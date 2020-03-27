AngloGold Ashanti : Withdraws Guidance, Closes Mines

By Matteo Castia

Shares in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. fell as much as 16% on Friday after the company said it is withdrawing its guidance for this year, following mine closures in multiple countries due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The Johannesburg-listed mining group said it has suspended operations at its sites in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa, in line with the local governments' containment measures.

AngloGold said it currently remains on track to achieve the results it had estimated, but that it still opted for a guidance withdrawal given the uncertainty around the "duration, severity and scope of the Covid-19 pandemic and the necessary government responses to limiting its spread."

Shares in Johannesburg at 1420 GMT were down 57.59 South African rand ($3.3), or 15%, at 332.00 rand.

