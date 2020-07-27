AngloGold Ashanti : Interim 2020-Results Conference Call details for 07 Aug 2020 (46.1k)

AngloGold Ashanti Interim 2020 Results Conference Call to

be held on Friday, 07 August 2020

Interim 2020 Results

Conference call and webcast

AngloGold Ashanti will host a conference call for its H1 2020 Earnings Results. Participants can access the call by registering and then dialling into the call or connecting to the webcast via the company website wwww.anglogoldashanti.com

Date: Friday, 07 August 2020

Time: 15:00 (SAST) 9:00 (EST) 14:00 (GMT+1) 23:00(GMT+10)

Pre-register for the conference call: https://www.diamondpass.net/8175037

A playback of the call will be made available

Webcast: https://www.corpcam.com/AngloGold/AGA07082020.htm

For more information please see AngloGold Ashanti website www.anglogoldashanti.com