Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Angus Energy PLC    ANGS   GB00BYWKC989

ANGUS ENERGY PLC (ANGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Angus Energy : Holdings in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

For immediate release

22 August 2018

Angus Energy plc

("Angus Energy" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Angus Energy has received the following TR-1 forms which are reproduced without material amendment below:

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii

ANGUS ENERGY PLC

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial in-struments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please spe-cify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii

Bergen Asset Management, LLC

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv

BNP Paribas Securities Services as Custodian for Bergen

Global Opportunity Fund, LP.

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v

20 August 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified:

22 August 2018

1

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii

14%, 13%, 12%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date xiii

Exercise/ Conversion Period xiv

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.

% of voting rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument

Exercise price

Expiration date xvii

Exercise/ Conver-sion period

xviii

Number of voting rights instrument refers to

% of voting rights xix, xx

Nominal

Delta

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights

Percentage of voting rights

43,339,115

11.35%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

Bergen Asset Management, LLC is ultimately controlled by Mr. Eugene Tablis

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

13. Additional information:

14. Contact name:

Cory Burns, CFO/COO

15. Contact telephone number:

+1 212 488 2559

Enquiries:

Angus Energy Plc

Paul Vonk

Tel: +44 (0) 208 899 6380

Beaumont Cornish (NOMAD)

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396

Optiva Securities Limited (BROKER)

Jeremy King/ Ed McDermott

Tel: +44 (0) 203 137 1902

Yellow Jersey

Tim Thompson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 735 8825

Disclaimer

Angus Energy plc published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 16:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGUS ENERGY PLC
06:37pANGUS ENERGY : Holdings in Company
PU
08/08ANGUS ENERGY : Surrey County Council Approves Planning Application for Brockham ..
PU
08/06ANGUS ENERGY : Is the local oil company Angus Energy responsible for tremors nea..
AQ
08/02ANGUS ENERGY : Security Converted for Angus Energy
PU
07/23ANGUS ENERGY : Issue and Allotment of Ordinary Shares following Exercise of Conv..
PU
07/13ANGUS ENERGY : Holding in Company
PU
07/13ANGUS ENERGY : Exercise of Conversion Rights
PU
07/06ANGUS ENERGY : Board Change
PU
07/04ANGUS ENERGY : Exercise of Conversion Rights
PU
07/04ANGUS ENERGY : Director’s Shareholding
PU
More news
Chart ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Angus Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Vonk CEO, Managing Director & Director
Cameron Buchanan Non-Executive Chairman
Carlos Fernandes Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chris de Goeye Non-Executive Director
Robert James Shepherd Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGUS ENERGY PLC-18.65%0
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC.-7.82%2 698
PAREX RESOURCES INC.2.04%2 216
RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP-3.59%707
HALCON RESOURCES CORP-47.16%665
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC16.82%658
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.