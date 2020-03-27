Log in
AngloGold Ashanti Limited

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 03/24
316.48 ZAR   +14.03%
AngloGold Ashanti : Withdraws Guidance, Closes Mines

03/27/2020 | 10:50am EDT

By Matteo Castia

Shares in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. fell as much as 16% on Friday after the company said it is withdrawing its guidance for this year, following mine closures in multiple countries due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The Johannesburg-listed mining group said it has suspended operations at its sites in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa, in line with the local governments' containment measures.

AngloGold said it currently remains on track to achieve the results it had estimated, but that it still opted for a guidance withdrawal given the uncertainty around the "duration, severity and scope of the Covid-19 pandemic and the necessary government responses to limiting its spread."

Shares in Johannesburg at 1420 GMT were down 57.59 South African rand ($3.3), or 15%, at 332.00 rand.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 14.03% 316.48 End-of-day quote.8.47%
GOLD -0.50% 1619.16 Delayed Quote.5.99%
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 59 770 M
EBIT 2019 12 911 M
Net income 2019 -405 M
Debt 2019 24 131 M
Yield 2019 0,55%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 2,65x
Capitalization 162 B
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 328,53  ZAR
Last Close Price 389,59  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 2,67%
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelvin P. M. Dushnisky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Mila Pityana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-South Africa
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Graham J. Ehm Executive Vice President-Planning & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED8.47%9 336
NEWMONT CORPORATION11.12%38 992
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION14.22%34 822
POLYUS PAO--.--%19 046
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.74%13 251
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.12%12 065
