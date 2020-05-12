Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  AngloGold Ashanti Limited    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AngloGold Ashanti : at the BofA 2020 Global Metals Mining and Steel Conference (2.3m)

05/12/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

BofA SECURITIES

2020 GLOBAL METALS, MINING & STEEL CONFERENCE

May 2020

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the

gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results,

return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti Limited's (AngloGold Ashanti or the Company) operations, individually

or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's

exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions, dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources

and capital expenditures and the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental health and safety issues,

are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or

forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance or achievements to differ

materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes

that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have

been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic,

social and political and market conditions, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions,

including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain

disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and other business and operational risks and other factors. For a

discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2019, which has beenfiled with the United

States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results

to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future

results. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update

publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of

unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary

statements herein.

The financial information contained in this document has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's external auditors.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This communication may contain certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures. AngloGold Ashanti utilises certain Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios in

managing its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the reported operating results or cash flow from

operations or any other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to

similarly titled measures other companies may use.

2

POSITIONED TO CREATE VALUE THROUGH THE CYCLE

Generate sustainable cash flows and shareholder returns by focusing

on five key areasaimed at driving our investments to deliver improving margins, extended mine lives and a pipeline for the future!

Portfolio improvements

Replace and grow reserves

Excellence in ESG

Robust balance sheet

Disciplined capital allocation

3

IMPROVING MARGIN TREND

Higher gold price provides opportunity to expand margins

All-in Sustaining Costs¹ vs. Gold Price Received

$/oz

1,800

SPOT²

$1,720/oz

1,700

1,600

1,500

1,400

34%

14%

1,300

margin

28%

1,200

margin

16%

19%

23%

21%

margin

margin

1,100

margin

21%

margin

margin

1,000

margin

900

800

700

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

AISC*

Avg Gold Price

  1. World Gold Council standard
  2. Spot - 8 May 2020

4

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Q1 2020 production: 716,000oz; strong performances at Geita,

Adjusted EBITDA up 54% year-on-year to $473m; Adjusted net debt down 10%

Iduapriem and Kibali

Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA improved to 0.85 times

AISC* of $1,047/oz; AISC margin improved to 34%, from 22% in Q1 2019

Free cash flow before growth capital increased 231% to $94m

AIFR improved 2.75 versus Q1 2019 at 4.22

Cash flow from operating activities up 227% to $219m

Covid-19 impact limited: stoppages impacted 11,000oz Q1 2020

$2.3bn** of available liquidity, no near-term debt maturities

Americas

Continental Africa

South Africa***

Australia

140,000oz

$1,157/oz AISC*

360,000oz

$879/oz AISC*

86,000oz

$1,227/oz AISC*

130,000oz

$1,184/oz AISC*

Mali

716koz

Guinea

Produced from continuing and

Ghana

discontinued operations

Colombia

$1,047/oz

DRC

Tanzania

Group AISC* continuing and

Brazil

discontinued operations

South Africa

$473m

Australia

Group Adjusted EBITDA

Argentina

*AISCWorld Gold Council standard

Operations

Projects

Asset sales underway

Greenfields exploration

** At 30 April 2020, excludes cash lock-up positions at Kibali and Sadiola, where AngloGold Ashanti's combined share totals about $300m; no near term maturities

***Discontinued operations

5

All figures refer to continuing and discontinued operations, unless otherwise stated.

DELIVERING ON OUR STRATEGY

South African asset sale

  • Agreed to sell South African portfolio and liabilities to Harmony Gold
  • Consideration package valued at approximately $300m
  • SA Competition Tribunal has approved transaction
  • Expected closing around 30 June 2020*

Sadiola sale

  • Cash consideration of up to $52.5m
  • $25m cash upfront
  • $25m in deferred payments
  • up to $2.5m additional payout depending on SEMOS cash at closing
  • $6m attributable dividend prior to closing
  • Expected closing around 30 June 2020*

Gramalote Project

  • B2Gold to fund $13.9m investment and exploration programme to earn back to 50:50 partnership and assume management of the project
  • Partners agree c. $37m budget for feasibility study
  • Aim for final feasibility study by Q1 2021

Cerro Vanguardia sale process: Decision taken to retain CVSA following an extensive sale process

*subject to any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

6

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - ORGANISATIONAL RESPONSE

AngloGold Ashanti recognizes the critical role it plays in managing COVID-19 at our operations, in our communities and in the regions in which we operate. We are guided by our values and a pledge to protect the health of our employees and host communities, while working to ensure business continuity.

