Angus Energy : Brockham Operations Update

7.00 am on 3 June 2019

Angus Energy Plc

("Angus Energy" or the "Company")

Brockham Operations Update

Angus Energy (AIM: ANGS) is pleased to announce that after consideration of the recent results of the Brockham work programme, preparatory operations for the second stage will commence on the week of 17th June 2019.

The further preparatory work aims to ensure the borehole is in optimum condition for testing, and to give the best possible communication between the well and the fracture system in the formation. Once this has been completed then, subject to agreement of partners, well testing can commence to ascertain whether commercial hydrocarbon flows can be achieved from the BRX4Z well as envisaged per our timetable of 3 April.

Qualified Person's Statement:

Andrew Hollis, the Technical Director of the Company, who has over 40 years of relevant experience in the oil and gas industry, has approved the information contained in this announcement. Mr Hollis is a Fellow of the Geological Society and member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Notes

About Angus Energy plc. Angus Energy plc. is a UK AIM quoted independent onshore oil and gas production and development company focused on leveraging its expertise to advance its portfolio of UK assets as well as acquire, manage and monetise select projects. Angus Energy majority owns and operates conventional oil production fields at Brockham (PL 235) and Lidsey (PL 241) and has a 25% interest in the Balcombe Licence (PEDL244) and a 12.5% interest in the Holmwood licence (PEDL143).