of the Corporations Act

Receipt of 2nd Notice pursuant to s249D of the Corporations Act

Anglo Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (the "Company" or "Anglo") announces that it has received a new notice under section 249D of the Corporations Act ("Notice").

The Notice was received from shareholder Braham Investments Pty Ltd .

The Notice requests that the Company call a general meeting of shareholders for the purpose of considering resolutions for:

the removal of Graeme Smith as a Director;

the removal of John Jones as a Director; and

the election of David Willis as a Director.

Braham Investments has also advised that they have rescinded the original notices under s203D and s249D of the Corporations Act, which the Company received earlier this month.

Anglo will respond in accordance with its obligations pursuant to the Corporation Act and the Listing Rules.

For further information:

John L C Jones AM - Chairman

Telephone: (08) 9322 4569