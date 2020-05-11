AngloGold Ashanti : Q1 2020 - Market update presentation (3.6m)

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti Limited's (AngloGold Ashanti or the Company) operations, individually
or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's
exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures and the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social and political and market conditions, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions,
including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain
disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and other business and operational risks and other factors. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019, which has beenfiled with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law.
All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.
The financial information contained in this document has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's external auditors.
Non-GAAP financial measures
This communication may contain certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures. AngloGold Ashanti utilises certain Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios in managing its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the reported operating results or cash flow from
operations or any other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to
similarly titled measures other companies may use.
2
AGENDA
1
2
3
4
5
6
Kelvin Dushnisky
Introduction &Strategy
Christine Ramon
Financials
Sicelo Ntuli
Africa
Ludwig Eybers
International
Graham Ehm
Group Planning & Technical
Kelvin Dushnisky
Conclusion
3
POSITIONED TO CREATE VALUE THROUGH THE CYCLE
Generate sustainable cash flows and shareholder returns by focusing
on five key areasaimed at driving our investments to deliver improving margins, extended mine lives and a pipeline for the future!
Portfolio improvements
Replace and grow reserves
Excellence in ESG
Robust balance sheet
Disciplined capital allocation
4
TARGETING ZERO HARM
Long-term safety improvements continue
Constituent of the
FTSE All World Index
Working towards zero harm,
excellence in environmental stewardship
and community development
Regrettably four fatalities occurred in two separate fatal incidents in March at the Mponeng mine and; one fatality in April at Covalent Water
Fatalities
20
16
12
8
4
0
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
AIFRper million hours worked
All-injuryfrequency rate (AIFR) improved 2% to 2.75 injuries per million hours worked
We pledge to protect the health of our employees and host communities, while working to ensure business continuity
20
16
12
8
4
0
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
Reportable environmental incidents
20
16
12
8
4
0
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
5
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
•Q1 2020 production: 716,000oz; strong performances at Geita, Iduapriem and
•Adjusted EBITDA up 54% year-on-year to $473m; Adjusted net debt down 10%
Kibali
•Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA improved to 0.85 times
•AISC* of $1,047/oz; AISC margin improved to 34%, from 22% in Q1 2019
•Free cash flow before growth capital increased 231% to $94m
•AIFR improved 2.75 versus Q1 2019 at 4.22
•Cash flow from operating activities up 227% to $219m
•$2.3bn** of available liquidity, no near-term debt maturities
Americas
Continental Africa
South Africa***
Australia
140,000oz
$1,157/oz AISC*
360,000oz
$879/oz AISC*
86,000oz
$1,227/oz AISC*
130,000oz
$1,184/oz AISC*
Mali
716koz
Guinea
Produced from continuing and
Ghana
discontinued operations
Colombia
$1,047/oz
DRC
Tanzania
Group AISC* continuing and
Brazil
discontinued operations
South Africa
$473m
Australia
Group Adjusted EBITDA
Argentina
*AISCWorld Gold Council standard
Operations
Projects
Asset sales underway
Greenfields exploration
** At 30 April 2020, excludes cash lock-up positions at Kibali and Sadiola, where AngloGold Ashanti's combined share totals about $300m; no near term maturities
***Discontinued operations
6
All figures refer to continuing and discontinued operations, unless otherwise stated.
IMPROVING MARGIN TREND
Higher gold price provides opportunity to expand margins
All-in Sustaining Costs¹ vs. Gold Price Received
$/oz
1,800
SPOT²
$1,720/oz
1,700
1,600
1,500
1,400
34%
14%
1,300
margin
28%
1,200
margin
16%
19%
23%
21%
margin
margin
1,100
margin
21%
margin
margin
1,000
margin
900
800
700
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
AISC*
Avg Gold Price
World Gold Council standard
Spot - 8 May 2020
7
DELIVERING ON OUR STRATEGY
South African asset sale
Agreed to sell South African portfolio and liabilities to Harmony Gold
Consideration package valued at approximately $300m
SA Competition Tribunal has approved transaction
Expected closing around 30 June 2020*
Sadiola sale
Cash consideration of up to $52.5m
$25m cash upfront
$25m in deferred payments
up to $2.5m additional payout depending on SEMOS cash at closing
$6m attributable dividend prior to closing
Expected closing around 30 June 2020*
Gramalote Project
B2Gold to fund $13.9m investment and exploration programme to earn back to 50:50 partnership and assume management of the project
Partners agree c. $37m budget for feasibility study
Aim for final feasibility study by Q1 2021
Cerro Vanguardia sale process: Decision taken to retain CVSA following an extensive sale process
*subject to any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
8
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - ORGANISATIONAL RESPONSE
AngloGold Ashanti recognizes the critical role it plays in managing COVID-19 at our operations, in our communities and in the regions in which we operate. We are guided by our values and a pledge to protect the health of our employees and host communities, while working to ensure business continuity.
