AngloGold Ashanti: Mponeng Mine Operations Suspended Due to Covid-19 Cases

By Sarah Sloat



AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. said Monday that operations at the Mponeng gold mine in South Africa remain halted after the mining company identified nearly 200 positive cases of Covid-19.

The Johannesburg-listed mining firm said it found 196 positive cases out of 651 tests conducted. Of the positive cases, the vast majority of individuals were asymptomatic, it said.

"Operations at Mponeng Mine continue to be voluntarily suspended to enable contact tracing, further engagement with all relevant stakeholders, and deep cleaning and sanitization of workplaces and key infrastructure," AngloGold Ashanti said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com