AngloGold Ashanti : 1Q Production Fell; Adjusted Ebitda Boosted by Higher Prices

By Ian Walker

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. said Monday that first-quarter production fell 4.8%, but that adjusted Ebitda rose as it benefited from higher gold prices.

The Johannesburg-listed mining group--which has recently restarted operations at some of its mines after coronavirus-related shutdowns--said it produced 716,000 ounces of gold for the quarter ended March, supported by strong performances from Kibali, Geita and Iduapriem. This compares with 752,000 ounces of gold for the same quarter last year and 902,000 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter of 2019.

AngloGold said the coronavirus-related shutdowns led to a fall of 11,000 ounces of gold production in the quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--a metric that strips out exceptional and other one-off items--rose to $473 million from $307 million for the comparable period last year.

Gold was sold at $1,576 an ounce compared with $1,297 an ounce for the first quarter of 2019.

AngloGold withdrew its guidance on March 27 due to the pandemic which has led to mine closures in multiple countries, but said at the time that it remained on track to achieve the results it had estimated.

At the time of its 2019 earnings on Feb. 21 it had originally forecast production for 2020 to be between 3.05 million and 3.3 million ounces. Total capital expenditure was forecast to be between $920 million and $990 million.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749