ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 05/08
487.64 ZAR   +4.25%
AngloGold Ashanti : GhDS Voting Instruction Form

05/11/2020 | 10:59am EDT

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) • Registration number 1944/017354/06

ISIN: ZAE000043485 • Ordinary Share code: ANG • ("AngloGold Ashanti" or "the company")

GhDS VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM

2020

For completion by holders of Ghana Depositary shares in the company (GhDSs)

This Voting Instruction Form is to enable you to instruct NTHC Limited, as Depositary, how to vote on the resolutions to be considered at the annual general meeting of the shareholders of AngloGold Ashanti to be held on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 or any adjournment or postponement thereof as detailed below on your behalf.

Please note: every 100 GhDSs has one underlying AngloGold Ashanti ordinary share and carries the right to one vote.

I/We

being the registered holder(s) of GhDSs, direct NTHC Limited to vote for me/us in respect of all the GhDSs held in my/our name(s) at the 76thannual general meeting of the shareholders of AngloGold Ashanti to be held entirely by way of electronic communication on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 at 14:00 (South African time) and at any adjournment or postponement thereof, as follows:

Please indicate with an "X" in the appropriate spaces how votes are to be cast

For

Against

Abstain

1.

Ordinary resolution 1 (1.1 and 1.3) - Re-election of directors

1.1

Mr SM Pityana

1.2

Mr AH Garner

1.3

Mr R Gasant

2.

Ordinary resolution 2 (2.1 to 2.2) - Election of directors

2.1

Ms MDC Ramos

2.2 Ms NVB Magubane

3.

Ordinary resolution 3 (3.1 to 3.4) - Appointment of Audit and Risk Committee members

3.1

Mr R Gasant

3.2

Ms MC Richter

3.3

Mr AM Ferguson

3.4

Mr JE Tilk

4.

Ordinary resolution 4 - Re-appointment of Ernst & Young Inc. as auditors of the company

5.

Ordinary resolution 5 - General authority to directors to allot and issue ordinary shares

6.

Ordinary resolution 6 (6.1 and 6.2) - Separate non-binding advisory endorsements of the

AngloGold Ashanti remuneration policy and implementation report

6.1

Remuneration policy

6.2 Implementation report

7.

Special resolution 1 - Non-executive director fees

8.

Special resolution 2 - General authority to acquire the company's own shares

9.

Special resolution 3 - General authority to directors to issue for cash, those ordinary

shares which the directors are authorised to allot and issue in terms of ordinary resolution 5

10.

Special resolution 4 - General authority to provide financial assistance in terms of

Sections 44 and 45 of the Companies Act

11.

Ordinary resolution 5 - Approval of the MOI amendment

12.

Ordinary resolution 7 - Directors' authority to implement special and ordinary resolutions

Please turn over

Notes:

  1. The right to vote on the resolution need not be exercised, neither need all the votes be cast in the same way, but the total of the votes cast and in respect of which abstention is directed may not exceed the total of the votes exercisable.
  2. Any alteration or correction made to this Voting Instruction Form must be signed in full and not initialled by the signatory.
  3. In the case of joint holders of GhDSs, any one holder may sign the Voting Instruction Form.
  4. Documentary evidence establishing the authority of a person signing the Voting Instruction Form in the capacity as Power of Attorney must be attached, unless previously recorded by the Depositary.
  5. A minor must be assisted by his/her parent/guardian and relevant documentary evidence establishing his/her legal capacity must be attached to the Voting Instruction Form, unless previously recorded by the share registrars.
  6. NTHC Limited may not delegate its authority to act on behalf of the shareholder, to another person.
  7. Signature of this Voting Instruction Form on behalf of a company must be in accordance with that company's constitution and the signatory must state his/her office in the company concerned.
  8. Completed Voting Instruction Forms should be returned to NTHC Limited, Martco House, off Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, PO Box KIA 9563 Airport, Accra, Ghana no later than 14:00 (Accra time) on Monday, 8 June 2020.

Signed at

on

2020

Name in BLOCK LETTERS

Signature

(Initials and surname of joint holders of GhDSs, if any)

It is understood that if this form is not signed and returned, the Depositary will not vote for or against the resolution on behalf of the shareholder.

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 14:58:03 UTC
