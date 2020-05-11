AngloGold Ashanti : Q1 2020 - Market update presentation (3.6m) 0 05/11/2020 | 03:14am EDT Send by mail :

Non-GAAP financial measures This communication may contain certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures. AngloGold Ashanti utilises certain Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios in managing its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies may use. 2 AGENDA 1 2 3 4 5 6 Kelvin Dushnisky Introduction &Strategy Christine Ramon Financials Sicelo Ntuli Africa Ludwig Eybers International Graham Ehm Group Planning & Technical Kelvin Dushnisky Conclusion 3 POSITIONED TO CREATE VALUE THROUGH THE CYCLE Generate sustainable cash flows and shareholder returns by focusing on five key areasaimed at driving our investments to deliver improving margins, extended mine lives and a pipeline for the future! Portfolio improvements Replace and grow reserves Excellence in ESG Robust balance sheet Disciplined capital allocation 4 TARGETING ZERO HARM Long-term safety improvements continue Constituent of the FTSE All World Index Working towards zero harm, excellence in environmental stewardship and community development Regrettably four fatalities occurred in two separate fatal incidents in March at the Mponeng mine and; one fatality in April at Covalent Water Fatalities 20 16 12 8 4 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 AIFRper million hours worked All-injury frequency rate (AIFR) improved 2% to 2.75 injuries per million hours worked

frequency rate (AIFR) improved 2% to 2.75 injuries per million hours worked We pledge to protect the health of our employees and host communities, while working to ensure business continuity 20 16 12 8 4 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Reportable environmental incidents 20 16 12 8 4 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020

Consideration package valued at approximately $300m

SA Competition Tribunal has approved transaction

Expected closing around 30 June 2020* Sadiola sale Cash consideration of up to $52.5m

$25m cash upfront

$25m in deferred payments

up to $2.5m additional payout depending on SEMOS cash at closing

$6m attributable dividend prior to closing

Expected closing around 30 June 2020* Gramalote Project B2Gold to fund $13.9m investment and exploration programme to earn back to 50:50 partnership and assume management of the project

Partners agree c. $37m budget for feasibility study

Aim for final feasibility study by Q1 2021 Cerro Vanguardia sale process: Decision taken to retain CVSA following an extensive sale process *subject to any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic 8 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - ORGANISATIONAL RESPONSE AngloGold Ashanti recognizes the critical role it plays in managing COVID-19 at our operations, in our communities and in the regions in which we operate. We are guided by our values and a pledge to protect the health of our employees and host communities, while working to ensure business continuity. Our Aims Strategic Measures •Protect employees and the business •Cross-functional team managing crisis response •Stabilise our supply chains and ensure liquidity •Primary consumables inventory: c.4 months and building •Plan ahead, anticipate risks and adjust quickly •Site contingency plans under regular testing and review •Work closely with key stakeholders and communities •Market guidance withdrawn •Be transparent, communicate clearly •Prudent approach to liquidity - $2.3bn* of available liquidity •Supporting host governments and communities *At 30 April 2020, excludes cash lock-up positions at Kibali and Sadiola, where AngloGold Ashanti's combined share totals about $300m; no near term maturities 9 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS Measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 at our operations All non-essential travel halted; heightened approval protocols for essential travel

non-essential travel halted; heightened approval protocols for essential travel Increased awareness, surveillance and screening; strict quarantine protocols in place

Voluntary work-from-home for those roles that allow it at office sites

work-from-home for those roles that allow it at office sites Close collaboration with relevant national health authorities at all sites & offices to ensure responses are aligned

Cooperating with local community healthcare systems to supplement and support wherever possible IMPACT TO OUR OPERATIONS:Anticipated impact based on current forecasts ~2% of annual production Site Date suspended Reason Update Serra Grande, Brazil 27 March 2020 Response to measures taken by local authorities Operations resumed 5 April CVSA, Argentina 21 March 2020 Countrywide restrictions on travel and border closings Processing of stockpiles resumed on 6 April South Africa 27 March 2020 Response to measures taken by national authorities Surface operations resumed 6 April; 15 April: Mines permitted to operate at 50% capacity 10 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS AngloGold Ashanti introduced a host of initiatives on our mine sites and at the surrounding communities - these include providing hand washing stations, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and personal hygiene campaigns Highlights of global humanitarian efforts: South Africa Ghana Tanzania •Two hospitals provided for •Manufacturing hand •Invested in various health exclusive use by govt; sanitiser for public use projects in Geita region direct contributions to state •Donation to President's which will facilitate the healthcare institutions, to efforts to fight the disease aid frontline effort COVID-19 Trust Fund •Donation of $200,000 to the •Pledged R20m to Solidarity •AGA Health Foundation Tanzanian government Response Fund - for rapid, supporting Ashanti •Donation of 10X1,000 litres targeted support of Regional Health healthcare system and Directorate, Obuasi water tanks for public humanitarian support to Municipal and District handwashing campaigns vulnerable communities Assemblies and the •Awareness campaigns •Paid employee salaries/ Municipal Health Directorate •Construction of COVID-19 benefits during shutdown •AGA Malaria team, helping •Partnership with Sasol and Isolation centre underway disinfect health centres in •Donations of essential PPE Imperial to provide bulk Obuasi Municipality and sanitizer to public hospitals District •Additional interventions •Additional interventions •Additional interventions underway underway underway Guinea Donated masks, thermometers and gloves to Siguiri authorities to fight against COVID-19

COVID-19 Broadcast information programme using local radio station to raise awareness on preventative measures

Additional interventions underway Brazil R$1.5m donated to hospitals in the Minas Gerais and Goiás states

COVID-19 awareness campaign, educating employees and communities about the virus and providing ways to protect themselves and loved ones

awareness campaign, educating employees and communities about the virus and providing ways to protect themselves and loved ones Paid employee salaries and benefits during operational shutdown

Additional interventions underway Argentina Donations to the Province of Santa Cruz - these included a range of hospital resources including disposable coveralls, transparent glasses, latex gloves and breathing units

Supplied ingredients for hand sanitiser to the Puerto San Julián police department and disposable coveralls to the Fire Department

Paid employee salaries and benefits during operational shutdown

Additional interventions underway Colombia Launched the "A Purpose for Life" campaign to protect the health and well- being of the people as well as the delivery of food parcels and medical equipment including laser thermometers

Donated US$15,280 to food banks in Bogota and Medellin, to help people who are unable to work during the quarantine period

Additional interventions underway 11 AGENDA 1 2 3 4 5 6 Kelvin Dushnisky Introduction &Strategy Christine Ramon Financials Sicelo Ntuli Africa Ludwig Eybers International Graham Ehm Group Planning & Technical Kelvin Dushnisky Conclusion 12 COMPARISON OF KEY METRICS Particulars Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 (% chg) Gold Production from continuing ops (kozs) 630 661 (5) Gold Production from discontinued ops (kozs) 86 91 (5) Gold Production from continuing and discontinued ops (kozs) 716 752 (5) Continuing and Discontinued operations Gold price received ($/oz) 1,576 1,297 22 Total cash costs ($/oz) 814 791 3 Corporate & marketing costs ($m) (1) 16 20 (20) Exploration & evaluation costs ($m) 27 25 8 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz) (2) (3) 1,047 1,009 4 All-in costs ($/oz) (2) (3) 1,221 1,108 10 Adjusted EBITDA ($m) 473 307 54 Cash inflow from operating activities ($m) 219 67 227 Interest, tax, working capital, Kibali ($m) 259 250 4 Free cash inflow (outflow) ($m) 4 (109) 104 Capital expenditure ($m) (4) 199 141 41 Includes administration and other expenses World Gold Council standard COVID-19 impacts on the first quarter AISC was $18/oz, an impact on costs of around 1% and predominately related to production impacts (4) Includes equity accounted investments 13 All figures refer to continuing and discontinued operations, unless otherwise stated. COST PERFORMANCE Total Cash Cost Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 $/oz produced 1,000 900 800 700 600 500 791 (52) 36 775 105 13 12 (42) (30) (7) (7) (5) 814 Mar Exch- Inflation Total Grade Royalty Effic- Stockpile & Volume Heap Acq/ Other Mar 2019 ange costs iency Gip leach disposal 2020 All-in Sustaining Costs* Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 $/oz sold 1,100 1,050 1,000 950 900 1,009 24 16 10 2 (8) (5) (1) 1,047 Mar Total Rehab- Total Finance Sustaining Corporate Other Mar 2019 cash ilitation sustaining lease explor- costs 2020 costs capex payment ation sustaining *AISC - World Gold Council standard All figures refer to continuing and discontinued operations, unless otherwise stated. 14 BALANCE SHEET STRATEGY ENFORCES DISCIPLINE Adjusted Net Debt $m 4,000 Self-funded development of Tropicana, Kibali A diverse portfolio and proactive management of our balance sheet has given us flexibility during this unprecedented time. Facilities and Cash available*** 3,000 2,000 1,000 -49% Self-funded redevelopment of Obuasi R1.55bn US$42m** ZAR Facilities RCFs On 15 April 2020 - 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 3.0x 2.0x *0.85x 1.0X 1.0x New Target through the cycle 0.0x 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Last-12-months Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio *Calculations include discontinued operations AngloGold Ashanti utilised the c.$2.0bn*facilities and cash available to redeem the $700m 10-year bond US$1 880m Cash *Total calculated with ZAR facility at R17.8402/$, and AUD facility at A$0.6135/$ US$1.4bn RCF includes a capped facility of AU$500m

