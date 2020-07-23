AngloGold Ashanti : July 23, 2020 - AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye-Stillwater, Sasol and Imperial Join Forces to Distribute Hand Sanitisers to Communities  (122.6k)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye-Stillwater, Sasol and Imperial Join Forces to Distribute Hand Sanitisers to Communities
AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye-Stillwater, Sasol and Imperial Logistics have formed a strategic partnership which will see Sibanye-Stillwater distributing hand sanitisers produced by Sasol to schools, health facilities and taxi ranks within Sibanye-Stillwater's and AngloGold Ashanti's host and labour sending communities in South Africa. With infections and COVID-19 related deaths escalating and hospitals facing the challenge of rapidly rising admissions, the partnership is a just- in time intervention by the four companies.
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman said; "the safety, health and wellbeing of our employees is our primary concern and our focus of providing a safe working environment is unwavering. We also recognise the need to work with government to support communities that host our operations in managing the scourge of COVID-19. Our contribution will benefit schools, health facilities and taxi ranks and we welcome the collaboration with Sasol, Imperial and AngloGold Ashanti to support local communities."
AngloGold Ashanti, Sasol, and Sibanye-Stillwater will jointly share the costs of producing the hand sanitisers with Imperial --South Africa's leading outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics company -- committing to distribute the hand sanitisers to communities where Sibanye- Stillwater and AngloGold Ashanti operates in the Free State, Mpumalanga, North West, Limpopo and Gauteng provinces. The programme will also be extended to some regions in the Eastern Cape. Sasol has appointed the toll manufacturer and will also oversee the production, packaging and preparation for safe transportation of 94,550 liters of hand sanitiser.
Thabiet Booley, Senior Vice President of Sasol's Base Chemicals division said: "Sasol recognises its duty and responsibility to support our customers, communities and society at large in these challenging and uncertain times. Through our strategic partnership with Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti, and Imperial Logistics, we are pleased that our internally produced sanitisers will provide Sibanye-Stillwater's and AngloGold Ashanti's host and labour sending communities with hand disinfection hygiene support to reduce the risk of COVID-19."
"The partnership aims to augment the impact of our relief efforts, and importantly, enhancing general hand hygiene, which remains an effective line of defence," Dr. Bafedile Chauke, AngloGold Ashanti Vice President: Health, said. "As we tackle the current unprecedented health emergency, it is crucial that we protect the most vulnerable in our country."
"We are united in the mission to keep communities safe from infection," adds Imperial Group CEO, Mohammed Akoojee. "We are honoured and humbled to play a part in delivering much-needed goods and some peace of mind in these highly uncertain times."
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects in four different regions namely - Continental Africa, Americas, Australasia and South Africa. Like other corporates across the country, AngloGold Ashanti is committed to doing its part in the COVID-19 effort. We learned valuable lessons from the Ebola outbreak of 2013-2016 in West Africa, and over the past couple of months when we recognised that hand hygiene is perhaps the most crucial weapon in the fight against the spread of that virus, and that lack of running water is a major constraint in this regard, just as it is in the fight against COVID-19 today. We have supported various communities and health authorities with essentials like hand washing facilities, food, PPEs, and hospital equipment as well as donated tow hospitals to the North West and Gauteng Health Authorities. We have also collaborated with Sibanye-Stillwater, Sasol and Imperial to secure bulk sanitizers for the major hospitals in major hospitals in Johannesburg as well as communities where we operate. www.anglogoldshanti.com
About Sibanye-Stillwater
Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) is a leading international precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States and Southern Africa, gold operations and projects in South Africa, and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
It is the world's largest primary producer of platinum and rhodium, the second largest primary producer of palladium and a top tier gold producer, ranking third globally, on a gold- equivalent basis, as well as a significant producer of other PGMs and associated minerals such as chrome. We are also the globally leading recycler and processor of spent PGM catalytic converter materials. For more information about the Group please refer to www.sibanyestillwater.com.
About Sasol
Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company. We harness our knowledge and experience to integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into our world-scale operating facilities. We safely and sustainably source, produce and market a range of high-value product streams in 31 countries, creating superior value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. www.sasol.com
About Imperial
Imperial is an African and European focused provider of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access services. With 27 000 staff working in 32 countries, our top priority is following regulations and best practice to protect both our people and yours. The work we do is critical to the delivery of food, basic goods, medicine, medical supplies and other essential services and - despite the new challenges every day brings - Imperial is sparing no effort to support supply chains and keep global business moving. For additional information see www.imperiallogistics.com
