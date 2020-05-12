AngloGold Ashanti : at the BofA 2020 Global Metals Mining and Steel Conference (2.3m)

•$2.3bn** of available liquidity, no near-term debt maturities
Americas
Continental Africa
South Africa***
Australia
140,000oz
$1,157/oz AISC*
360,000oz
$879/oz AISC*
86,000oz
$1,227/oz AISC*
130,000oz
$1,184/oz AISC*
Mali
716koz
Guinea
Produced from continuing and
Ghana
discontinued operations
Colombia
$1,047/oz
DRC
Tanzania
Group AISC* continuing and
Brazil
discontinued operations
South Africa
$473m
Australia
Group Adjusted EBITDA
Argentina
*AISCWorld Gold Council standard
Operations
Projects
Asset sales underway
Greenfields exploration
** At 30 April 2020, excludes cash lock-up positions at Kibali and Sadiola, where AngloGold Ashanti's combined share totals about $300m; no near term maturities
***Discontinued operations
5
All figures refer to continuing and discontinued operations, unless otherwise stated.
DELIVERING ON OUR STRATEGY
South African asset sale
Agreed to sell South African portfolio and liabilities to Harmony Gold
Consideration package valued at approximately $300m
SA Competition Tribunal has approved transaction
Expected closing around 30 June 2020*
Sadiola sale
Cash consideration of up to $52.5m
$25m cash upfront
$25m in deferred payments
up to $2.5m additional payout depending on SEMOS cash at closing
$6m attributable dividend prior to closing
Expected closing around 30 June 2020*
Gramalote Project
B2Gold to fund $13.9m investment and exploration programme to earn back to 50:50 partnership and assume management of the project
Partners agree c. $37m budget for feasibility study
Aim for final feasibility study by Q1 2021
Cerro Vanguardia sale process: Decision taken to retain CVSA following an extensive sale process
*subject to any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
6
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - ORGANISATIONAL RESPONSE
AngloGold Ashanti recognizes the critical role it plays in managing COVID-19 at our operations, in our communities and in the regions in which we operate. We are guided by our values and a pledge to protect the health of our employees and host communities, while working to ensure business continuity.
Our Aims
Strategic Measures
•Protect employees and the business
•Cross-functional team managing crisis response
•Stabilise our supply chains and ensure liquidity
•Primary consumables inventory: c.4 months and building
•Plan ahead, anticipate risks and adjust quickly
•Site contingency plans under regular testing and review
•Work closely with key stakeholders and communities
•Market guidance withdrawn
•Be transparent, communicate clearly
•Prudent approach to liquidity - $2.3bn* of available liquidity
•Supporting host governments and communities
*At 30 April 2020, excludes cash lock-up positions at Kibali and Sadiola, where AngloGold Ashanti's combined share totals about $300m; no near term maturities
7
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS
AngloGold Ashanti introduced a host of initiatives on our mine sites and at the surrounding communities -
these include providing hand washing stations, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and personal hygiene campaigns
Highlights of global humanitarian efforts:
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
•Two hospitals provided for
•Manufacturing hand
•Invested in various health
exclusive use by govt;
sanitizer for public use
projects in Geita region
direct contributions to state
•Donation to President's
which will facilitate the
healthcare institutions, to
efforts to fight the disease
aid frontline effort
COVID-19 Trust Fund
•Donation of $200,000 to the
•Pledged R20m to Solidarity
•AGA Health Foundation
Tanzanian government
Response Fund - for rapid,
supporting Ashanti
•Donation of 10X1,000 litres
targeted support of
Regional Health
healthcare system and
Directorate, Obuasi
water tanks for public
humanitarian support to
Municipal and District
handwashing campaigns
vulnerable communities
Assemblies and the
•Awareness campaigns
•Paid employee salaries/
Municipal Health
Directorate
•Construction of COVID-19
benefits during shutdown
•AGA Malaria team, helping
•Partnership with Sasol and
Isolation centre underway
disinfect health centres in
•Donations of essential PPE
Imperial to provide bulk
Obuasi Municipality and
sanitizer to public hospitals
District
•Additional interventions
•Additional interventions
•Additional interventions
underway
underway
underway
Guinea
Donated masks, thermometers and gloves to Siguiri authorities to fight againstCOVID-19
Broadcast information programme using local radio station to raise awareness on preventative measures
Additional interventions underway
Brazil
R$1.5m donated to hospitals in the Minas Gerais and Goiás states
COVID-19awareness campaign, educating employees and communities about the virus and providing ways to protect themselves and loved ones
Paid employee salaries and benefits during operational shutdown
Additional interventions underway
Argentina
Donations to the Province of Santa Cruz - these included a range of hospital resources including disposable coveralls, transparent glasses, latex gloves and breathing units
Supplied ingredients for hand sanitiser to the Puerto San Julián police department and disposable coveralls to the Fire Department
Paid employee salaries and benefits during operational shutdown
Additional interventions underway
Colombia
Launched the "A Purpose for Life" campaign to protect the health and well- being of the people as well as the delivery of food parcels and medical equipment including laser thermometers
Donated US$15,280 to food banks in Bogota and Medellin, to help people who are unable to work during the quarantine period
Additional interventions underway
8
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS
Measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 at our operations
Allnon-essential travel halted; heightened approval protocols for essential travel
Increased awareness, surveillance and screening; strict quarantine protocols in place
Voluntarywork-from-home for those roles that allow it at office sites
Close collaboration with relevant national health authorities at all sites & offices to ensure responses are aligned
Cooperating with local community healthcare systems to supplement and support wherever possible
IMPACT TO OUR OPERATIONS:Anticipated impact based on current forecasts ~2% of annual production
Site
Date suspended
Reason
Update
Serra Grande, Brazil
27 March 2020
Response to measures taken by local authorities
Operations resumed 5 April
CVSA, Argentina
21 March 2020
Countrywide restrictions on travel and border closings
Processing of stockpiles resumed on 6 April
South Africa
27 March 2020
Response to measures taken by national authorities