***Prior to $700m bond redemption on 15 April 2020 15 2020 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN IN LATE MARCH DUE TO COVID-19 • • • • • Performance for the year to date consistent with prior guidance Obuasi ramp-up and project continues to make progress; will contribute new ounces this year Sale of SA assets and Sadiola pending; timing dictates impact on production, net debt and other metrics Operating costs tailwinds: lower oil price and weaker local currencies Working to recover from any impacts to our operations and mitigate potential risks that may arise Operating cost headwinds: working capital impacts of increasing spares inventories and ore stockpiles, increased logistics costs, etc. • • Inventory levels increased to an average of four months across portfolio to mitigate possible disruptions Growth capex related to Obuasi, Tropicana, Quebradona and Gramalote 16 AGENDA 1 2 3 4 5 6 Kelvin Dushnisky Introduction &Strategy Christine Ramon Financials Sicelo Ntuli Africa Ludwig Eybers International Graham Ehm Group Planning & Technical Kelvin Dushnisky Conclusion 17 AFRICAN OPERATIONS PERFORMANCE Production koz AISC* by mine $/oz 1,304 1,334 1,198 1,257 1,132 1,175 1,162 1,051 924 823 864 338 360 763 787 704 92 86 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Sadiola Morila Kibali Geita Iduapriem Mponeng** SA Surface Siguiri South Africa Continental Africa Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Ops** Continental Africa South Africa Produced 360,000oz at AISC of $879/oz for Q1 2020 compared to $969/oz for Q1 2019

Strong production performances at Kibali, Iduapriem and Geita

Geita delivered a 24% year-on-year increase in production; Geita Hill underground mining permit granted by Government of Tanzania

year-on-year increase in production; Geita Hill underground mining permit granted by Government of Tanzania Siguiri - Combination Plant throughput operating at design capacity, as well as the crusher plant exceeding the hard rock 50:50 design target

Successful COVID-19 compliance audit of AngloGold Ashanti's systems and preparations was conducted by the DMRE

COVID-19 compliance audit of AngloGold Ashanti's systems and preparations was conducted by the DMRE Safe start-up processes in preparation for resumption of underground mining on a limited basis was complete by the end of April -- with technical teams assessing access tunnels and associated infrastructure

