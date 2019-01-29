Angus Energy : An Introduction from Interim Managing Director George Lucan

Angus Energy Plc

An Introduction from Interim Managing Director George Lucan

First of all, I would like to thank my predecessor, Paul Vonk, for his time at the helm of Angus Energy. During his tenure, the key features of the Company and its asset base were carefully assembled which will benefit the Company long into the future. He will be much missed by all at the Company and we wish him nothing but the very best in the future.

Corporate Governance

My own recent experience has been grounded in improving corporate governance at companies large and small and I intend to make the first focus of my tenure as Managing Director to broaden the expertise available to us at board level. To this end, we have immediately begun the process of appointing to the Board of Mr. Andrew Hollis, the Company's Chief Technical Officer and Mr. Carlos Fernandes, its Financial Controller.

Both Carlos and Andrew have been with the Company almost since inception and their appointment serves three functions:

First it will create an executive board with a broader skills base than exists at present. Second, by recruiting from the ranks rather than from outside, it will not add greatly to the cost base of the Company. Thirdly, it provides the Company with a streamlined management structure that is able to make rapid collective decisions at Board level and implement them efficiently at an operations level. It also allows for a more direct connection between the Board and the OGA, the relevant county council and other stakeholders.

Even before my appointment, the Board was also on the point of hiring a new Non-Executive Chairman to replace the acting Chairman, Cameron Buchanan. This process will now begin in earnest.

We will also swiftly begin looking for another board member to join who has recent experience in deal flow in the resources sector, with an eye to some diversification of our asset base and growth of the Company in the medium term. We will be looking for an individual who matches experience in deal flow with genuine operational knowledge of onshore drilling and exploration and will update shareholders as this search develops.

Shareholder Communication

One area of governance where I believe we can make immediate and significant improvements to our relationship with shareholders is in the way we communicate the Company's operational activities. As an immediate priority, I wish to improve this aspect of how the Company operates and ensure that they are comprehensively informed about the Company's operations.

We are, of course, limited in what we can say by partnership agreements in our licenses as well as strict AIM guidelines and regulations, but nonetheless I hope to provide Shareholderswith considerably more technical detail on works as they progress and at a more frequent interval than they have been used to in the past. This is a change that shareholders can expect to see the results of in the near future as operational updates are released.

I also intend to establish, within the boundaries of what is permissible under the AIM Rules and MAR, regular forums in which company executives can answer questions from shareholders and create a climate of increased openness about both our operational activities and our expansion plans for the future.

Recent weeks and months have been a tumultuous time for Angus Energy but I hope that the new changes in executive structure combined with an increased commitment to corporate governance and communication with shareholders will help to set the company on an upwards trajectory in the forthcoming weeks and months.