Our Aims
Strategic Measures
•Protect employees and the business
•Cross-functional team managing crisis response
•Stabilise our supply chains and ensure liquidity
•Primary consumables inventory: c.4 months and building
•Plan ahead, anticipate risks and adjust quickly
•Site contingency plans under regular testing and review
•Work closely with key stakeholders and communities
•Market guidance withdrawn
•Be transparent, communicate clearly
•Prudent approach to liquidity - $2.3bn* of available liquidity
•Supporting host governments and communities
*At 30 April 2020, excludes cash lock-up positions at Kibali and Sadiola, where AngloGold Ashanti's combined share totals about $300m; no near term maturities
9
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS
Measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 at our operations
Allnon-essential travel halted; heightened approval protocols for essential travel
Increased awareness, surveillance and screening; strict quarantine protocols in place
Voluntarywork-from-home for those roles that allow it at office sites
Close collaboration with relevant national health authorities at all sites & offices to ensure responses are aligned
Cooperating with local community healthcare systems to supplement and support wherever possible
IMPACT TO OUR OPERATIONS:Anticipated impact based on current forecasts ~2% of annual production
Site
Date suspended
Reason
Update
Serra Grande, Brazil
27 March 2020
Response to measures taken by local authorities
Operations resumed 5 April
CVSA, Argentina
21 March 2020
Countrywide restrictions on travel and border closings
Processing of stockpiles resumed on 6 April
South Africa
27 March 2020
Response to measures taken by national authorities
AngloGold Ashanti introduced a host of initiatives on our mine sites and at the surrounding communities -
these include providing hand washing stations, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and personal hygiene campaigns
Highlights of global humanitarian efforts:
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
•Two hospitals provided for
•Manufacturing hand
•Invested in various health
exclusive use by govt;
sanitiser for public use
projects in Geita region
direct contributions to state
•Donation to President's
which will facilitate the
healthcare institutions, to
efforts to fight the disease
aid frontline effort
COVID-19 Trust Fund
•Donation of $200,000 to the
•Pledged R20m to Solidarity
•AGA Health Foundation
Tanzanian government
Response Fund - for rapid,
supporting Ashanti
•Donation of 10X1,000 litres
targeted support of
Regional Health
healthcare system and
Directorate, Obuasi
water tanks for public
humanitarian support to
Municipal and District
handwashing campaigns
vulnerable communities
Assemblies and the
•Awareness campaigns
•Paid employee salaries/
Municipal Health
Directorate
•Construction of COVID-19
benefits during shutdown
•AGA Malaria team, helping
•Partnership with Sasol and
Isolation centre underway
disinfect health centres in
•Donations of essential PPE
Imperial to provide bulk
Obuasi Municipality and
sanitizer to public hospitals
District
•Additional interventions
•Additional interventions
•Additional interventions
underway
underway
underway
Guinea
Donated masks, thermometers and gloves to Siguiri authorities to fight againstCOVID-19
Broadcast information programme using local radio station to raise awareness on preventative measures
Additional interventions underway
Brazil
R$1.5m donated to hospitals in the Minas Gerais and Goiás states
COVID-19awareness campaign, educating employees and communities about the virus and providing ways to protect themselves and loved ones
Paid employee salaries and benefits during operational shutdown
Additional interventions underway
Argentina
Donations to the Province of Santa Cruz - these included a range of hospital resources including disposable coveralls, transparent glasses, latex gloves and breathing units
Supplied ingredients for hand sanitiser to the Puerto San Julián police department and disposable coveralls to the Fire Department
Paid employee salaries and benefits during operational shutdown
Additional interventions underway
Colombia
Launched the "A Purpose for Life" campaign to protect the health and well- being of the people as well as the delivery of food parcels and medical equipment including laser thermometers
Donated US$15,280 to food banks in Bogota and Medellin, to help people who are unable to work during the quarantine period
Additional interventions underway
11
AGENDA
1
2
3
4
5
6
Kelvin Dushnisky
Introduction &Strategy
Christine Ramon
Financials
Sicelo Ntuli
Africa
Ludwig Eybers
International
Graham Ehm
Group Planning & Technical
Kelvin Dushnisky
Conclusion
12
COMPARISON OF KEY METRICS
Particulars
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Q1 2020 vs
Q1 2019 (% chg)
Gold Production from continuing ops (kozs)
630
661
(5)
Gold Production from discontinued ops (kozs)
86
91
(5)
Gold Production from continuing and discontinued ops (kozs)
716
752
(5)
Continuing and Discontinued operations
Gold price received ($/oz)
1,576
1,297
22
Total cash costs ($/oz)
814
791
3
Corporate & marketing costs ($m) (1)
16
20
(20)
Exploration & evaluation costs ($m)
27
25
8
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz) (2) (3)
1,047
1,009
4
All-in costs ($/oz) (2) (3)
1,221
1,108
10
Adjusted EBITDA ($m)
473
307
54
Cash inflow from operating activities ($m)
219
67
227
Interest, tax, working capital, Kibali ($m)
259
250
4
Free cash inflow (outflow) ($m)
4
(109)
104
Capital expenditure ($m) (4)
199
141
41
Includes administration and other expenses
World Gold Council standard
COVID-19impacts on the first quarter AISC was $18/oz, an impact on costs of around 1% and predominately related to production impacts
(4) Includes equity accounted investments
13
All figures refer to continuing and discontinued operations, unless otherwise stated.
