Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Angus Energy plc    ANGS   GB00BYWKC989

ANGUS ENERGY PLC

(ANGS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/01 11:35:14 am
1.45 GBp   +13.73%
12:53pANGUS ENERGY : Holdings in Company
PU
09/30ANGUS ENERGY : Shareholder Update Meeting and Presentation
PU
09/25ANGUS ENERGY : Balcombe Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angus Energy : Holdings in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

1 October 2019

Angus Energy Plc

("Angus Energy" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

The Company has received the following TR‐1 no ﬁca on set out below without amendment:

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting rights are

Angus Energy plc

attached: ii

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3.

Full name of person(s) subject to the

Rupert Labrum

notification obligation: iii

4.

Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.): iv

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the

01/10/2019

threshold is crossed or reached: v

6. Date on which issuer notified:

01/10/2019

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

4.00%

reached: vi, vii

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix

Class/type of

Situation previous

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

shares

to the triggering

transaction

if possible using

Number

Number

Number

Number of voting

the ISIN CODE

% of voting rights x

of

of

of shares

rights

Shares

Voting

Rights

Direct

Direct xi

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

xii

3.08%

3.08%

22000000

22000000

4.07%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting

% of voting

instrument

date xiii

Conversion

rights that may be

rights

Period xiv

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/

converted.

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv,

xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

Exercise

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting

% of voting rights

instrument

price

date xvii

Conversion

rights instrument

xix, xx

refers to

period xviii

Nominal Delta

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights

Percentage of voting rights

22000000

4.07%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

Proxy Voting:

  1. Name of the proxy holder:
  2. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
  3. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

13.

Additional information:

14.

Contact name:

Rupert Labrum

15.

Contact telephone number:

END.

Enquiries:

Angus Energy Plc

www.angusenergy.co.uk

George Lucan

Tel: +44 (0) 208 899 6380

Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)

www.beaumontcornish.co

m

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396

WH Ireland Limited (Broker)

Katy Mitchell/ Harry Ansell

Tel: +44 (0) 113 394 6600

Flagstaﬀ PR/IR

angus@ﬂagstaﬀcomms.com

Tim Thompson

Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474

Fergus Mellon

Notes

About Angus Energy plc. Angus Energy plc. is a UK AIM quoted independent onshore oil and gas produc on and development company focused on leveraging its exper se to advance its por olio of UK assets as well as acquire, manage and mone se select projects. Angus Energy majority owns and operates conven onal oil produc on ﬁelds at Brockham (PL 235) and Lidsey (PL 241) and has a 25% interest in the Balcombe Licence (PEDL244) and a 12.5% interest in the PEDL143 Licence (A24 Prospect).

Disclaimer

Angus Energy plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 16:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGUS ENERGY PLC
12:53pANGUS ENERGY : Holdings in Company
PU
09/30ANGUS ENERGY : Shareholder Update Meeting and Presentation
PU
09/25ANGUS ENERGY : Balcombe Update
PU
09/25ANGUS ENERGY : Holdings in Company
PU
09/17ANGUS ENERGY : DirectorPDMR Shareholdings
PU
07/29ANGUS ENERGY &NDASH; SALTFLEETBY : Submission of Application for Reconnection
PU
07/17ANGUS ENERGY : Abgus Energy – Director/PDMR Shareholdings
PU
07/17ANGUS ENERGY : Share Option Award Issue of Equity
PU
07/17ANGUS ENERGY : Director/PDMR Shareholdings
PU
07/16ANGUS ENERGY : Management Changes and Receipt under Saltfleetby Agreement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 6,90 M
Chart ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Angus Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,28  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Charles Lucan Managing Director
Patrick James Meade Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Wells Operations Director
Carlos Dos Santos Fernandes Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Andrew Patrick Hollis Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGUS ENERGY PLC-88.03%8
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.-21.20%2 694
BERRY PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.97%758
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.8.32%462
SURGE ENERGY INC.-19.73%272
OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD.-68.07%61
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group