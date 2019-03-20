AngloGold Ashanti : March 20, 2019 - Disclosure of Beneficial Interests in Securities  (79.2k)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

DISCLOSURE OF BENEFICIAL INTERESTS IN SECURITIES

In accordance with Section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No 71 of 2008, as amended and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, AngloGold Ashanti shareholders are advised that the Company has received formal notification from Van Eck Associates Corporation ("Van Eck"), that it has disposed of a beneficial interest in the securities of the Company. Accordingly, Van Eck's total beneficial interest in AngloGold Ashanti's securities now amounts to 6.88% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

This notification comes after the exit of AngloGold Ashanti from Market Vectors Index Solutions (MVIS) Global Junior Gold Miners Index on 15 March 2019, following the MVIS quarterly and semi-annual index review announced on 8 March 2019.

The MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index is a modified market cap-weighted index that tracks the performance of the most liquid junior gold and silver mining companies. The index is tracked by ETFs totalling assets under management of over $5 billion, including the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. AngloGold Ashanti was the largest component of the index, with its weighting at 6.36%.

AngloGold Ashanti has had a strong performance in recent months, with the American Depository Receipts up 71% in the six months to the announcement of the rebalancing of the index on 8 March 2019. AngloGold Ashanti, at the time of the 8 March 2019 review, was the index's largest constituent with a market capitalisation of $5.516 billion, compared with $3.223 billion six months earlier.

