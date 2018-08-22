Angus Energy : Holdings in Company

For immediate release

22 August 2018

Angus Energy plc

("Angus Energy" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Angus Energy has received the following TR-1 forms which are reproduced without material amendment below:

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii ANGUS ENERGY PLC

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial in-struments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please spe-cify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii Bergen Asset Management, LLC

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):iv BNP Paribas Securities Services as Custodian for Bergen Global Opportunity Fund, LP.

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v 20 August 2018