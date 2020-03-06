Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  AngloGold Ashanti Limited    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AngloGold Ashanti : March 06, 2020 - AngloGold Ashanti provides update on yesterday's seismic event at Mponeng  (164.2k)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 04:23am EST

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Reg. No. 1944/017354/06 ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti" or "AGA" or the "Company")

March 6, 2020

NEWS RELEASE

AngloGold Ashanti Provides Update on Yesterday's Seismic Event at Mponeng

(JOHANNESBURG - PRESS RELEASE) -AngloGold Ashanti provides an update on the seismic event yesterday at its Mponeng Mine, Southwest of Johannesburg.

  1. fall-of-groundwas caused by a two-magnitude seismic event just after noon yesterday. Of the seven people affected, four were rescued yesterday with non-life-threatening injuries.

The body of one of our colleagues has been located. The rescue team is now working to recover the body. The search for the remaining two people continues.

Our very deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of our deceased colleague.

Mining at Mponeng has been halted, and only essential services remain ongoing.

Ends

Johannesburg

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS Media

Stewart Bailey +27 11 637 6031 / +27 81 032 2563 sbailey@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Sabrina Brockman +1 646 880 4526/ +1 646 379 2555 sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com

Yatish Chowthee +27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080 yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Fundisa Mgidi +27 11 637 6763 / +27 82 821 5322 fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti's operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources

and capital expenditures and the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social and political and market conditions, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and

other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, and business and operational risk management. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2018, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other

unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Consequently, readers are cautioned

not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the

occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward- looking

statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

The financial information contained in this document has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's external auditors. Non-GAAP financial measures

This communication may contain certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures. AngloGold Ashanti utilises certain Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios in managing its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and

not as an alternative for, the reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies may use.

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
04:23aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : March 06, 2020 - AngloGold Ashanti provides update on yester..
PU
03/05ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : March 05, 2020 - AngloGold Ashanti provides information on s..
PU
03/04ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : - Notice of beneficial interest in AngloGold Ashanti : secur..
AQ
03/04ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : - Dealings in securities by an Executive Director, the Compa..
AQ
03/03South Africa's rand falls as economy slips into recession
RE
03/03ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : March 03, 2020 - Notice of Beneficial Interest in AngloGold ..
PU
03/03ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : March 03, 2020 - Dealings in securities by an Executive Dire..
PU
03/02AJN RESOURCES : Under pressure, AJN Resources scraps planned Kibali stake purcha..
RE
02/28ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dealings in securities by an executive director of anglogold..
AQ
02/27AJN shares slump after Barrick moves to block Kibali stake purchase
RE
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 67 515 M
EBIT 2020 24 304 M
Net income 2020 12 959 M
Debt 2020 16 879 M
Yield 2020 1,19%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
EV / Sales2021 2,04x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 315,60  ZAR
Last Close Price 329,00  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelvin P. M. Dushnisky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Mila Pityana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-South Africa
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Graham J. Ehm Executive Vice President-Planning & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED2.81%8 796
NEWMONT CORPORATION19.86%40 163
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION14.22%36 528
POLYUS PAO--.--%17 219
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-10.38%14 252
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.56%13 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group