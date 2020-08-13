AngloGold Ashanti : August 12, 2020 - Dealing in securities by prescribed officers of AngloGold Ashanti  (81.2k)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Reg. No. 1944/017354/06
ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")
NEWS RELEASE
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICERS OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice that prescribed officers have dealt in securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so in terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.66.
Details of the transactions are provided below:
|
Name of executive
|
Graham Ehm
|
|
|
Name of company
|
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
|
|
|
Date of transaction
|
11 August 2020
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market sale of shares
|
|
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number of shares sold
|
25,000
|
|
|
Price per share
|
516.2694
|
|
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
12,906,735.000
|
|
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
|
|
Prior clearance to deal
|
Obtained
|
|
|
|
|
Name of executive
|
Tirelo Sibisi
|
|
|
Name of company
|
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
|
|
|
Date of transaction
|
11 August 2020
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
|
On-market sale of shares
|
|
|
Class of security
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number of shares sold
|
43,000
|
|
|
Price per share
|
516.2694
|
|
|
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
|
22,199,584.20
|
|
|
Nature and extent of interest
|
Direct, Beneficial
|
|
|
Prior clearance to deal
|
Obtained
|
|
ENDS
12 August 2020
Johannesburg
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
CONTACTS
|
Media
|
|
|
Chris Nthite
|
+27 11 637 6388/+27 83 301 2481
|
cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com
|
General inquiries
|
|
media@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Investors
|
|
|
Sabrina Brockman
|
+1 646 880 4526/ +1 646 379 2555
|
sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Yatish Chowthee
|
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
|
yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com
|
Fundisa Mgidi
|
+27 11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322
|
fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com
Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com
Disclaimer
