Anglogold Sees 1st Half Headline Earnings of $392Mln-$416Mln

By Ian Walker



AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. said Monday that it expects to report an increase in headline earnings for the first half of the year as it benefited from higher gold prices and lower costs.

The South Africa-based gold miner said it expects to report headline earnings--its preferred metric, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--of between $392 million and $416 million for the half year ended June 30, compared with $120 million for the same period in 2019.

Headline earnings per share are forecast to be between 94 and 99 U.S. cents, AngloGold said.

AngloGold said it produced 1.5 million ounces of gold in the period compared with 1.6 million.

