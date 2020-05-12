AngloGold Ashanti : at the BofA 2020 Global Metals Mining and Steel Conference (2.3m) 0 05/12/2020 | 05:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BofA SECURITIES 2020 GLOBAL METALS, MINING & STEEL CONFERENCE May 2020 DISCLAIMER Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti Limited's (AngloGold Ashanti or the Company) operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures and the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social and political and market conditions, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and other business and operational risks and other factors. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019, which has beenfiled with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein. The financial information contained in this document has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's external auditors. Non-GAAP financial measures This communication may contain certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures. AngloGold Ashanti utilises certain Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios in managing its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies may use. 2 POSITIONED TO CREATE VALUE THROUGH THE CYCLE Generate sustainable cash flows and shareholder returns by focusing on five key areasaimed at driving our investments to deliver improving margins, extended mine lives and a pipeline for the future! Portfolio improvements Replace and grow reserves Excellence in ESG Robust balance sheet Disciplined capital allocation 3 IMPROVING MARGIN TREND Higher gold price provides opportunity to expand margins All-in Sustaining Costs¹ vs. Gold Price Received $/oz 1,800 SPOT² $1,720/oz 1,700 1,600 1,500 1,400 34% 14% 1,300 margin 28% 1,200 margin 16% 19% 23% 21% margin margin 1,100 margin 21% margin margin 1,000 margin 900 800 700 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 AISC* Avg Gold Price World Gold Council standard Spot - 8 May 2020 4 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS •Q1 2020 production: 716,000oz; strong performances at Geita, •Adjusted EBITDA up 54% year-on-year to $473m; Adjusted net debt down 10% Iduapriem and Kibali •Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA improved to 0.85 times •AISC* of $1,047/oz; AISC margin improved to 34%, from 22% in Q1 2019 •Free cash flow before growth capital increased 231% to $94m •AIFR improved 2.75 versus Q1 2019 at 4.22 •Cash flow from operating activities up 227% to $219m •Covid-19 impact limited: stoppages impacted 11,000oz Q1 2020 •$2.3bn** of available liquidity, no near-term debt maturities Americas Continental Africa South Africa*** Australia 140,000oz $1,157/oz AISC* 360,000oz $879/oz AISC* 86,000oz $1,227/oz AISC* 130,000oz $1,184/oz AISC* Mali 716koz Guinea Produced from continuing and Ghana discontinued operations Colombia $1,047/oz DRC Tanzania Group AISC* continuing and Brazil discontinued operations South Africa $473m Australia Group Adjusted EBITDA Argentina *AISCWorld Gold Council standard Operations Projects Asset sales underway Greenfields exploration ** At 30 April 2020, excludes cash lock-up positions at Kibali and Sadiola, where AngloGold Ashanti's combined share totals about $300m; no near term maturities ***Discontinued operations 5 All figures refer to continuing and discontinued operations, unless otherwise stated. DELIVERING ON OUR STRATEGY South African asset sale Agreed to sell South African portfolio and liabilities to Harmony Gold

Consideration package valued at approximately $300m

SA Competition Tribunal has approved transaction

Expected closing around 30 June 2020* Sadiola sale Cash consideration of up to $52.5m

$25m cash upfront

$25m in deferred payments

up to $2.5m additional payout depending on SEMOS cash at closing

$6m attributable dividend prior to closing

Expected closing around 30 June 2020* Gramalote Project B2Gold to fund $13.9m investment and exploration programme to earn back to 50:50 partnership and assume management of the project

