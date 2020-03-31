AngloGold Ashanti : 2019 GRI Content Index

Log in
03/31/2020 | 03:08am EDT

R E P O R T I N G I N A C C O R D A N C E W I T H T H E G L O B A L R E P O R T I N G I N I T I A T I V E

G R I C O N T E N T I N D E X 2 0 1 9

2019

GRI CONTENT INDEX

The GRI's Sustainability Reporting Standards (core compliance) and their Mining Sector Supplement were adopted as the basis for AngloGold Ashanti's Annual Integrated Report 2019 .

Ernst & Young Inc. has provided limited assurance ( ) on selected information - see their Independent Assurance Statement on pages 42-47.

Disclosure

GRI standard

number

Disclosure title

Section and page

General disclosures

Organisational

102-1

Name of the organisation

Throughout the report

profile

102-2

Activities, brands, products, and services

Our business: corporate profile: 4

102-3

Location of headquarters

Johannesburg

102-4

Location of operations

Our business: corporate profile: 4-5

102-5

Ownership and legal form

Our business: corporate profile: 5

102-6

Markets served

IR: Our external operating

environment: 18-19

102-7

Scale of the organisation

Our business: corporate profile: 4

102-8

Information on employees and other workers

Talent management, skills

development and employee relations:

38-39

102-9

Supply chain

Our business: corporate profile: 4

102-10

Significant changes to the organisation and its supply chain

Our business: corporate profile: 4-5

102-11

Precautionary Principle or approach

Our sustainability approach: 10-13

102-12

External initiatives

Frameworks and standards: 16

102-13

Membership of associations

Frameworks and standards: 16

Strategy

102-14

Statement from senior decision-maker

From the Chief Executive Officer: 9

102-15

Key impacts, risks, and opportunities

IR: Managing our risks and

opportunities: 20-29

Ethics and

102-16

Values, principles, standards, and norms of behaviour

Inside front cover

integrity

102-17

Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics

IR: Managing our sustainability and

ESG impacts: 49

Governance

102-18

Governance structure

IR: Corporate governance: 110-111;

114

102-19

Delegating authority

IR: Corporate governance: 114

102-20

Executive-level responsibility for economic, environmental,

IR: Corporate governance: 114

and social topics

102-21

Consulting stakeholders on economic, environmental, and

IR: How we create value - our

social topics

business model: 10-11

102-22

Composition of the highest governance body and its

IR: Corporate governance: 110-114

committees

102-23

Chair of the highest governance body

IR: Corporate governance: 110-111

102-24

Nominating and selecting the highest governance body

IR: Corporate governance: 114

102-25

Conflicts of interest

IR: Corporate governance: 110; 114

102-26

Role of highest governance body in setting purpose, values,

IR: Corporate governance: 110

and strategy

102-27

Collective knowledge of highest governance body

IR: Corporate governance: 111; 113

102-28

Evaluating the highest governance body's performance

IR: Corporate governance: 116

PAGE 1

Disclosure

GRI standard

number

Disclosure title

Section and page

Governance

102-29

Identifying and managing economic, environmental, and

IR: Corporate governance: 114

continued

social impacts

102-30

Effectiveness of risk management processes

IR: Corporate governance: 21

102-31

Review of economic, environmental, and social topics

IR: Corporate governance: 114

102-32

Highest governance body's role in sustainability reporting

IR: Corporate governance: 112-113

102-33

Communicating critical concerns

IR: Remuneration Report: 120

102-34

Nature and total number of critical concerns

IR: Remuneration Report: 120

102-35

Remuneration policies

IR: Corporate governance: 120

102-36

Process for determining remuneration

IR: Corporate governance: 120

102-37

Stakeholders' involvement in remuneration

IR: Corporate governance: 121

102-38

Annual total compensation ratio

IR: Corporate governance:138-139

102-39

Percentage increase in annual total compensation ratio

IR: Corporate governance: 139

Stakeholder

102-40

List of stakeholder groups

Stakeholder engagement: 14

engagement

102-41

Collective bargaining agreements

Talent management, skills

development and employee relations:

37

102-42

Identifying and selecting stakeholders

Stakeholder engagement: 14

102-43

Approach to stakeholder engagement

Stakeholder engagement: 14

102-44

Key topics and concerns raised

Stakeholder engagement: 14

Reporting practice

102-45

Entities included in the consolidated financial statements

Annual financial statements

102-46

Defining report content and topic boundaries

About this report: 3

102-47

List of material topics

Material issues: 16-17

102-48

Restatements of information

About this report: 3

102-49

Changes in reporting

About this report: 3

102-50

Reporting period

Our sustainability approach: 10

102-51

Date of most recent report

Our sustainability approach: 10

102-52

Reporting cycle

Our sustainability approach: 10

102-53

Contact point for questions regarding the report

Administration and corporate

information: 49

102-54

Claims of reporting in accordance with the GRI Standards

About this report: 3

102-55

GRI content index

About this report: 3

102-56

External assurance

About this report: 3

Independent assurance report: 42-47

Management approach

103-1

Explanation of the material topic and its boundary

IR:Stakeholder engagement and

material issues: 30-35

103-2

The management approach and its components

Our sustainability approach: 11-13

103-3

Evaluation of the management approach

Our sustainability approach: 11-13

Economic performance

Economic

201-1

Direct economic value generated and distributed

Our performance in 2019: 7

performance

201-2

Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due

Responsible environmental

to climate change

stewardship: 28-29

Frameworks and standards: 16

PAGE 2

2019

GRI CONTENT INDEX C O N T I N U E D

Disclosure

GRI standard

number

Disclosure title

Section and page

Economic

201-3

Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans

AngloGold Ashanti's defined

performance

contribution pension fund

continued

contributions are on average as

follows:

Employer: 12.5% or 24.75%

(CEO only)

Employee: 7.5%

201-4

Financial assistance received from government

Navigating regulatory and political

uncertainty and risk: data tables

Market presence

202-1

Ratios of standard entry-level wage by gender compared to

IR: Remuneration report: 124

local minimum wage

202-2

Proportion of senior management hired from the local

Talent management, skills

community

development and employee relations:

data tables

Indirect economic

203-1

Infrastructure investments and services supported

Contributing to resilient, self-sustaining

impacts

communities: 24

203-2

Significant indirect economic impacts

Contributing to self-sustaining

communities: 24-25

Procurement

204-1

Proportion of spending on local suppliers

Contributing to resilient, self-sustaining

practices

communities: 25

Anti-corruption

205-1

Operations assessed for risks related to corruption

Navigating regulatory and political

uncertainty and risk: 40

205-2

Communication and training about anti-corruption policies

Navigating regulatory and political

and procedures

uncertainty and risk: 40

205-3

Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken

Navigating regulatory and political

uncertainty and risk: data tables

Environmental performance

Materials

301-1

Materials used by weight or volume

Responsible environmental

stewardship: data tables

301-2

Recycled input materials used

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 27

301-3

Reclaimed products and their packaging materials

Not material

Energy

302-1

Energy consumption within the organisation

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 28-29; data tables

302-2

Energy consumption outside of the organisation

Not material

302-3

Energy intensity

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 28-29; data tables

302-4

Reduction of energy consumption

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 28-29

302-5

Reductions in energy requirements of products and services

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 28-29

PAGE 3

Disclosure

GRI standard

number

Disclosure title

Section and page

Water

303-1

Water withdrawal by source

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 26-27

303-2

Water sources significantly affected by withdrawal of water

Responsible environmental

stewardship: data tables

303-3

Water recycled and reused

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 27; data tables

Biodiversity

304-1

Operational sites owned, leased, managed in, or adjacent

Responsible environmental

to, protected areas and areas of high biodiversity value

stewardship: 29

outside protected areas

304-2

Significant impacts of activities, products, and services on

Responsible environmental

biodiversity

stewardship: 29

304-3

Habitats protected or restored

Responsible environmental

stewardship: data tables

304-4

IUCN Red List species and national conservation list species

Responsible environmental

with habitats in areas affected by operations

stewardship: data tables

MM1

Amount of land (owned or leased, and managed for

Responsible environmental

production activities ore extractive use) distributed or

stewardship: data tables

rehabilitated

MM10

Number and percentage of operations with closure plans

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 29; data tables

Emissions

305-1

Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 28-29; data tables

305-2

Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 28-29; data tables

305-3

Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 28-29; data tables

305-4

GHG emissions intensity

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 28-29; data tables

305-5

Reduction of GHG emissions

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 28-29

305-6

Emissions of ozone-depleting substances (ODS)