Our Aims

Strategic Measures

Protect employees and the business

Cross-functional team managing crisis response

Stabilise our supply chains and ensure liquidity

Primary consumables inventory: c.4 months and building

Plan ahead, anticipate risks and adjust quickly

Site contingency plans under regular testing and review

Work closely with key stakeholders and communities

Market guidance withdrawn

Be transparent, communicate clearly

Prudent approach to liquidity - $2.3bn* of available liquidity

Supporting host governments and communities

*At 30 April 2020, excludes cash lock-up positions at Kibali and Sadiola, where AngloGold Ashanti's combined share totals about $300m; no near term maturities

7

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS

AngloGold Ashanti introduced a host of initiatives on our mine sites and at the surrounding communities -

these include providing hand washing stations, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and personal hygiene campaigns

Highlights of global humanitarian efforts:

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

Two hospitals provided for

Manufacturing hand

Invested in various health

exclusive use by govt;

sanitizer for public use

projects in Geita region

direct contributions to state

Donation to President's

which will facilitate the

healthcare institutions, to

efforts to fight the disease

aid frontline effort

COVID-19 Trust Fund

Donation of $200,000 to the

Pledged R20m to Solidarity

AGA Health Foundation

Tanzanian government

Response Fund - for rapid,

supporting Ashanti

Donation of 10X1,000 litres

targeted support of

Regional Health

healthcare system and

Directorate, Obuasi

water tanks for public

humanitarian support to

Municipal and District

handwashing campaigns

vulnerable communities

Assemblies and the

Awareness campaigns

Paid employee salaries/

Municipal Health

Directorate

Construction of COVID-19

benefits during shutdown

AGA Malaria team, helping

Partnership with Sasol and

Isolation centre underway

disinfect health centres in

Donations of essential PPE

Imperial to provide bulk

Obuasi Municipality and

sanitizer to public hospitals

District

Additional interventions

Additional interventions

Additional interventions

underway

underway

underway

Guinea

  • Donated masks, thermometers and gloves to Siguiri authorities to fight againstCOVID-19
  • Broadcast information programme using local radio station to raise awareness on preventative measures
  • Additional interventions underway

Brazil

  • R$1.5m donated to hospitals in the Minas Gerais and Goiás states
  • COVID-19awareness campaign, educating employees and communities about the virus and providing ways to protect themselves and loved ones
  • Paid employee salaries and benefits during operational shutdown
  • Additional interventions underway

Argentina

  • Donations to the Province of Santa Cruz - these included a range of hospital resources including disposable coveralls, transparent glasses, latex gloves and breathing units
  • Supplied ingredients for hand sanitiser to the Puerto San Julián police department and disposable coveralls to the Fire Department
  • Paid employee salaries and benefits during operational shutdown
  • Additional interventions underway

Colombia

  • Launched the "A Purpose for Life" campaign to protect the health and well- being of the people as well as the delivery of food parcels and medical equipment including laser thermometers
  • Donated US$15,280 to food banks in Bogota and Medellin, to help people who are unable to work during the quarantine period
  • Additional interventions underway

8

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS

Measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 at our operations

  • Allnon-essential travel halted; heightened approval protocols for essential travel
  • Increased awareness, surveillance and screening; strict quarantine protocols in place
  • Voluntarywork-from-home for those roles that allow it at office sites
  • Close collaboration with relevant national health authorities at all sites & offices to ensure responses are aligned
  • Cooperating with local community healthcare systems to supplement and support wherever possible

IMPACT TO OUR OPERATIONS:Anticipated impact based on current forecasts ~2% of annual production