Partners agree c. $37m budget for feasibility study

Aim for final feasibility study by Q1 2021 Cerro Vanguardia sale process: Decision taken to retain CVSA following an extensive sale process *subject to any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic 6 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - ORGANISATIONAL RESPONSE AngloGold Ashanti recognizes the critical role it plays in managing COVID-19 at our operations, in our communities and in the regions in which we operate. We are guided by our values and a pledge to protect the health of our employees and host communities, while working to ensure business continuity. Our Aims Strategic Measures •Protect employees and the business •Cross-functional team managing crisis response •Stabilise our supply chains and ensure liquidity •Primary consumables inventory: c.4 months and building •Plan ahead, anticipate risks and adjust quickly •Site contingency plans under regular testing and review •Work closely with key stakeholders and communities •Market guidance withdrawn •Be transparent, communicate clearly •Prudent approach to liquidity - $2.3bn* of available liquidity •Supporting host governments and communities *At 30 April 2020, excludes cash lock-up positions at Kibali and Sadiola, where AngloGold Ashanti's combined share totals about $300m; no near term maturities 7 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS AngloGold Ashanti introduced a host of initiatives on our mine sites and at the surrounding communities - these include providing hand washing stations, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and personal hygiene campaigns Highlights of global humanitarian efforts: South Africa Ghana Tanzania •Two hospitals provided for •Manufacturing hand •Invested in various health exclusive use by govt; sanitizer for public use projects in Geita region direct contributions to state •Donation to President's which will facilitate the healthcare institutions, to efforts to fight the disease aid frontline effort COVID-19 Trust Fund •Donation of $200,000 to the •Pledged R20m to Solidarity •AGA Health Foundation Tanzanian government Response Fund - for rapid, supporting Ashanti •Donation of 10X1,000 litres targeted support of Regional Health healthcare system and Directorate, Obuasi water tanks for public humanitarian support to Municipal and District handwashing campaigns vulnerable communities Assemblies and the •Awareness campaigns •Paid employee salaries/ Municipal Health Directorate •Construction of COVID-19 benefits during shutdown •AGA Malaria team, helping •Partnership with Sasol and Isolation centre underway disinfect health centres in •Donations of essential PPE Imperial to provide bulk Obuasi Municipality and sanitizer to public hospitals District •Additional interventions •Additional interventions •Additional interventions underway underway underway Guinea Donated masks, thermometers and gloves to Siguiri authorities to fight against COVID-19

COVID-19 Broadcast information programme using local radio station to raise awareness on preventative measures

Additional interventions underway Brazil R$1.5m donated to hospitals in the Minas Gerais and Goiás states

COVID-19 awareness campaign, educating employees and communities about the virus and providing ways to protect themselves and loved ones

awareness campaign, educating employees and communities about the virus and providing ways to protect themselves and loved ones Paid employee salaries and benefits during operational shutdown

Additional interventions underway Argentina Donations to the Province of Santa Cruz - these included a range of hospital resources including disposable coveralls, transparent glasses, latex gloves and breathing units

Supplied ingredients for hand sanitiser to the Puerto San Julián police department and disposable coveralls to the Fire Department

Paid employee salaries and benefits during operational shutdown

Additional interventions underway Colombia Launched the "A Purpose for Life" campaign to protect the health and well- being of the people as well as the delivery of food parcels and medical equipment including laser thermometers

Donated US$15,280 to food banks in Bogota and Medellin, to help people who are unable to work during the quarantine period

Additional interventions underway 8 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS Measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 at our operations All non-essential travel halted; heightened approval protocols for essential travel

non-essential travel halted; heightened approval protocols for essential travel Increased awareness, surveillance and screening; strict quarantine protocols in place

Voluntary work-from-home for those roles that allow it at office sites

work-from-home for those roles that allow it at office sites Close collaboration with relevant national health authorities at all sites & offices to ensure responses are aligned

