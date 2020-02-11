Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo Pacific Group plc    APF   GB0006449366

ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC

(APF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/10 11:35:11 am
150.5 GBp   -4.75%
02:08aANGLO PACIFIC : 6-month warrant extension granted to Investec Bank
PU
02/03Miners face funding squeeze as green investing surges
RE
02/03Miners face funding squeeze as green investing surges
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Anglo Pacific : 6-month warrant extension granted to Investec Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 02:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
6-month warrant extension granted to Investec Bank
Released 07:00 11-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5511C
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
11 February 2020

News Release

11 February 2020

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Six-month warrant extension granted to Investec Bank PLC

Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) has agreed to provide a six month extension to the warrants previously granted to Investec Bank PLC ('Investec', the 'Holder') on 10 February 2017 which were due to expire on 10 February 2020. The extension was granted as a result of the Holder being restricted from exercising its warrants for a period of time over the past twelve months, as a result of being in possession of inside information in relation to potential transactions being contemplated by the Company.

There are no changes to the term of the warrants and as such the 294,695 warrants are exercisable at a subscription price of 158.00p until 10 August 2020.

This announcement is intended to satisfy DTR Rule 6.1.9.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / James Bavister

RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCEAEAEFEDEEAA
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



6-month warrant extension granted to Investec Bank - RNS

Disclaimer

Anglo Pacific Group plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 07:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC
02:08aANGLO PACIFIC : 6-month warrant extension granted to Investec Bank
PU
02/03Miners face funding squeeze as green investing surges
RE
02/03Miners face funding squeeze as green investing surges
RE
02/02Miners face funding squeeze as green investing surges
RE
01/30ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : - Grant of Awards under Deferred Bonus Plan and Direct..
AQ
01/30ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : - Upsizing and extension of borrowing facility to US$9..
AQ
01/21ANGLO PACIFIC : Announces 2019 Trading Update and Record Income for the year
AQ
01/02ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : - Director Share Dealings in Company
AQ
2019ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : Director Share Dealings in Company
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 56,2 M
EBIT 2019 47,9 M
Net income 2019 37,9 M
Debt 2019 1,50 M
Yield 2019 5,94%
P/E ratio 2019 7,22x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,87x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 272 M
Chart ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo Pacific Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 214,00  GBp
Last Close Price 150,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 59,5%
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Andre Treger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicolas Patrick H. Meier Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Flynn CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
William Michael Blyth Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert H. Stan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC-21.61%407
BHP GROUP-0.39%123 862
RIO TINTO PLC-7.02%92 620
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-6.47%32 673
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.17%21 492
SOUTH32-2.96%8 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group