AngloGold Ashanti : Interim 2020-Results Conference Call details for 07 Aug 2020 (46.1k)

AngloGold Ashanti Interim 2020 Results Conference Call to
be held on Friday, 07 August 2020
Interim 2020 Results
Conference call and webcast
AngloGold Ashanti will host a conference call for its H1 2020 Earnings Results. Participants can access the call by registering and then dialling into the call or connecting to the webcast via the company website wwww.anglogoldashanti.com
Date: Friday, 07 August 2020
Time: 15:00 (SAST) 9:00 (EST) 14:00 (GMT+1) 23:00(GMT+10)
Pre-register for the conference call: https://www.diamondpass.net/8175037
A playback of the call will be made available
Webcast: https://www.corpcam.com/AngloGold/AGA07082020.htm
For more information please see AngloGold Ashanti website www.anglogoldashanti.com
