Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Angus Energy PLC    ANGS   GB00BYWKC989

ANGUS ENERGY PLC

(ANGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/14 03:19:33 am
5.12 GBp   +1.39%
03:07aANGUS ENERGY : Update to Financing Arrangement
PU
01/29ANGUS ENERGY : An Introduction from Interim Managing Director George Lucan
PU
01/10ANGUS ENERGY : Operations Update RNS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angus Energy : Update to Financing Arrangement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 03:07am EST

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

14 February 2019

Angus Energy Plc

("Angus Energy" or the "Company")

Update to Financing Arrangement

Further to the 10 January 2019 announcement by Angus Energy plc (AIM: ANGS), a leading UK conventional oil and gas production and development company (the "Company") regarding a £3 million loan facility ("Facility") between the Company, YA II PN Ltd and Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Limited (together the "Noteholders"), the Company hereby announces a variation of the terms thereof.

Under a Deed of Variation dated 13 February 2019, the Company may now, subject to 2 days' notice, repay the Initial Advance of £1.5 million at any time within 45 calendar days rather than 30 calendar days from the date of drawdown and the lock-up period, during which the Noteholders shall not exercise their conversion right, shall be likewise extended.

In consideration of which (a) the Company has agreed to issue the Noteholders with the Additional Warrants, being 1,234,567 warrants previously due on further advances of funds under the Facility, now (b) the pricing of the Warrants (being all the Warrants issued and to be issued to Riverfort amounting to 2,469,914 warrants) to acquire shares shall be priced at a 25% premium to the closing price on 11 February 2019, being 6.18p per Ordinary Share, as opposed to the price announced on 9 January 2019; and (c) the Fixed Conversion Price, calculated as being a price of 150% of the 5 day VWAP of the Shares on the date preceding the Advance and intended as a lower limit if the share price were to outperform, shall have its base for calculation reset to the 11 February 2019 rather than the 9 January 2019, being 7.41p per Ordinary Share.

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the Company's announcement of 10 January 2019.

END.

Enquiries:

Angus Energy Plc

www.angusenergy.co.uk

George Lucan

Tel: +44 (0) 208 899 6380

Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)

www.beaumontcornish.com

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396

WH Ireland Limited (Broker)

Katy Mitchell/ Harry Ansell

Tel: +44 (0) 113 394 6600

Yellow Jersey

Tim Thompson Henry Wilkinsonangus@yellowjerseypr.comTel: +44 (0) 203 004 9512

Notes

About Angus Energy plc. Angus Energy plc. is a UK AIM quoted independent onshore oil and gas production and development company focused on leveraging its expertise to advance its portfolio of UK assets as well as acquire, manage and monetise select projects. Angus Energy majority owns and operates conventional oil production fields at Brockham (PL 235) and Lidsey (PL 241) and has a 25% interest in the Balcombe Licence (PEDL244) and a 12.5% interest in the Holmwood licence (PEDL143).

Disclaimer

Angus Energy plc published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 08:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGUS ENERGY PLC
03:07aANGUS ENERGY : Update to Financing Arrangement
PU
02/04ANGUS ENERGY : Announces Brockham BR-X4Z Well Test Update
AQ
01/29ANGUS ENERGY : An Introduction from Interim Managing Director George Lucan
PU
01/10ANGUS ENERGY : Operations Update RNS
PU
2018ANGUS ENERGY : Commences Commercial Flow Test at Brockham Field
AQ
2018ANGUS ENERGY : Operations Update RNS
PU
2018ANGUS ENERGY : Proposed placing to raise £2 million
PU
2018ANGUS ENERGY : Holdings in Company
PU
2018ANGUS ENERGY : Completes 7 Day Well Test at Balcombe
AQ
2018ANGUS ENERGY : Holdings in Company
PU
More news
Chart ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Angus Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
George Charles Bingham Managing Director & Executive Director
Cameron Buchanan Non-Executive Chairman
Carlos Fernandes Secretary & Finance Director
Andrew Hollis Chief Technology Officer
Chris de Goeye Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGUS ENERGY PLC-52.58%26
TOURMALINE OIL CORP12.13%3 918
PAREX RESOURCES INC16.09%2 223
RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP9.87%735
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY INC6.97%464
ATHABASCA OIL CORP-7.07%359
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.