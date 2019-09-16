Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  AngloGold Ashanti Limited    ANGJ   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANGJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AngloGold Ashanti : September 16, 2019 - AngloGold Ashanti says B2Gold to earn management of Gramalote Project  (91.8k)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 05:27am EDT

76 Rahima Moosa Street, Newtown 2001

PO Box 62117, Marshalltown 2107, South Africa Tel: +27 (0) 11 637 6000

Fax: +27 (0) 11 637 6624

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Reg. No. 1944/017354/06 ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU JSE Bond Company Code - BIANG ("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")

16 September 2019

NEWS RELEASE

AngloGold Ashanti Says B2Gold To Earn Management of Gramalote Project

(PRESS RELEASE - DENVER) -- AngloGold Ashanti is pleased to announce an agreement with B2Gold, its joint venture partner at the Gramalote Project in Colombia, whereby B2Gold will fund an investment and exploration program next year to the value of $13.9m, in order to earn back to a 50:50 partnership and assume management of the project effective 1 January 2020.

"This aligns closely to our strategy of sharpening the focus of our capital and management resources on the suite of options available to us," said AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky. "B2Gold has proven itself a strong, experienced player in exploration, feasibility studies and project execution, which makes it an excellent partner for us."

This agreement, which is subject to definitive documentation expected to be completed by year end 2019, will provide additional momentum to the Gramalote project, one of AngloGold Ashanti's two advanced exploration projects in Colombia. B2Gold currently owns a 48.3% stake, with AngloGold Ashanti holding the remaining 51.7%. The parties have agreed to target completion of a feasibility study for Gramalote by the end of 2020.

AngloGold Ashanti's wholly-owned Quebradona copper and gold project, also in the Colombia department of Antioquia, is currently undergoing a feasibility study.

AngloGold Ashanti has operating partnerships at its Sadiola, Tropicana and Cerro Vanguardia mines, and non-operating partnerships at its Morila and Kibali mines.

"We believe the Gramalote project has the potential to become a low-cost open pit gold mine," B2Gold Chief Executive Clive Johnson said. "The project has several key infrastructure advantages including reliable water supply, close proximity to key infrastructure and a technically capable workforce in country."

"This agreement is a positive step toward unlocking value from our Colombia portfolio," Dushnisky said. "Gramalote continues to improve and we fully support the additional drilling program soon to get underway; we will now focus our own management efforts on moving the Quebradona project up the value curve."

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Reg No: 1944/017354/06

Directors: SM Pityana (Chairman) KPM Dushnisky (Canadian) (Chief Executive Officer) KC Ramon (Chief Financial Officer) AM Ferguson (British) R Gasant AH Garner (American) NP January-Bardill M Ramos MDC Richter (American/Panamanian) RJ Ruston (Australian) JE Tilk (Canadian)

Company Secretary: ME Sanz Perez

ABOUT GRAMALOTE

The Gramalote project is a Joint Venture between AGA (51.7% and manager) and B2Gold (48.3%). The project lies on the eastern flank of the Cordillera Central near the towns of Providencia and San Jose del Nus in the municipality of San Roque, in the north-west of the Antioquia Department. It is approximately 230km north-west of Bogota and 124km north-east of Medellin.

ENDS

Johannesburg

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS

Media

Chris Nthite +27 (0) 11 637 6388/+27 (0) 83 301 2481 cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Sabrina Brockman +1 646 880 4526 / +1 646 379 2555 sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com

Fundisa Mgidi (South Africa) +27 11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322 fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com

Disclaimer: The information in the chart is being provided in response to a request from certain investors, and follows the format contained in the request. Risks with respect to our tailings storage facilities and tailings management are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 20-F, and investors are referred to the discussion of such risk factors in AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2018, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors as well as other unknown or unpredictable factors could have a material adverse effect on our tailings storage facilities and tailings management, and more generally on our business, financial condition or results of operation. In addition, investors should not assume that the information contained herein is accurate as of any other date than the date of this document. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to the information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

ENDS

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
05:33aAngloGold Ashanti JV Partner Will Fund Exploration, Investment at Gramalote
DJ
05:27aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : September 16, 2019 - AngloGold Ashanti says B2Gold to earn m..
PU
09/12World Gold Council sets out environmental, ethical mining guidelines
RE
09/06CORVUS GOLD : Announces Update on Project Optimization Studies, Targeting Lower ..
AQ
09/05Altus Strategies Plc - Significant New Prospect Defined at Diba Gold Project,..
AQ
09/04South Africa's rand extends rally to 4-week high, stocks up
RE
08/30ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : August 30, 2019 - Dealing in securities by the Company Secre..
PU
08/29Sibanye-Stillwater hints at interest in AngloGold's Mponeng mine
RE
08/26ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : KNUST to Open New Satellite Campus At Obuasi for 2019/2020 A..
AQ
08/22Altus Strategies Plc - Joint Venture Term Sheet Signed on Lakanfla & Tabakoro..
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 61 597 M
EBIT 2019 11 258 M
Net income 2019 7 286 M
Debt 2019 22 554 M
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,50x
EV / Sales2019 2,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 289,89  ZAR
Last Close Price 279,25  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelvin P. M. Dushnisky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Mila Pityana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Bernard Sheppard Chief Operating Officer-South Africa
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Graham J. Ehm Executive Vice President-Planning & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED53.38%7 978
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.46%31 656
BARRICK GOLD CORP23.98%30 184
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED53.72%17 695
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 460
SHANDONG GOLD MINING72.58%14 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group