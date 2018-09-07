September 07, 2018 - Tropicana Gold Mine Virtual site visit: Detailed operational update - 17 Sep 2018  (371.2k)

Log in
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (ANGJ)
September 07, 2018 - Tropicana Gold Mine Virtual site visit: Detailed operational update - 17 Sep 2018

09/07/2018 | 11:32am CEST

INVITATION

PLEASE JOIN US FOR A DETAILED OPERATIONAL

UPDATE OF THE TROPICANA GOLD MINE with MICHAEL ERICKSON SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AUSTRALIA

Tropicana Gold Mine continues to deliver to its promise - ongoing optimisation of the mine plan and processing plant has unlocked further significant value.

This presentation will provide an overview of the evolution of the mining strategy, a progress report on installation of the new ball mill and an update on the Boston Shaker underground study.

Date: Monday, 17 September 2018

Time: 13:00 - 14:00 (GMT +2:00); US EDT 07:00;

UK 12:00; Sydney 21:00)

Dial-in details: see below

Please ask to be joined into the AngloGold Ashanti call

Johannesburg (Telkom)

010 201 6800

Johannesburg (Neotel)

011 535 3600

USA and Canada

1 508 924 4326

United Kingdom

0 333 300 1418

Australia (Toll Free)

1 800 350 100

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 09:31:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 155 M
EBIT 2018 626 M
Net income 2018 244 M
Debt 2018 1 608 M
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 11,32
P/E ratio 2019 7,89
EV / Sales 2018 1,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 3 157 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,1 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sipho Mila Pityana Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Bernard Sheppard Chief Operating Officer-South Africa
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Graham J. Ehm Executive Vice President-Planning & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED-7.95%3 157
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.70%16 050
BARRICK GOLD CORP-28.66%11 460
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-16.87%10 722
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 535
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-26.03%7 771
