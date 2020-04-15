Anglogold Ashanti : to Restart a Number of Operations as Lockdowns Lift

By Adriano Marchese



AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. said Wednesday that operations are beginning to restart in Argentina, Brazil and South Africa following the lifting of pandemic-related lockdowns.

The Johannesburg-listed mining group said its Cerro Vanguardia mine in Argentina restarted milling operations on April 6 and has now ramped up capacity with a significantly smaller staff.

In South Africa, operations have restarted after the company received permission by the department of mineral resources and energy for limited surface operations. However, the Mponeng underground operation remains suspended during the lockdown which is currently expected to continue to April 30.

In Brazil, the company said its ramp up production began on April 5, but that exploration work in the U.S. continues to be suspended.

