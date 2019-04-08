Log in
AngloGold Ashanti Limited    ANGJ   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANGJ)
AngloGold Ashanti : April 08, 2019 - Notice of Annual General Meeting  (125.1k)

04/08/2019 | 10:18am EDT

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Reg. No. 1944/017354/06 ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU JSE Bond Company Code - BIANG

("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

8 April 2019

NEWS RELEASE

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The notice of the 75th Annual General Meeting of AngloGold Ashanti (AGM), which incorporates summarised financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, has been distributed to AngloGold Ashanti shareholders on Friday, 5 April 2019.

The AGM will be held on Thursday, 9 May 2019 at the Auditorium, 76 Rahima Moosa Street, Newtown, Johannesburg, South Africa, at 09:00 am (SA time).

Salient dates:

The record date for the purposes of receiving notice of the AGM (being the date on which a shareholder must be registered in the Company's register of shareholders in order to receive the notice of AGM), was at the close of business on Friday, 22 March 2019 (Notice Record Date).

The record date for the purposes of participating in and voting at the AGM (being the date on which a shareholder must be registered in the Company's register of shareholders in order to participate in and vote at the AGM) shall be the close of business on Friday, 26 April 2019 (Voting Record Date).

Last day to trade in AngloGold Ashanti securities in order to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM is Tuesday, 23 April 2019.

The AngloGold Ashanti's suite of 2018 annual reports is available on the Company's website (www.aga- reports.com).

ENDS

Johannesburg

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS

Media

Chris Nthite

+27 11 637 6388/+27 83 301 2481

cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

1

Investors

Sabrina Brockman

+1 646 880 4526/ +1 646 379 2555

sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com

Fundisa Mgidi

+27 11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322

fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 14:17:06 UTC
