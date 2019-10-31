Log in
ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL    AAR   AU000000AAR7

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

(AAR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/31
0.08 AUD   -14.89%
02:07aANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
02:07aANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Receipt of s 249D Notice
PU
10/17ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL : Appendix 3B & Cleansing Statement
PU
Anglo Australian Resources NL : Receipt of s 249D Notice

10/31/2019 | 02:07am EDT

ANGLO AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES NL

ACN 009 159 077

31 October 2019

Rescindment of 1st Notice pursuant to s249D of the Corporations Act

Receipt of 2nd Notice pursuant to s249D of the Corporations Act

Anglo Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (the "Company" or "Anglo") announces that it has received a new notice under section 249D of the Corporations Act ("Notice").

The Notice was received from shareholder Braham Investments Pty Ltd .

The Notice requests that the Company call a general meeting of shareholders for the purpose of considering resolutions for:

  • the removal of Graeme Smith as a Director;
  • the removal of John Jones as a Director; and
  • the election of David Willis as a Director.

Braham Investments has also advised that they have rescinded the original notices under s203D and s249D of the Corporations Act, which the Company received earlier this month.

Anglo will respond in accordance with its obligations pursuant to the Corporation Act and the Listing Rules.

For further information:

John L C Jones AM - Chairman

Telephone: (08) 9322 4569

Disclaimer

Anglo Australian Resources NL published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 06:06:04 UTC