Cooperating with local community healthcare systems to supplement and support wherever possible IMPACT TO OUR OPERATIONS:Anticipated impact based on current forecasts ~2% of annual production Site Date suspended Reason Update Serra Grande, Brazil 27 March 2020 Response to measures taken by local authorities Operations resumed 5 April CVSA, Argentina 21 March 2020 Countrywide restrictions on travel and border closings Processing of stockpiles resumed on 6 April South Africa 27 March 2020 Response to measures taken by national authorities Surface operations resumed 6 April; 15 April: Mines permitted to operate at 50% capacity 9 2020 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN IN LATE MARCH DUE TO COVID-19 • • • • • Performance for the year to date consistent with prior guidance Obuasi ramp-up and project continues to make progress; will contribute new ounces this year Sale of SA assets and Sadiola pending; timing dictates impact on production, net debt and other metrics Operating cost tailwinds: lower oil price and weaker local currencies Working to recover from any impacts to our operations and mitigate potential risks that may arise Operating cost headwinds: working capital impacts of increasing spares inventories and ore stockpiles, increased logistics costs, etc. • • Inventory levels increased to an average of four months across portfolio to mitigate possible disruptions Growth capex related to Obuasi, Tropicana, Quebradona and Gramalote 10 VALUE GENERATION BLUEPRINT 53Moz * *Ore Reserves; includes Quebradona and Gramalote, and excludes La Colosa 11 ESG: OUR MATERIAL ISSUES Our material issues identify the main challenges and opportunities facing AngloGold Ashanti, which are central to our actions. Talent management, Employee, Navigating political skills development and community and uncertainty and risk employee relations asset security Employee and Respecting Employee safety community health human rights Contributing to resilient, Responsible Artisanal and self-sustaining environmental small-scale mining communities stewardship 12 IMPROVING ON OUR ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE Water use Water use efficiency Megalitres Kilolitres per tonne treated 63,721 59,601 0.64 52,219 45,89247,896 0.60 0.61 50,716 0.59 0.59 0.57 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Energy Consumption Energy Intensity Petajoules Gigajoule per tonne treated 32 0.33 0.34 0.33 29 29 30 26 0.32 25 0.31 0.30 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 GHG Emissions GHG Emissions Intensity Kilotonnes Kilogram of GHG per tonne treated 4,613 4,162 4,062 3,953 43 45 48 46 32 32 2,556 2,570 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 The sale of the SA assets is expected to result in a shift in our environmental footprint* GHG Water Ounces Cyanide emissions consumption Energy use -13% -17% -29% -52% -47% * Rebased on 2019 actuals 13 OBUASI MINE - INVESTING IN AFRICA'S NEXT GENERATION GOLD MINE Our management team is closely monitoring progress and activities at Obuasi to maintain the trajectory of good work and continue Phase 2 construction activities safely Phase 1 Complete Construction and commissioning activities completed - key to ramp-up to 2,000tpd

ramp-up to 2,000tpd BIOX inoculation complete

First gold pour achieved on 19 Dec 2019 Phase 2 Ongoing Phase 2 works includes both refurbishment, demolition and new build activities on the surface and underground, pipelines, TSF and paste plant

Engineering, procurement and construction is 54.9% complete* Operational Readiness Working towards the planned production rate of 4,000tpd

Mine development opening up the Block 8 orebody

Ore pass development to KRS shaft loading level

GCVS Vent shaft pilot hole drilling in progress Steady State Targeting steady state in 2021

350 - 400koz/pa *Status as of 31 March 2020 14 PHASE 2 - RAMPING UP TO 4,000TPD CAPACITY Phase 2 comprises new plant build, surface infrastructure and new and refurbished underground infrastructure. Phase 2 reached 55% completion at quarter end. 15 QUEBRADONA: A HIGH MARGIN COPPER PROJECT Gramalote Quebradona La Colosa Ore Reserves 6.6bn lb Cu & 2.5Moz Au Annual Production 128M lb & 62Koz (321Koz AuEq*) Plant feed grade Averaging 1.21% Cu & 0.66g/t Au Low Cost AISC* $0.88/lb Cu Return IRR 17% Payback period 8 years Long Life 23 years * Commodity price assumptions: Cu $2.89/lb ; Au: $1,242/oz Feasibility study drilling completed; engineering commenced

Geotechnical testing and conceptual hydrogeological model completed

Licensing process will align with the Feasibility Study

Local consulting programs underway 16 GRAMALOTE: MOVING UP THE VALUE CURVE Gramalote Quebradona La Colosa Mineral Resource 2.14Moz Au (Indicated) Annual Production 284Koz Average grade 0.85g/t Au Competitive Cost AISC $648/oz Return IRR 18.1% Payback period 3.6 years Life of Mine 14 years Experienced partner in B2Gold