start-up processes in preparation for resumption of underground mining on a limited basis was complete by the end of April -- with technical teams assessing access tunnels and associated infrastructure As employees return to site, the current focus is on increasing screening and surveillance - including health-status checks, temperature monitoring and recent travel history *AISC - World Gold Council standard 18 **Discontinued operations AFRICAN OPERATIONS: AREAS OF FOCUS • • • • • Maintain solid performances at Geita and Iduapriem Further intensify focus on safety and health practices, particularly at SA assets Continue to improve on recovery rates at Siguiri Maintain focus on increasing ORD and increasing Reserve Conversion over next 2 to 3 years Proactively manage supply chains and work with host communities to prevent spread of COVID-19 19 AGENDA 1 2 3 4 5 6 Kelvin Dushnisky Introduction &Strategy Christine Ramon Financials Sicelo Ntuli Africa Ludwig Eybers International Graham Ehm Group Planning & Technical Kelvin Dushnisky Conclusion 20 INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS PERFORMANCE Production koz AISC* by mine $/oz 1,447 1,336 165 1,005 1,101 1,000 1,170 1,060 974 140 823 729 158 130 Australia Americas Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Tropicana CVSA Serra Grande AGA Mineração Sunrise Dam Australia Americas Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Production for the region was impacted by lower grades, geotechnical issues in the underground areas in Brazil, unexpected heavy rainfalls and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic Safe restart at Serra Grande on 5 April 2020, and at CVSA on 6 April 2020

CVSA sales process terminated recognising the maximum potential value from the remaining resource endowment will be better realised within the AngloGold Ashanti portfolio

Sunrise Dam's stoping flexibility continues to improve and underground exploration drilling was ahead of expectations in Q1 2020

Boston Shaker underground mine remains on track to begin production in H2 2020 with key underground infrastructure progressing to schedule

Tropicana gold production reached the 3-million-ounce milestone *AISC - World Gold Council standard 21 INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS - AREAS OF FOCUS Drive additional cost savings through Operational Excellence initiatives

Improve the flexibility of assets through increased drilling

Maintain focus on increasing ORD and increasing Reserve Conversion over next 2 to 3 years

Progress feasibility studies at Quebradona

Boston Shaker on track to being in production during the second half of 2020

Close management of costs to balance competing needs of assets 22 AGENDA 1 2 3 4 5 6 Kelvin Dushnisky Introduction &Strategy Christine Ramon Financials Sicelo Ntuli Africa Ludwig Eybers International Graham Ehm Group Planning & Technical Kelvin Dushnisky Conclusion 23 OBUASI MINE - INVESTING IN AFRICA'S NEXT GENERATION GOLD MINE Our management team is closely monitoring progress and activities at Obuasi to maintain the trajectory of good work and continue Phase 2 construction activities safely Phase 1 Complete Construction and commissioning activities completed - key to ramp-up to 2,000tpd

ramp-up to 2,000tpd BIOX inoculation complete

First gold pour achieved on 19 Dec 2019 Phase 2 Ongoing Phase 2 works includes both refurbishment, demolition and new build activities on the surface and underground, pipelines, TSF and paste plant

Engineering, procurement and construction is 54.9% complete* Operational Readiness Working towards the planned production rate of 4,000tpd

Mine development opening up the Block 8 orebody

Ore pass development to KRS shaft loading level

GCVS Vent shaft pilot hole drilling in progress Steady State Targeting steady state in 2021

350 - 400koz/pa *Status as of 31 March 2020 24 PHASE 2 - RAMPING UP TO 4,000TPD CAPACITY Phase 2 comprises new plant build, surface infrastructure and new and refurbished underground infrastructure. Phase 2 reached 55% completion at the end of Q1 2020 25 AGENDA 1 2 3 4 5 6 Kelvin Dushnisky Introduction &Strategy Christine Ramon Financials Sicelo Ntuli Africa Ludwig Eybers International Graham Ehm Group Planning & Technical Kelvin Dushnisky Conclusion 26 ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI IS A PREMIER GOLD INVESTMENT Track record of disciplined capital allocation and project delivery Clear and predictable Focus on advancing strong pipeline of strategic approach options Minimising Risk andimproving Shareholder returns 2020Priorities Proactive Health and Safety management

Continued focus on sustainability and safety improvements

Target increased Reserve Conversion

Aim to progress divestment processes

Obuasi ramp-up production towards 4,000tpd

ramp-up production towards 4,000tpd Optimise margins and cash conversion

Enforce capital discipline in rising gold price environment 27 Attachments Original document

