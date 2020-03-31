AngloGold Ashanti : 2019 GRI Content Index

2019

GRI CONTENT INDEX

The GRI's Sustainability Reporting Standards (core compliance) and their Mining Sector Supplement were adopted as the basis for AngloGold Ashanti's Annual Integrated Report 2019 .

Ernst & Young Inc. has provided limited assurance ( ) on selected information - see their Independent Assurance Statement on pages 42-47.

Disclosure GRI standard number Disclosure title Section and page

General disclosures

Organisational 102-1 Name of the organisation Throughout the report profile 102-2 Activities, brands, products, and services Our business: corporate profile: 4 102-3 Location of headquarters Johannesburg 102-4 Location of operations Our business: corporate profile: 4-5 102-5 Ownership and legal form Our business: corporate profile: 5 102-6 Markets served IR: Our external operating environment: 18-19 102-7 Scale of the organisation Our business: corporate profile: 4 102-8 Information on employees and other workers Talent management, skills development and employee relations: 38-39 102-9 Supply chain Our business: corporate profile: 4 102-10 Significant changes to the organisation and its supply chain Our business: corporate profile: 4-5 102-11 Precautionary Principle or approach Our sustainability approach: 10-13 102-12 External initiatives Frameworks and standards: 16 102-13 Membership of associations Frameworks and standards: 16 Strategy 102-14 Statement from senior decision-maker From the Chief Executive Officer: 9 102-15 Key impacts, risks, and opportunities IR: Managing our risks and opportunities: 20-29 Ethics and 102-16 Values, principles, standards, and norms of behaviour Inside front cover integrity 102-17 Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics IR: Managing our sustainability and ESG impacts: 49 Governance 102-18 Governance structure IR: Corporate governance: 110-111; 114 102-19 Delegating authority IR: Corporate governance: 114 102-20 Executive-level responsibility for economic, environmental, IR: Corporate governance: 114 and social topics 102-21 Consulting stakeholders on economic, environmental, and IR: How we create value - our social topics business model: 10-11 102-22 Composition of the highest governance body and its IR: Corporate governance: 110-114 committees 102-23 Chair of the highest governance body IR: Corporate governance: 110-111 102-24 Nominating and selecting the highest governance body IR: Corporate governance: 114 102-25 Conflicts of interest IR: Corporate governance: 110; 114 102-26 Role of highest governance body in setting purpose, values, IR: Corporate governance: 110 and strategy 102-27 Collective knowledge of highest governance body IR: Corporate governance: 111; 113 102-28 Evaluating the highest governance body's performance IR: Corporate governance: 116

