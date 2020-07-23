AngloGold Ashanti : July 23, 2020 - AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye-Stillwater, Sasol and Imperial Join Forces to Distribute Hand Sanitisers to Communities  (122.6k)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

23 July 2020

AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye-Stillwater, Sasol and Imperial Join Forces to Distribute Hand Sanitisers to Communities

AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye-Stillwater, Sasol and Imperial Logistics have formed a strategic partnership which will see Sibanye-Stillwater distributing hand sanitisers produced by Sasol to schools, health facilities and taxi ranks within Sibanye-Stillwater's and AngloGold Ashanti's host and labour sending communities in South Africa. With infections and COVID-19 related deaths escalating and hospitals facing the challenge of rapidly rising admissions, the partnership is a just- in time intervention by the four companies.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman said; "the safety, health and wellbeing of our employees is our primary concern and our focus of providing a safe working environment is unwavering. We also recognise the need to work with government to support communities that host our operations in managing the scourge of COVID-19. Our contribution will benefit schools, health facilities and taxi ranks and we welcome the collaboration with Sasol, Imperial and AngloGold Ashanti to support local communities."

AngloGold Ashanti, Sasol, and Sibanye-Stillwater will jointly share the costs of producing the hand sanitisers with Imperial --South Africa's leading outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics company -- committing to distribute the hand sanitisers to communities where Sibanye- Stillwater and AngloGold Ashanti operates in the Free State, Mpumalanga, North West, Limpopo and Gauteng provinces. The programme will also be extended to some regions in the Eastern Cape. Sasol has appointed the toll manufacturer and will also oversee the production, packaging and preparation for safe transportation of 94,550 liters of hand sanitiser.

Thabiet Booley, Senior Vice President of Sasol's Base Chemicals division said: "Sasol recognises its duty and responsibility to support our customers, communities and society at large in these challenging and uncertain times. Through our strategic partnership with Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti, and Imperial Logistics, we are pleased that our internally produced sanitisers will provide Sibanye-Stillwater's and AngloGold Ashanti's host and labour sending communities with hand disinfection hygiene support to reduce the risk of COVID-19."

"The partnership aims to augment the impact of our relief efforts, and importantly, enhancing general hand hygiene, which remains an effective line of defence," Dr. Bafedile Chauke, AngloGold Ashanti Vice President: Health, said. "As we tackle the current unprecedented health emergency, it is crucial that we protect the most vulnerable in our country."

"We are united in the mission to keep communities safe from infection," adds Imperial Group CEO, Mohammed Akoojee. "We are honoured and humbled to play a part in delivering much-needed goods and some peace of mind in these highly uncertain times."

