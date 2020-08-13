AngloGold Ashanti : August 12, 2020 - Dealing in securities by prescribed officers of AngloGold Ashanti  (81.2k)

Log in
08/13/2020 | 02:13am EDT

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICERS OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice that prescribed officers have dealt in securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so in terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.66.

Details of the transactions are provided below:

Name of executive

Graham Ehm

Name of company

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Date of transaction

11 August 2020

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares

Class of security

Ordinary Shares

Number of shares sold

25,000

Price per share

516.2694

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

12,906,735.000

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

Prior clearance to deal

Obtained

Name of executive

Tirelo Sibisi

Name of company

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Date of transaction

11 August 2020

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares

Class of security

Ordinary Shares

Number of shares sold

43,000

Price per share

516.2694

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

22,199,584.20

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

Prior clearance to deal

Obtained

ENDS

12 August 2020

Johannesburg

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS

Media

Chris Nthite

+27 11 637 6388/+27 83 301 2481

cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Sabrina Brockman

+1 646 880 4526/ +1 646 379 2555

sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com

Yatish Chowthee

+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Fundisa Mgidi

+27 11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322

fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:12:19 UTC