Site

Date suspended

Reason

Update

Serra Grande, Brazil

27 March 2020

Response to measures taken by local authorities

Operations resumed 5 April

CVSA, Argentina

21 March 2020

Countrywide restrictions on travel and border closings

Processing of stockpiles resumed on 6 April

South Africa

27 March 2020

Response to measures taken by national authorities

Surface operations resumed 6 April; 15 April: Mines

permitted to operate at 50% capacity

9

2020 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN IN LATE MARCH DUE TO COVID-19

Performance for the year to date consistent with prior guidance

Obuasi ramp-up and project continues to make progress; will contribute new ounces this year

Sale of SA assets and Sadiola pending; timing dictates impact on production, net debt and other metrics

Operating cost tailwinds: lower oil price and weaker local currencies

Working to recover from any impacts to our operations and mitigate potential risks that may arise

  • Operating cost headwinds: working capital impacts of increasing spares inventories and ore stockpiles, increased logistics costs, etc.

Inventory levels increased to an average of four months across portfolio to mitigate possible disruptions

Growth capex related to Obuasi, Tropicana, Quebradona and Gramalote

10

VALUE GENERATION BLUEPRINT

53Moz *

*Ore Reserves; includes Quebradona and Gramalote, and excludes La Colosa

11

ESG: OUR MATERIAL ISSUES

Our material issues identify the main challenges and opportunities facing AngloGold Ashanti, which are central to our actions.

Talent management,

Employee,

Navigating political

skills development and

community and

uncertainty and risk

employee relations

asset security

Employee and

Respecting

Employee safety

community health

human rights

Contributing to resilient,

Responsible

Artisanal and

self-sustaining

environmental

small-scale mining

communities

stewardship

12

IMPROVING ON OUR ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE

Water use

Water use efficiency

Megalitres

Kilolitres per tonne treated

63,721 59,601

0.64

52,219 45,89247,896

0.60

0.61

50,716

0.59

0.59

0.57

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Energy Consumption

Energy Intensity

Petajoules

Gigajoule per tonne treated

32

0.33

0.34

0.33

29

29

30

26

0.32

25

0.31

0.30

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

GHG Emissions

GHG Emissions Intensity

Kilotonnes

Kilogram of GHG per tonne treated

4,613

4,162

4,062

3,953

43

45

48

46

32

32

2,556

2,570

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

The sale of the SA assets is expected to result

in a shift in our environmental footprint*

GHG

Water

Ounces

Cyanide

emissions

consumption Energy use

-13%

-17%

-29%

-52%

-47%

* Rebased on 2019 actuals

13

OBUASI MINE - INVESTING IN AFRICA'S NEXT GENERATION GOLD MINE

Our management team is closely monitoring progress and activities at Obuasi to maintain the trajectory of good work and continue Phase 2 construction activities safely

Phase 1

Complete

  • Construction and commissioning activities completed - key toramp-up to 2,000tpd
  • BIOX inoculation complete
  • First gold pour achieved on 19 Dec 2019

Phase 2

Ongoing

  • Phase 2 works includes both refurbishment, demolition and new build activities on the surface and underground, pipelines, TSF and paste plant
  • Engineering, procurement and construction is 54.9% complete*

Operational

Readiness

  • Working towards the planned production rate of 4,000tpd
  • Mine development opening up the Block 8 orebody
  • Ore pass development to KRS shaft loading level
  • GCVS Vent shaft pilot hole drilling in progress

Steady State

  • Targeting steady state in 2021
  • 350 - 400koz/pa

*Status as of 31 March 2020

14

PHASE 2 - RAMPING UP TO 4,000TPD CAPACITY

Phase 2 comprises new plant build, surface infrastructure and new and refurbished

underground infrastructure. Phase 2 reached 55% completion at quarter end.

