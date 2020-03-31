AngloGold Ashanti : 2019 GRI Content Index
03/31/2020 | 03:08am EDT
R E P O R T I N G I N A C C O R D A N C E W I T H T H E G L O B A L R E P O R T I N G I N I T I A T I V E
G R I C O N T E N T I N D E X 2 0 1 9
2019
GRI CONTENT INDEX
The GRI's Sustainability Reporting Standards (core compliance) and their Mining Sector Supplement were adopted as the basis for AngloGold Ashanti's Annual Integrated Report 2019 .
Ernst & Young Inc. has provided limited assurance ( ) on selected information - see their Independent Assurance Statement on pages 42-47.
Disclosure
GRI standard
number
Disclosure title
Section and page
General disclosures
Organisational
102-1
Name of the organisation
Throughout the report
profile
102-2
Activities, brands, products, and services
Our business: corporate profile: 4
102-3
Location of headquarters
Johannesburg
102-4
Location of operations
Our business: corporate profile: 4-5
102-5
Ownership and legal form
Our business: corporate profile: 5
102-6
Markets served
IR: Our external operating
environment: 18-19
102-7
Scale of the organisation
Our business: corporate profile: 4
102-8
Information on employees and other workers
Talent management, skills
development and employee relations:
38-39
102-9
Supply chain
Our business: corporate profile: 4
102-10
Significant changes to the organisation and its supply chain
Our business: corporate profile: 4-5
102-11
Precautionary Principle or approach
Our sustainability approach: 10-13
102-12
External initiatives
Frameworks and standards: 16
102-13
Membership of associations
Frameworks and standards: 16
Strategy
102-14
Statement from senior decision-maker
From the Chief Executive Officer: 9
102-15
Key impacts, risks, and opportunities
IR: Managing our risks and
opportunities: 20-29
Ethics and
102-16
Values, principles, standards, and norms of behaviour
Inside front cover
integrity
102-17
Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics
IR: Managing our sustainability and
ESG impacts: 49
Governance
102-18
Governance structure
IR: Corporate governance: 110-111;
114
102-19
Delegating authority
IR: Corporate governance: 114
102-20
Executive-level responsibility for economic, environmental,
IR: Corporate governance: 114
and social topics
102-21
Consulting stakeholders on economic, environmental, and
IR: How we create value - our
social topics
business model: 10-11
102-22
Composition of the highest governance body and its
IR: Corporate governance: 110-114
committees
102-23
Chair of the highest governance body
IR: Corporate governance: 110-111
102-24
Nominating and selecting the highest governance body
IR: Corporate governance: 114
102-25
Conflicts of interest
IR: Corporate governance: 110; 114
102-26
Role of highest governance body in setting purpose, values,
IR: Corporate governance: 110
and strategy
102-27
Collective knowledge of highest governance body
IR: Corporate governance: 111; 113
102-28
Evaluating the highest governance body's performance
IR: Corporate governance: 116
PAGE 1
Disclosure
GRI standard
number
Disclosure title
Section and page
Governance
102-29
Identifying and managing economic, environmental, and
IR: Corporate governance: 114
continued
social impacts
102-30
Effectiveness of risk management processes
IR: Corporate governance: 21
102-31
Review of economic, environmental, and social topics
IR: Corporate governance: 114
102-32
Highest governance body's role in sustainability reporting
IR: Corporate governance: 112-113
102-33
Communicating critical concerns
IR: Remuneration Report: 120
102-34
Nature and total number of critical concerns
IR: Remuneration Report: 120
102-35
Remuneration policies
IR: Corporate governance: 120
102-36
Process for determining remuneration
IR: Corporate governance: 120
102-37
Stakeholders' involvement in remuneration
IR: Corporate governance: 121
102-38
Annual total compensation ratio
IR: Corporate governance:138-139
102-39
Percentage increase in annual total compensation ratio
IR: Corporate governance: 139
Stakeholder
102-40
List of stakeholder groups
Stakeholder engagement: 14
engagement
102-41
Collective bargaining agreements
Talent management, skills
development and employee relations:
37
102-42
Identifying and selecting stakeholders
Stakeholder engagement: 14
102-43
Approach to stakeholder engagement
Stakeholder engagement: 14
102-44
Key topics and concerns raised
Stakeholder engagement: 14
Reporting practice
102-45
Entities included in the consolidated financial statements
Annual financial statements
102-46
Defining report content and topic boundaries
About this report: 3
102-47
List of material topics
Material issues: 16-17
102-48
Restatements of information
About this report: 3
102-49
Changes in reporting
About this report: 3
102-50
Reporting period
Our sustainability approach: 10
102-51
Date of most recent report
Our sustainability approach: 10
102-52
Reporting cycle
Our sustainability approach: 10
102-53
Contact point for questions regarding the report
