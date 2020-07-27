Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  AngloGold Ashanti Limited    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anglogold Sees 1st Half Headline Earnings of $392Mln-$416Mln

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 01:37am EDT

By Ian Walker

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. said Monday that it expects to report an increase in headline earnings for the first half of the year as it benefited from higher gold prices and lower costs.

The South Africa-based gold miner said it expects to report headline earnings--its preferred metric, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--of between $392 million and $416 million for the half year ended June 30, compared with $120 million for the same period in 2019.

Headline earnings per share are forecast to be between 94 and 99 U.S. cents, AngloGold said.

AngloGold said it produced 1.5 million ounces of gold in the period compared with 1.6 million.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 3.14% 577.38 End-of-day quote.82.43%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.44% 475.42 Delayed Quote.-11.83%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.00% 1700.47 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
GOLD 1.07% 1932.77 Delayed Quote.25.27%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.13% 158.68 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
01:37aAnglogold Sees 1st Half Headline Earnings of $392Mln-$416Mln
DJ
01:36aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : July 27, 2020 - ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE ..
PU
07/24Covid-19, sibanye-stillwater, anglogold ashanti, sasol and imperial join forc..
AQ
07/23ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : July 23, 2020 - AngloGold Ashanti, Sibanye-Stillwater, Sasol..
PU
07/22ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Pelangio Exploration Provides Ghana Projects Update and Comm..
AQ
07/17CORVUS GOLD : Announces Brand New Oxide Gold Discovery at the Lynnda Strip Targe..
AQ
07/16ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dealing in securities by a prescribed officer of AngloGold A..
AQ
07/07Kibali's $500 million will be cleared to leave Congo 'very soon' - Barrick CE..
RE
06/25HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED : - Proposed placing of new ordinary shares
AQ
06/25Harmony Gold Mining Raises $200 Million via Share Placing; Shares Placed at Z..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 68 899 M 4 153 M 4 153 M
Net income 2020 14 806 M 893 M 893 M
Net Debt 2020 20 763 M 1 252 M 1 252 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 240 B 14 410 M 14 497 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 489,88 ZAR
Last Close Price 577,38 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelvin P. M. Dushnisky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Mila Pityana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-South Africa
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Graham J. Ehm Executive Vice President-Planning & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED82.43%14 410
NEWMONT CORPORATION53.62%53 573
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION55.31%50 588
POLYUS112.97%28 260
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.86.15%24 033
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED14.38%20 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group