Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo Pacific Group plc    APF   GB0006449366

ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC

(APF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anglo Pacific : Coronavirus boosts Anglo Pacific's role as financier to miners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 09:13am EDT

Anglo Pacific Group can draw on its $75 million warchest to finance miners struggling to develop copper, lithium or rare earth projects as the coronavirus pandemic has made it even more difficult for junior players to raise cash.

The London-listed company has thrived on other companies' need for financing, which has been pressing since a deep commodity price crash around 2016.

The sector had barely recovered when the novel coronavirus had a massive impact on demand, driving raw materials prices back down.

Anglo Pacific's profits derive from its acquisition of royalties that give it the right to a share of revenue, profit or production, something companies tend only to sell when they have few other options as it erodes their future earnings.

"As financer to the mining sector, we will see greater opportunities," Anglo Pacific CEO Julian Treger told Reuters in an interview.

"As we move forward, we have more negotiating leverage and in the second half of the year, we think this will result in some interesting transactions for us."

The company, he added, was reaching out to those hit by lower commodity prices or government-mandated shutdowns.

So far, Anglo Pacific has royalties in coking coal, iron ore and uranium. It is seeking to acquire royalties from metals such as copper and lithium and rare earth minerals, which are associated with a shift towards greater electrification.

Geographically, it is looking for projects in South America, Australia and Europe.

Anglo Pacific already has a warchest of $75 million without needing to raise more capital, Treger said.

Mining disruptions across the world, as governments limit economic activity to contain the coronavirus, have affected less than 1% of Anglo Pacific's annual income so far, the company said.

Its main assets are the Kersel and Narrabi mines in Australia and Maracás Menchen in Chile, where governments have not imposed the kind of total lockdowns seen in countries such as Peru and South Africa.

Anglo Pacific, the only London-listed mining royalty company, also said on Tuesday its 2019 royalty related revenue rose 21% to 55.7 million pounds on a strong performance at Kestrel.

It increased its final dividend 32% to 4.125 pence.

Analysts agree the company is resilient.

"Anglo Pacific remains well-positioned even in a downside scenario thanks to the group's royalty and streaming business model and high levels of liquidity," RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

By Zandi Shabalala

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC
09:13aANGLO PACIFIC : Coronavirus boosts Anglo Pacific's role as financier to miners
RE
03/25ANGLO PACIFIC : Fca moratorium on the publication of all company financial state..
AQ
03/24UK companies delay results after regulators relax reporting rules
RE
03/03ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : - US$20 million financing agreement in relation to a c..
AQ
02/26ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : - New Corporate Presentation and Market Update
AQ
02/25ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : - Refinement of Portfolio Investment Strategy
AQ
02/25ANGLO PACIFIC : New Corporate Presentation and Market Update
PU
02/13ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : Director Share Dealings in Company
AQ
02/12ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : - Six-month warrant extension granted to Investec Bank..
AQ
02/11ANGLO PACIFIC : 6-month warrant extension granted to Investec Bank
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 55,4 M
EBIT 2019 47,2 M
Net income 2019 37,2 M
Debt 2019 10,8 M
Yield 2019 7,85%
P/E ratio 2019 5,56x
P/E ratio 2020 7,95x
EV / Sales2019 3,91x
EV / Sales2020 3,62x
Capitalization 206 M
Chart ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo Pacific Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 207,35  GBp
Last Close Price 114,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 81,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Andre Treger Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicolas Patrick H. Meier Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Flynn CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
William Michael Blyth Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert H. Stan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC-39.58%254
BHP GROUP-2.54%85 272
RIO TINTO PLC-15.72%76 885
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-40.10%21 607
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.64%14 554
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC17.66%8 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group