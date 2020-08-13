AngloGold Ashanti : August 12, 2020 - Dealing in securities by prescribed officers of AngloGold Ashanti  (81.2k)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY PRESCRIBED OFFICERS OF ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

In terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.63, AngloGold Ashanti gives notice that prescribed officers have dealt in securities of the Company, after having received clearance to do so in terms of JSE Listings Requirement 3.66.

Details of the transactions are provided below: