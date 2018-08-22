Angus Energy : Holdings in Company

For immediate release
22 August 2018
Angus Energy plc
("Angus Energy" or the "Company")
Holdings in Company
Angus Energy has received the following TR-1 forms which are reproduced without material amendment below:
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii
|
ANGUS ENERGY PLC
|
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
x
|
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial in-struments
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
Other (please spe-cify):
|
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii
|
Bergen Asset Management, LLC
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|
BNP Paribas Securities Services as Custodian for Bergen
Global Opportunity Fund, LP.
|
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v
|
20 August 2018
|
6. Date on which issuer notified:
|
22 August 2018
1
|
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii
|
14%, 13%, 12%
|
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date xiii
|
Exercise/ Conversion Period xiv
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
|
% of voting rights
|
|
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Exercise price
|
Expiration date xvii
|
Exercise/ Conver-sion period
xviii
|
Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|
% of voting rights xix, xx
|
Nominal
|
Delta
|
|
Total (A+B+C)
|
Number of voting rights
|
Percentage of voting rights
|
43,339,115
|
11.35%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
Bergen Asset Management, LLC is ultimately controlled by Mr. Eugene Tablis
|
Proxy Voting:
|
10. Name of the proxy holder:
|
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
|
13. Additional information:
|
14. Contact name:
|
Cory Burns, CFO/COO
|
15. Contact telephone number:
|
+1 212 488 2559
Enquiries:
|
Angus Energy Plc
|
Paul Vonk
|
Tel: +44 (0) 208 899 6380
|
|
Beaumont Cornish (NOMAD)
|
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
|
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396
|
|
|
Optiva Securities Limited (BROKER)
|
Jeremy King/ Ed McDermott
|
Tel: +44 (0) 203 137 1902
|
|
Yellow Jersey
|
Tim Thompson
|
Tel: +44 (0) 203 735 8825
Disclaimer
Angus Energy plc published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 16:36:07 UTC