Administration and corporate
information: 49
102-54
Claims of reporting in accordance with the GRI Standards
About this report: 3
102-55
GRI content index
About this report: 3
102-56
External assurance
About this report: 3
Independent assurance report: 42-47
Management approach
103-1
Explanation of the material topic and its boundary
IR:Stakeholder engagement and
material issues: 30-35
103-2
The management approach and its components
Our sustainability approach: 11-13
103-3
Evaluation of the management approach
Our sustainability approach: 11-13
Economic performance
Economic
201-1
Direct economic value generated and distributed
Our performance in 2019: 7
performance
201-2
Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due
Responsible environmental
to climate change
stewardship: 28-29
Frameworks and standards: 16
PAGE 2
2019
GRI CONTENT INDEX
C O N T I N U E D
Disclosure
GRI standard
number
Disclosure title
Section and page
Economic
201-3
Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans
AngloGold Ashanti's defined
performance
contribution pension fund
continued
contributions are on average as
follows:
•Employer: 12.5% or 24.75%
(CEO only)
•Employee: 7.5%
201-4
Financial assistance received from government
Navigating regulatory and political
uncertainty and risk: data tables
Market presence
202-1
Ratios of standard entry-level wage by gender compared to
IR: Remuneration report: 124
local minimum wage
202-2
Proportion of senior management hired from the local
Talent management, skills
community
development and employee relations:
data tables
Indirect economic
203-1
Infrastructure investments and services supported
Contributing to resilient, self-sustaining
impacts
communities: 24
203-2
Significant indirect economic impacts
Contributing to self-sustaining
communities: 24-25
Procurement
204-1
Proportion of spending on local suppliers
Contributing to resilient, self-sustaining
practices
communities: 25
Anti-corruption
205-1
Operations assessed for risks related to corruption
Navigating regulatory and political
uncertainty and risk: 40
205-2
Communication and training about anti-corruption policies
Navigating regulatory and political
and procedures
uncertainty and risk: 40
205-3
Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken
Navigating regulatory and political
uncertainty and risk: data tables
Environmental performance
Materials
301-1
Materials used by weight or volume
Responsible environmental
stewardship: data tables
301-2
Recycled input materials used
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 27
301-3
Reclaimed products and their packaging materials
Not material
Energy
302-1
Energy consumption within the organisation
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 28-29; data tables
302-2
Energy consumption outside of the organisation
Not material
302-3
Energy intensity
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 28-29; data tables
302-4
Reduction of energy consumption
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 28-29
302-5
Reductions in energy requirements of products and services
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 28-29
PAGE 3
Disclosure
GRI standard
number
Disclosure title
Section and page
Water
303-1
Water withdrawal by source
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 26-27
303-2
Water sources significantly affected by withdrawal of water
Responsible environmental
stewardship: data tables
303-3
Water recycled and reused
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 27; data tables
Biodiversity
304-1
Operational sites owned, leased, managed in, or adjacent
Responsible environmental
to, protected areas and areas of high biodiversity value
stewardship: 29
outside protected areas
304-2
Significant impacts of activities, products, and services on
Responsible environmental
biodiversity
stewardship: 29
304-3
Habitats protected or restored
Responsible environmental
stewardship: data tables
304-4
IUCN Red List species and national conservation list species
Responsible environmental
with habitats in areas affected by operations
stewardship: data tables
MM1
Amount of land (owned or leased, and managed for
Responsible environmental
production activities ore extractive use) distributed or
stewardship: data tables
rehabilitated
MM10
Number and percentage of operations with closure plans
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 29; data tables
Emissions
305-1
Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 28-29; data tables
305-2
Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 28-29; data tables
305-3
Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 28-29; data tables
305-4
GHG emissions intensity
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 28-29; data tables
305-5
Reduction of GHG emissions
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 28-29
305-6
Emissions of ozone-depleting substances (ODS)
Not reported
305-7
Nitrogen oxides (NO
X), sulphur oxides (SO X), and other
Responsible environmental
significant air emissions
stewardship: data tables
Effluents and
