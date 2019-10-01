Angus Energy : Holdings in Company

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
1 October 2019
Angus Energy Plc
("Angus Energy" or the "Company")
Holdings in Company
The Company has received the following TR‐1 no ﬁca on set out below without amendment:
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which voting rights are
Angus Energy plc
attached: ii
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
✓
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3.
Full name of person(s) subject to the
|
Rupert Labrum
notification obligation: iii
4.
Full name of shareholder(s)
|
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the
01/10/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified:
01/10/2019
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
4.00%
8. Notified details:
Class/type of
Situation previous
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
shares
to the triggering
|
|
|
% of voting rights x
|
|
|
|
Direct
Direct xi
|
|
|
xii
3.08%
3.08%
22000000
22000000
4.07%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting
% of voting
instrument
date xiii
Conversion
rights that may be
rights
Period xiv
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv,
xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
Exercise
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting
% of voting rights
instrument
price
date xvii
Conversion
rights instrument
xix, xx
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights
Percentage of voting rights
22000000
4.07%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
13.
Additional information:
14.
Contact name:
Rupert Labrum
15.
Contact telephone number:
END.
Enquiries:
Angus Energy Plc
www.angusenergy.co.uk
George Lucan
Tel: +44 (0) 208 899 6380
Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)
www.beaumontcornish.co
m
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396
WH Ireland Limited (Broker)
Katy Mitchell/ Harry Ansell
Tel: +44 (0) 113 394 6600
Flagstaﬀ PR/IR
angus@ﬂagstaﬀcomms.com
Tim Thompson
Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474
Fergus Mellon
Notes
About Angus Energy plc. Angus Energy plc. is a UK AIM quoted independent onshore oil and gas produc on and development company focused on leveraging its exper se to advance its por olio of UK assets as well as acquire, manage and mone se select projects. Angus Energy majority owns and operates conven onal oil produc on ﬁelds at Brockham (PL 235) and Lidsey (PL 241) and has a 25% interest in the Balcombe Licence (PEDL244) and a 12.5% interest in the PEDL143 Licence (A24 Prospect).