COST PERFORMANCE
Total Cash Cost Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019
$/oz produced
1,000
900
800
700
600
500
791
(52)
36
775
105
13
12
(42)
(30)
(7)
(7)
(5)
814
Mar
Exch-
Inflation
Total
Grade
Royalty
Effic-
Stockpile &
Volume
Heap
Acq/
Other
Mar
2019
ange
costs
iency
Gip
leach
disposal
2020
All-in Sustaining Costs* Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019
$/oz sold 1,100
1,050
1,000
950
900
1,009
24
16
10
2
(8)
(5)
(1)
1,047
Mar
Total
Rehab-
Total
Finance
Sustaining
Corporate
Other
Mar
2019
cash
ilitation
sustaining
lease
explor-
costs
2020
costs
capex
payment
ation
sustaining
*AISC - World Gold Council standard
All figures refer to continuing and discontinued operations, unless otherwise stated.
14
BALANCE SHEET STRATEGY ENFORCES DISCIPLINE
Adjusted Net Debt
$m
4,000
Self-funded development of Tropicana, Kibali
A diverse portfolio and proactive management of our balance sheet has given us flexibility during this unprecedented time.
Facilities and Cash available***
3,000
2,000
1,000
-49%
Self-funded redevelopment of Obuasi
R1.55bn
US$42m**
ZAR Facilities
RCFs
On 15 April 2020 -
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
3.0x
2.0x
*0.85x
1.0X
1.0x
New Target
through the cycle
0.0x
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 2020
Last-12-months Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio *Calculations include discontinued operations
AngloGold Ashanti utilised the
c.$2.0bn*facilities and cash available to redeem the $700m 10-year bond
US$1 880m
Cash
*Total calculated with ZAR facility at R17.8402/$, and AUD facility at A$0.6135/$
US$1.4bn RCF includes a capped facility of AU$500m
***Prior to $700m bond redemption on 15 April 2020
15
2020 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN IN LATE MARCH DUE TO COVID-19
•
•
•
•
•
Performance for the year to date consistent with prior guidance
Obuasi ramp-up and project continues to make progress; will contribute new ounces this year
Sale of SA assets and Sadiola pending; timing dictates impact on production, net debt and other metrics
Operating costs tailwinds: lower oil price and weaker local currencies
Working to recover from any impacts to our operations and mitigate potential risks that may arise
Operating cost headwinds: working capital impacts of increasing spares inventories and ore stockpiles, increased logistics costs, etc.
