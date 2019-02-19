Log in
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (ANGJ)

AngloGold Ashanti Swung to Net Profit in 2nd Half 2018

02/19/2019 | 01:35am EST

By Oliver Griffin

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (ANG.JO) on Tuesday reported a swing to net profit in the second half of 2018, citing strong performance after the restructuring of its operations in South Africa.

The South African gold mining company made a profit of $100 million in the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $15 million in the year-earlier period.

Revenue in the second half of the year fell 19% to $1.94 billion, AngloGold Ashanti said.

For the full year, AngloGold Ashanti recorded a profit of $133 million, compared with a loss of $191 million in 2017. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2018 fell slightly to $1.48 billion despite asset sales and a flat gold price.

Headline earnings per share for the full year rose to 53 cents, from 6 cents in 2017.

The mining company declared a dividend of 95 South African rand cents (7 cents) a share.

Looking into 2019, AngloGold Ashanti said it expects production in a range of 3.25 million-3.45 million ounces. Capital expenditure for the year is forecast to be between $910 million-$990 million, reflecting higher expenditure from the redevelopment of the Obuasi mine in Ghana.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 2.03% 196.81 End-of-day quote.8.10%
GOLD -0.23% 1323.56 Delayed Quote.3.05%
PLATINUM 0.20% 808.34 Delayed Quote.1.50%
