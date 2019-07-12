Angus Energy – Investor Conference Call: Summary of Q&A

RNS Number : 3091F

Angus Energy PLC

12 July 2019

7.00 a.m. 12 July 2019

Angus Energy Plc

("Angus Energy", "Angus" or the "Company")

Investor Conference Call: Summary of Q&A

Angus Energy plc (AIM: ANGS) is pleased to advise that it held its scheduled shareholder conference call yesterday evening at 5.30 p.m. which was well attended. The full conference call is available as a recording on the Company's website and the transcript will be published there as soon as it becomes available.

A particularly large number of questions were raised which included those directed at the recent works at Brockham and forthcoming applications for planning consents at Balcombe.

Operations at Brockham

The Company explained that during the week of the 24 June 2019 the preparatory steps to the proposed well test were completed as previously announced. These steps included the operation of a jet pump to remove completion fluids from the well. Up until this point the Company had every hope that the well would flow oil commercially.

However these completion fluids both in quantity, which greatly exceeded in amount the fluids put into the well during operations, and in quality, in terms of salinity, indicated that the well, even after isolation of a lower water zone encountered in January 2019, was still preferentially producing formation water. There was no meaningful trace of hydrocarbons in these returned fluids.

Accordingly after careful consideration of all other possible explanations the Board formed the view that this well would not flow commercially without stimulation and immediately set about releasing this information to the market.

Some tentative explanations were advanced as to the reason behind this including the possibility that Brockham, unlike nearby Horse Hill or Balcombe, sits just on the margins of the Kimmeridge basin where maturity of the Kimmeridge clay may be insufficient to generate commercial oil quantities .

Attention was also drawn to outcrops of the Kimmeridge along the south coast where there is considerable variation over short distances. It was emphasized that the Kimmeridge as a prospect has only been addressed by a small handful of wells and that our collective knowledge of the formation is in its infancy.