15

QUEBRADONA: A HIGH MARGIN COPPER PROJECT

Gramalote

Quebradona

La Colosa

Ore Reserves

6.6bn lb Cu & 2.5Moz Au

Annual Production

128M lb & 62Koz (321Koz AuEq*)

Plant feed grade

Averaging 1.21% Cu & 0.66g/t Au

Low Cost

AISC* $0.88/lb Cu

Return

IRR 17%

Payback period

8 years

Long Life

23 years

* Commodity price assumptions: Cu $2.89/lb ; Au: $1,242/oz

  • Feasibility study drilling completed; engineering commenced
  • Geotechnical testing and conceptual hydrogeological model completed
  • Licensing process will align with the Feasibility Study
  • Local consulting programs underway

16

GRAMALOTE: MOVING UP THE VALUE CURVE

Gramalote

Quebradona

La Colosa

Mineral Resource

2.14Moz Au

(Indicated)

Annual Production

284Koz

Average grade

0.85g/t Au

Competitive Cost

AISC $648/oz

Return

IRR 18.1%

Payback period

3.6 years

Life of Mine

14 years

  • Experienced partner in B2Gold
  • Low cost, improving fundamentals
  • Simple metallurgy / high recoveries
  • Strong community support

Project metrics on 100% basis

Based on B2Gold PFS published on 21 January 2020 - Gold price assumption: $1,350/oz

AngloGold Ashanti will publish its own pricing sensitivities upon completion of the Feasibility Study

17

EXPLORATION SUCCESS - BACKED BY A PROVEN TRACK RECORD

Ringfencing incremental capital for brownfield drilling and associated ore reserve development…

Implied LoM (years)

Gold discoveries 2003 - 2017

20

Moz

18

100

100

Balance sheet stabilisation and reinvestment

Reserve growth

90

90

16

15 years

80

80

14

70

70

12

10 years

60

60

10

50

50

8

40

40

6

30

30

4

20

20

2

10

10

-

-

-

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

AGA

Peer 1

Peer 2

Peer 3

Peer 4

Peer 5

Peer 6

AGA (Ex-SA)

AGA (with SA)

AGA Avg. (Ex-SA)

AGA Avg. (with SA)

S&P Global

Operating

Potential

Limited

Disposed

…to improve ore-body knowledge and planning, and more reliable longer-term forecasting.

18

GROUP ORE RESERVE

Ore Reserve base is primarily concentrated in Continental Africa…

Reserves (Moz)

40

35

30

25

4.28

20

2.17

0.77

3.22

15

1.51

1.76

Ore Reserve

27Moz

Mineral

Resource

93Moz

100

90

80

(Moz)

70

60

Resources

50

40

30

Ore

10

5

8.92

20

Mineral

10

4.16

0

DRC

Ghana

Guinea Tanzania Australia Argentina Brazil Colombia Group Ore

Reserve

0

Group Mineral

Resource

*Excludes South Africa, Mali and La Colosa

Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves at 31 December 2019

The Competent Persons consent to the inclusion of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve information in this

presentation, in the form and context in which it appears. A detailed breakdown of Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve and backup

detail will be provided on the AngloGold Ashanti website (www.anglogoldashanti.com) and www.aga-reports.com.

…with focus on growing Americas going forward.

19

PRIORITISING RESERVE CONVERSION

Years of Reserve reported

Significant potential exists across our assets, which we aim to

80.0

60.0

unlock through exploration & project pipelines.

70.0

60.0

50.0

40.0

32.8

30.0

21.2

26.5

20.0

15.5

10.7

16.1

8.2

10.0

8.7

-

15.0

4.7

8.5

3.0

6.4

10.3

4.2

7.8

2.4

Obuasi

AGA Mineração

Siguiri

Serra Grande

Iduapriem

Kibali

Sunrise Dam

Tropicana

Geita

Reserve Life (Years)

Resource Life (Years)

20

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI IS A PREMIER GOLD INVESTMENT

Track record of disciplined

capital allocation

and project delivery

Clear and predictable

Focus on advancing

strong pipeline of

strategic approach

options

Minimising Risk andimproving

Shareholder returns

2020Priorities

  • Proactive Health and Safety management
  • Continued focus on sustainability and safety improvements
  • Target increased reserve conversion
  • Aim to progress divestment processes
  • Obuasiramp-up production towards 4,000tpd
  • Optimise margins and cash conversion
  • Enforce capital discipline in rising gold price environment

21

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 21:04:00 UTC