•
•
Inventory levels increased to an average of four months across portfolio to mitigate possible disruptions
Growth capex related to Obuasi, Tropicana, Quebradona and Gramalote
16
AGENDA
1
2
3
4
5
6
Kelvin Dushnisky
Introduction &Strategy
Christine Ramon
Financials
Sicelo Ntuli
Africa
Ludwig Eybers
International
Graham Ehm
Group Planning & Technical
Kelvin Dushnisky
Conclusion
17
AFRICAN OPERATIONS PERFORMANCE
Production koz
AISC* by mine $/oz
1,304
1,334
1,198
1,257
1,132
1,175
1,162
1,051
924
823
864
338
360
763
787
704
92
86
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Sadiola
Morila
Kibali
Geita
Iduapriem Mponeng** SA Surface
Siguiri
South Africa
Continental Africa
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Ops**
Continental Africa
South Africa
Produced 360,000oz at AISC of $879/oz for Q1 2020 compared to $969/oz for Q1 2019
Strong production performances at Kibali, Iduapriem and Geita
Geita delivered a 24%year-on-year increase in production; Geita Hill underground mining permit granted by Government of Tanzania
Siguiri - Combination Plant throughput operating at design capacity, as well as the crusher plant exceeding the hard rock 50:50 design target
SuccessfulCOVID-19 compliance audit of AngloGold Ashanti's systems and preparations was conducted by the DMRE
Safestart-up processes in preparation for resumption of underground mining on a limited basis was complete by the end of April -- with technical teams assessing access tunnels and associated infrastructure
As employees return to site, the current focus is on increasing screening and surveillance - includinghealth-status checks, temperature monitoring and recent travel history
*AISC - World Gold Council standard
18
**Discontinued operations
AFRICAN OPERATIONS: AREAS OF FOCUS
•
•
•
•
•
Maintain solid performances at Geita and Iduapriem
Further intensify focus on safety and health practices, particularly at SA assets Continue to improve on recovery rates at Siguiri
Maintain focus on increasing ORD and increasing Reserve Conversion over next 2 to 3 years
Proactively manage supply chains and work with host communities to prevent spread of COVID-19
19
AGENDA
1
2
3
4
5
6
Kelvin Dushnisky
Introduction &Strategy
Christine Ramon
Financials
Sicelo Ntuli
Africa
Ludwig Eybers
International
Graham Ehm
Group Planning & Technical
Kelvin Dushnisky
Conclusion
20
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS PERFORMANCE
Production koz
AISC* by mine $/oz
1,447
1,336
165
1,005
1,101
1,000
1,170
1,060
974
140
823
729
158
130
Australia Americas
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Tropicana
CVSA
Serra Grande
AGA Mineração
Sunrise Dam
Australia
Americas
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Production for the region was impacted by lower grades, geotechnical issues in the underground areas in Brazil, unexpected heavy rainfalls and the impacts of theCOVID-19 pandemic
Safe restart at Serra Grande on 5 April 2020, and at CVSA on 6 April 2020
CVSA sales process terminated recognising the maximum potential value from the remaining resource endowment will be better realised within the AngloGold Ashanti portfolio
Sunrise Dam's stoping flexibility continues to improve and underground exploration drilling was ahead of expectations in Q1 2020
Boston Shaker underground mine remains on track to begin production in H2 2020 with key underground infrastructure progressing to schedule
Tropicana gold production reached the3-million-ounce milestone
*AISC - World Gold Council standard
21
INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS - AREAS OF FOCUS
Drive additional cost savings through Operational Excellence initiatives
Improve the flexibility of assets through increased drilling
Maintain focus on increasing ORD and increasing Reserve Conversion over next 2 to 3 years
Progress feasibility studies at Quebradona
Boston Shaker on track to being in production during the second half of 2020
Close management of costs to balance competing needs of assets
22
AGENDA
1
2
3
4
5
6
Kelvin Dushnisky
Introduction &Strategy
Christine Ramon
Financials
Sicelo Ntuli
Africa
Ludwig Eybers
International
Graham Ehm
Group Planning & Technical
Kelvin Dushnisky
Conclusion
23
OBUASI MINE - INVESTING IN AFRICA'S NEXT GENERATION GOLD MINE
Our management team is closely monitoring progress and activities at Obuasi to maintain the trajectory of good work and continue Phase 2 construction activities safely
Phase 1
Complete
Construction and commissioning activities completed - key toramp-up to 2,000tpd
BIOX inoculation complete
First gold pour achieved on 19 Dec 2019
Phase 2
Ongoing
Phase 2 works includes both refurbishment, demolition and new build activities on the surface and underground, pipelines, TSF and paste plant
Engineering, procurement and construction is 54.9% complete*
Operational
Readiness
Working towards the planned production rate of 4,000tpd
Mine development opening up the Block 8 orebody
Ore pass development to KRS shaft loading level
GCVS Vent shaft pilot hole drilling in progress
Steady State
Targeting steady state in 2021
350 - 400koz/pa
*Status as of 31 March 2020
24
PHASE 2 - RAMPING UP TO 4,000TPD CAPACITY
Phase 2 comprises new plant build, surface infrastructure and new and refurbished underground infrastructure. Phase 2 reached 55% completion at the end of Q1 2020
25
AGENDA
1
2
3
4
5
6
Kelvin Dushnisky
Introduction &Strategy
Christine Ramon
Financials
Sicelo Ntuli
Africa
Ludwig Eybers
International
Graham Ehm
Group Planning & Technical
Kelvin Dushnisky
Conclusion
26
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI IS A PREMIER GOLD INVESTMENT
Track record of disciplined
capital allocation
and project delivery
Clear and predictable
Focus on advancing
strong pipeline of
strategic approach
options
Minimising Risk andimproving
Shareholder returns
2020Priorities
Proactive Health and Safety management
Continued focus on sustainability and safety improvements
Target increased Reserve Conversion
Aim to progress divestment processes
Obuasiramp-up production towards 4,000tpd
Optimise margins and cash conversion
Enforce capital discipline in rising gold price environment