306-1
Water discharge by quality and destination
Not reported
Waste
306-2
Waste by type and disposal method
Responsible environmental
stewardship: data tables
306-3
Significant spills
Responsible environmental
stewardship: 31
306-4
Transport of hazardous waste
Not reported
306-5
Water bodies affected by water discharges and/or runoff
Responsible environmental
stewardship: data tables
MM3
Total amounts of overburden rock, tailings, and sludges and
Responsible environmental
their associated risks
stewardship: data tables
Environmental
307-1
Non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations
Responsible environmental
compliance
stewardship: 26
PAGE 4
2019
GRI CONTENT INDEX
C O N T I N U E D
Disclosure
GRI standard
number
Disclosure title
Section and page
Supplier
308-1
New suppliers that were screened using environmental
Respecting human rights: 36
environmental
criteria
assessment
308-2
Negative environmental impacts in the supply chain and
Respecting human rights: 36
actions taken
Artisanal and
MM8
Number (and percentage) of company operating sites where
Artisanal and small-scale mining: 34
Small-scale
artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) takes place on, or
Mining
adjacent to, the site; the associated risks and actions taken
to manage and mitigate these risks
Social performance
Employment
401-1
New employee hires and employee turnover
Not reported
401-2
Benefits provided to full-time employees that are not
Confidentiality restraints
provided to temporary or part-time employees
Labour/
402-1
Minimum notice periods regarding operational changes
Talent management, skills
management
development and employee relations:
relations
data tables
MM4
Number of strikes and lockouts exceeding one week's
Talent management, skills
duration by country
development and employee relations:
37; data tables
Occupational
403-1
Workers representation in formal joint management-worker
Talent management, skills
health and safety
health and safety committees
development and employee relations:
37; data tables
403-2
Types of injury and rates of injury, occupational diseases,
Employee safety: 18-19; data tables
lost days, and absenteeism, and number of work-related
fatalities
403-3
Workers with high incidence or high risk of diseases related
Employee and community health: 20
to their occupation
403-4
Health and safety topics covered in formal agreements with
Employee and community health: 20
trade unions
Training and
404-2
Programmes for upgrading employee skills and transition
Talent management, skills
education
assistance programmes
development and employee relations:
37
404-3
Percentage of employees receiving regular performance and
Talent management, skills
career development reviews
development and employee relations:
data tables
Diversity and
405-1
Diversity of governance bodies and employees
Talent management, skills
equal opportunity
development and employee relations:
37; data tables
405-2
Ratio of basic salary and remuneration of women to men
IR: 131 and 132
Non-
406-1
Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken
Not reported
discrimination
Freedom of
407-1
Operations and suppliers in which the right to freedom of
Talent management, skills
association
association and collective bargaining may be at risk
development and employee relations:
and collective
37
bargaining
Disclosure
GRI standard
number
Disclosure title
Section and page
Security practices
410-1
Security personnel trained in human rights policies or
Respecting human rights: 36
procedures
Human rights
412-1
Operations that have been subject to human rights reviews
Respecting human rights: 36
assessment
or impact assessments
412-2
Employee training on human rights policies or procedures
Respecting human rights: 36
Local communities
413-1
Operations with local community engagement, impact
Contributing to resilient, self-sustaining
assessments, and development programmes
communities: 23-26
413-2
Operations with significant actual and potential negative
Contributing to resilient, self-sustaining
impacts on local communities
communities: 23
MM7
The extent to which grievance mechanisms were used
Employee, community and asset
to resolve disputes relating to land use, customary rights
security: 32
of local communities and indigenous peoples, and the
outcomes
MM9
Sites where resettlements took place, the number of
Employee, community and asset
households resettled in each, and their livelihoods were
security: 23; data tables
affected in the process
Supplier social
414-1
New suppliers that were screened using social criteria
Respecting human rights: 36
assessment
414-2
Negative social impacts in the supply chain and actions
We did not identify any negative
taken
social impacts.
Public policy
415-1
Political contributions
Navigating regulatory and political
uncertainty and risk: data tables
Socio-economic
419-1
Non-compliance with laws and regulations in the social and
Navigating regulatory and political
compliance
economic area
uncertainty and risk: 40-41
www.anglogoldashanti.com
www.aga-reports.com
