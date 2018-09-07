September 07, 2018 - Tropicana Gold Mine Virtual site visit: Detailed operational update - 17 Sep 2018  (371.2k)

INVITATION

PLEASE JOIN US FOR A DETAILED OPERATIONAL

UPDATE OF THE TROPICANA GOLD MINE with MICHAEL ERICKSON SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AUSTRALIA

Tropicana Gold Mine continues to deliver to its promise - ongoing optimisation of the mine plan and processing plant has unlocked further significant value.

This presentation will provide an overview of the evolution of the mining strategy, a progress report on installation of the new ball mill and an update on the Boston Shaker underground study.

Date: Monday, 17 September 2018 Time: 13:00 - 14:00 (GMT +2:00); US EDT 07:00; UK 12:00; Sydney 21:00) Dial-in details: see below Please ask to be joined into the AngloGold Ashanti call