Not reported

305-7

Nitrogen oxides (NOX), sulphur oxides (SOX), and other

Responsible environmental

significant air emissions

stewardship: data tables

Effluents and

306-1

Water discharge by quality and destination

Not reported

Waste

306-2

Waste by type and disposal method

Responsible environmental

stewardship: data tables

306-3

Significant spills

Responsible environmental

stewardship: 31

306-4

Transport of hazardous waste

Not reported

306-5

Water bodies affected by water discharges and/or runoff

Responsible environmental

stewardship: data tables

MM3

Total amounts of overburden rock, tailings, and sludges and

Responsible environmental

their associated risks

stewardship: data tables

Environmental

307-1

Non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations

Responsible environmental

compliance

stewardship: 26

PAGE 4

2019

GRI CONTENT INDEX C O N T I N U E D

Disclosure

GRI standard

number

Disclosure title

Section and page

Supplier

308-1

New suppliers that were screened using environmental

Respecting human rights: 36

environmental

criteria

assessment

308-2

Negative environmental impacts in the supply chain and

Respecting human rights: 36

actions taken

Artisanal and

MM8

Number (and percentage) of company operating sites where

Artisanal and small-scale mining: 34

Small-scale

artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) takes place on, or

Mining

adjacent to, the site; the associated risks and actions taken

to manage and mitigate these risks

Social performance

Employment

401-1

New employee hires and employee turnover

Not reported

401-2

Benefits provided to full-time employees that are not

Confidentiality restraints

provided to temporary or part-time employees

Labour/

402-1

Minimum notice periods regarding operational changes

Talent management, skills

management

development and employee relations:

relations

data tables

MM4

Number of strikes and lockouts exceeding one week's

Talent management, skills

duration by country

development and employee relations:

37; data tables

Occupational

403-1

Workers representation in formal joint management-worker

Talent management, skills

health and safety

health and safety committees

development and employee relations:

37; data tables

403-2

Types of injury and rates of injury, occupational diseases,

Employee safety: 18-19; data tables

lost days, and absenteeism, and number of work-related

fatalities

403-3

Workers with high incidence or high risk of diseases related

Employee and community health: 20

to their occupation

403-4

Health and safety topics covered in formal agreements with

Employee and community health: 20

trade unions

Training and

404-2

Programmes for upgrading employee skills and transition

Talent management, skills

education

assistance programmes

development and employee relations:

37

404-3

Percentage of employees receiving regular performance and

Talent management, skills

career development reviews

development and employee relations:

data tables

Diversity and

405-1

Diversity of governance bodies and employees

Talent management, skills

equal opportunity

development and employee relations:

37; data tables

405-2

Ratio of basic salary and remuneration of women to men

IR: 131 and 132

Non-

406-1

Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken

Not reported

discrimination

Freedom of

407-1

Operations and suppliers in which the right to freedom of

Talent management, skills

association

association and collective bargaining may be at risk

development and employee relations:

and collective

37

bargaining

Disclosure

GRI standard

number

Disclosure title

Section and page

Security practices

410-1

Security personnel trained in human rights policies or

Respecting human rights: 36

procedures

Human rights

412-1

Operations that have been subject to human rights reviews

Respecting human rights: 36

assessment

or impact assessments

412-2

Employee training on human rights policies or procedures

Respecting human rights: 36

Local communities

413-1

Operations with local community engagement, impact

Contributing to resilient, self-sustaining

assessments, and development programmes

communities: 23-26

413-2

Operations with significant actual and potential negative

Contributing to resilient, self-sustaining

impacts on local communities

communities: 23

MM7

The extent to which grievance mechanisms were used

Employee, community and asset

to resolve disputes relating to land use, customary rights

security: 32

of local communities and indigenous peoples, and the

outcomes

MM9

Sites where resettlements took place, the number of

Employee, community and asset

households resettled in each, and their livelihoods were

security: 23; data tables

affected in the process

Supplier social

414-1

New suppliers that were screened using social criteria

Respecting human rights: 36

assessment

414-2

Negative social impacts in the supply chain and actions

We did not identify any negative

taken

social impacts.

Public policy

415-1

Political contributions

Navigating regulatory and political

uncertainty and risk: data tables

Socio-economic

419-1

Non-compliance with laws and regulations in the social and

Navigating regulatory and political

compliance

economic area

uncertainty and risk: 40-41

PAGE 5

PAGE 6

www.anglogoldashanti.com www.aga-reports.com

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 07:07:08 UTC
