Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Angus Energy PLC    ANGS   GB00BYWKC989

ANGUS ENERGY PLC

(ANGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/05 11:35:14 am
5.6 GBp   +3.70%
12:12pANGUS ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
04/03ANGUS ENERGY : Operations Update & Schedule of Works at Brockham
PU
03/29ANGUS ENERGY : Result of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angus Energy : Operations Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

4.45pm on 5 April 2019

Angus Energy Plc

("Angus Energy" or the "Company")

Operations Update

OGA Approval of Works at Brockham

Angus Energy (AIM: ANGS) is pleased to announce that the OGA has now issued formal consent for the forthcoming completion works at Brockham. This means that the start date of 12 April 2019 given in the timetable released in our announcement of 3 April 2019 is now a firm date.

Qualified Person's Statement:

Andrew Hollis, the Technical Director of the Company, who has over 40 years of relevant experience in the oil and gas industry, has approved the information contained in this announcement. Mr Hollis is a Fellow of the Geological Society and member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

END.

Enquiries:

Angus Energy Plc

www.angusenergy.co.uk

George Lucan

Tel: +44 (0) 208 899 6380

Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)

www.beaumontcornish.com

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396

WH Ireland Limited (Broker)

Katy Mitchell/ Harry Ansell

Tel: +44 (0) 113 394 6600

Yellow Jersey

angus@yellowjerseypr.com

Tim Thompson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 004 9512

Henry Wilkinson

Notes

About Angus Energy plc. Angus Energy plc. is a UK AIM quoted independent onshore oil and gas production and development company focused on leveraging its expertise to advance its portfolio of UK assets as well as acquire, manage and monetise select projects. Angus Energy majority owns and operates conventional oil production fields at Brockham (PL 235) and Lidsey (PL 241) and has a 25% interest in the Balcombe Licence (PEDL244) and a 12.5% interest in the Holmwood licence (PEDL143).

Disclaimer

Angus Energy plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 16:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGUS ENERGY PLC
12:12pANGUS ENERGY : Operations Update
PU
04/03ANGUS ENERGY : Operations Update & Schedule of Works at Brockham
PU
03/29ANGUS ENERGY : Result of AGM
PU
03/21ANGUS ENERGY : Rig Contract for Brockham
PU
03/07ANGUS ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/06ANGUS ENERGY : Board Changes
PU
03/06ANGUS ENERGY : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
02/20ANGUS ENERGY : Variation to Planning Consent at Lidsey
PU
02/15ANGUS ENERGY : Secures Extension To GBP3 Million Loan Facility
AQ
02/15ANGUS ENERGY : Equity Placing
PU
More news
Chart ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Angus Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
George Charles Bingham Managing Director & Executive Director
Cameron Buchanan Non-Executive Chairman
Carlos Fernandes Secretary & Finance Director
Andrew Hollis Chief Technology Officer
Chris de Goeye Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGUS ENERGY PLC-49.30%0
TOURMALINE OIL CORP21.08%4 212
PAREX RESOURCES INC29.66%2 418
BERRY PETROLEUM CORP36.11%994
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC7.98%470
ATHABASCA OIL CORP-11.11%333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About