Low cost, improving fundamentals

Simple metallurgy / high recoveries

Strong community support Project metrics on 100% basis Based on B2Gold PFS published on 21 January 2020 - Gold price assumption: $1,350/oz AngloGold Ashanti will publish its own pricing sensitivities upon completion of the Feasibility Study 17 EXPLORATION SUCCESS - BACKED BY A PROVEN TRACK RECORD Ringfencing incremental capital for brownfield drilling and associated ore reserve development… Implied LoM (years) Gold discoveries 2003 - 2017 20 Moz 18 100 100 Balance sheet stabilisation and reinvestment Reserve growth 90 90 16 15 years 80 80 14 70 70 12 10 years 60 60 10 50 50 8 40 40 6 30 30 4 20 20 2 10 10 - - - 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 AGA Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 AGA (Ex-SA) AGA (with SA) AGA Avg. (Ex-SA) AGA Avg. (with SA) S&P Global Operating Potential Limited Disposed …to improve ore-body knowledge and planning, and more reliable longer-term forecasting. 18 GROUP ORE RESERVE Ore Reserve base is primarily concentrated in Continental Africa… Reserves (Moz) 40 35 30 25 4.28 20 2.17 0.77 3.22 15 1.51 1.76 Ore Reserve 27Moz Mineral Resource 93Moz 100 90 80 (Moz) 70 60 Resources 50 40 30 Ore 10 5 8.92 20 Mineral 10 4.16 0 DRC Ghana Guinea Tanzania Australia Argentina Brazil Colombia Group Ore Reserve 0 Group Mineral Resource *Excludes South Africa, Mali and La Colosa Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves at 31 December 2019 The Competent Persons consent to the inclusion of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve information in this presentation, in the form and context in which it appears. A detailed breakdown of Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve and backup detail will be provided on the AngloGold Ashanti website (www.anglogoldashanti.com) and www.aga-reports.com. …with focus on growing Americas going forward. 19 PRIORITISING RESERVE CONVERSION Years of Reserve reported Significant potential exists across our assets, which we aim to 80.0 60.0 unlock through exploration & project pipelines. 70.0 60.0 50.0 40.0 32.8 30.0 21.2 26.5 20.0 15.5 10.7 16.1 8.2 10.0 8.7 - 15.0 4.7 8.5 3.0 6.4 10.3 4.2 7.8 2.4 Obuasi AGA Mineração Siguiri Serra Grande Iduapriem Kibali Sunrise Dam Tropicana Geita Reserve Life (Years) Resource Life (Years) 20 ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI IS A PREMIER GOLD INVESTMENT Track record of disciplined capital allocation and project delivery Clear and predictable Focus on advancing strong pipeline of strategic approach options Minimising Risk andimproving Shareholder returns 2020Priorities Proactive Health and Safety management

Continued focus on sustainability and safety improvements

Target increased reserve conversion

Aim to progress divestment processes

Obuasi ramp-up production towards 4,000tpd

ramp-up production towards 4,000tpd Optimise margins and cash conversion

Enforce capital discipline in rising gold price environment 21 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 21:04:00 UTC 0 Latest news on ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 05:05p ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : at the BofA 2020 Global Metals Mining and Steel Conference (.. PU 05/11 ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : GhDS Voting Instruction Form PU 05/11 ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Q1 2020 - Market update presentation (3.6m) PU 05/11 ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Q1 2020 - Exploration update (154k) PU 05/11 ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : 1Q Production Fell; Adjusted Ebitda Boosted by Higher Prices DJ 05/07 HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED : - Publication of shareholder circular in r.. AQ 05/06 GoldMining announces resource Estimate for the Yarumalito gold projekt in Col.. AQ 05/06 ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED : quaterly sales release 04/28 South Africa mining firms work together against COVID-19 as mines reopen RE 04/22 ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : at the World Gold Forum 2020 PU