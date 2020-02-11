Anglo Pacific : 6-month warrant extension granted to Investec Bank

6-month warrant extension granted to Investec Bank
Six-month warrant extension granted to Investec Bank PLC
Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) has agreed to provide a six month extension to the warrants previously granted to Investec Bank PLC ('Investec', the 'Holder') on 10 February 2017 which were due to expire on 10 February 2020. The extension was granted as a result of the Holder being restricted from exercising its warrants for a period of time over the past twelve months, as a result of being in possession of inside information in relation to potential transactions being contemplated by the Company.
There are no changes to the term of the warrants and as such the 294,695 warrants are exercisable at a subscription price of 158.00p until 10 August 2020.
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.
