Angus Energy : Operations Update

4.45pm on 5 April 2019

Angus Energy Plc

("Angus Energy" or the "Company")

Operations Update

OGA Approval of Works at Brockham

Angus Energy (AIM: ANGS) is pleased to announce that the OGA has now issued formal consent for the forthcoming completion works at Brockham. This means that the start date of 12 April 2019 given in the timetable released in our announcement of 3 April 2019 is now a firm date.

Qualified Person's Statement:

Andrew Hollis, the Technical Director of the Company, who has over 40 years of relevant experience in the oil and gas industry, has approved the information contained in this announcement. Mr Hollis is a Fellow of the Geological Society and member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Notes

About Angus Energy plc. Angus Energy plc. is a UK AIM quoted independent onshore oil and gas production and development company focused on leveraging its expertise to advance its portfolio of UK assets as well as acquire, manage and monetise select projects. Angus Energy majority owns and operates conventional oil production fields at Brockham (PL 235) and Lidsey (PL 241) and has a 25% interest in the Balcombe Licence (PEDL244) and a 12.5% interest in the Holmwood licence (PEDL143).