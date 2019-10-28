Log in
AngloGold Ashanti : 3Q Gross Profit Jumps But Production Falls

0
10/28/2019

By Ian Walker

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (ANG.JO) Monday reported a 52% on year rise in gross profit for the third quarter and reiterated its production guidance for the year.

The South Africa-based gold miner posted gross profit of $281 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

AngloGold Ashanti produced 825,000 ounces of gold in the quarter compared with 851,000 ounces for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018. It attributed the fall to the planned reduction in output from Cerro Vanguardia and Kibali.

The company said production for the year will be in the lower half of a 3.3 million to 3.5 million ounce range.

Costs are expected to be at upper end of range, it said. All-in sustaining costs are forecast to be $935-$995 an ounce, while total cash costs are expected to be $730-$780.

AngloGold said the sale processes for its businesses in South Africa are active and continue to make progress and that due diligence has started with prospective bidders for its Sadiola and Cerro Vanguardia businesses.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 1.08% 325.47 End-of-day quote.78.76%
GOLD 0.07% 1505.5 Delayed Quote.17.32%
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 61 977 M
EBIT 2019 12 165 M
Net income 2019 8 505 M
Debt 2019 22 008 M
Yield 2019 0,73%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,21x
EV / Sales2019 2,51x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 134 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 329,78  ZAR
Last Close Price 321,99  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelvin P. M. Dushnisky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Mila Pityana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-South Africa
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Graham J. Ehm Executive Vice President-Planning & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED78.76%9 122
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION13.07%32 049
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17.36%30 503
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED46.88%16 963
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 119
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED45.47%13 756
