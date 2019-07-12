Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Angus Energy plc    ANGS   GB00BYWKC989

ANGUS ENERGY PLC

(ANGS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/17 04:03:25 am
1.15001 GBp   -2.13%
10/03ANGUS ENERGY : Balcombe Planning Application
PU
10/01ANGUS ENERGY : Investor Presentation – Matters Arising
PU
10/01ANGUS ENERGY : Holdings in Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angus Energy – Investor Conference Call: Summary of Q&A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 04:05am EDT

RNS Number : 3091F

Angus Energy PLC

12 July 2019

7.00 a.m. 12 July 2019

Angus Energy Plc

("Angus Energy", "Angus" or the "Company")

Investor Conference Call: Summary of Q&A

Angus Energy plc (AIM: ANGS) is pleased to advise that it held its scheduled shareholder conference call yesterday evening at 5.30 p.m. which was well attended. The full conference call is available as a recording on the Company's website and the transcript will be published there as soon as it becomes available.

A particularly large number of questions were raised which included those directed at the recent works at Brockham and forthcoming applications for planning consents at Balcombe.

Operations at Brockham

The Company explained that during the week of the 24 June 2019 the preparatory steps to the proposed well test were completed as previously announced. These steps included the operation of a jet pump to remove completion fluids from the well. Up until this point the Company had every hope that the well would flow oil commercially.

However these completion fluids both in quantity, which greatly exceeded in amount the fluids put into the well during operations, and in quality, in terms of salinity, indicated that the well, even after isolation of a lower water zone encountered in January 2019, was still preferentially producing formation water. There was no meaningful trace of hydrocarbons in these returned fluids.

Accordingly after careful consideration of all other possible explanations the Board formed the view that this well would not flow commercially without stimulation and immediately set about releasing this information to the market.

Some tentative explanations were advanced as to the reason behind this including the possibility that Brockham, unlike nearby Horse Hill or Balcombe, sits just on the margins of the Kimmeridge basin where maturity of the Kimmeridge clay may be insufficient to generate commercial oil quantities .

Attention was also drawn to outcrops of the Kimmeridge along the south coast where there is considerable variation over short distances. It was emphasized that the Kimmeridge as a prospect has only been addressed by a small handful of wells and that our collective knowledge of the formation is in its infancy.

The Company has not ruled out other options for the Licence or the Site one of which involves returning to address the Portland layer with the help of prudent reservoir management. Additionally a disposal of the Licence has not been ruled out and discussions continue in that regard with one party. All these options are subject ultimately to the consent of Partners and the approval of regulators.

Balcombe

It was explained that the application to West Sussex County Council for further works at Balcombe was expected to be lodged before the end of August (as announced on 28 June 2019) although no guarantee could be made that this would be the case. The earlier planning permission expired when the Company informed West Sussex County Council that previous works at Balcombe had been completed.

Planning for the present application began in February (see 8 February 2019 announcement) and is an extensive exercise involving a variety of consultants and contractors who draw together a great amount of data on the impact of any works on the local environment and population. There is also a seasonal component to these consultant's reports so that the actual preparation for an application for planning takes considerably longer than the time required by Council to process that application.

Questions were also raised as to whether there was a "read-through" from Brockham to Balcombe. It was emphasized that at Balcombe oil had already been tested in the current well and in a nearby well in the past and that the water seen during the previous operation was confirmed as brine lost during the original drilling operation.. Thus, whilst Brockham is important to our understanding of the Kimmeridge as a whole, the result there has no direct bearing on the hoped for result at Balcombe.

General

Questions were also asked regarding the Company's immediate financial commitments at Balcombe and Brockham and Managing Director George Lucan noted that the Company's recent equity placement and offer to shareholders included adequate provision for both sets of works and additionally that the Company's cash resources were presently sufficient to meet all reasonable liabilities in the forthcoming months.

The call briefly covered the Company's operations at Lidsey, as previously advised to Shareholders, as well as some discussion on the Company's proposed operations at the Saltfleetby Gas Field, details of which are available in a presentation on the Company's website.

Qualified Person's Statement:

Andrew Hollis, the Technical Director of the Company, who has over 40 years of relevant experience in the oil and gas industry, has approved the information contained in this

announcement. Mr Hollis is a Fellow of the Geological Society and member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

END.

Enquiries:

Angus Energy Plc

www.angusenergy.co.uk

George Lucan

Tel: +44 (0) 208 899 6380

Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)

www.beaumontcornish.com

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396

WH Ireland Limited (Broker)

Katy Mitchell/ Harry Ansell

Tel: +44 (0) 113 394 6600

Yellow Jersey

angus@yellowjerseypr.com

Tim Thompson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 004 9512

Henry Wilkinson

Notes

About Angus Energy plc. Angus Energy plc. is a UK AIM quoted independent onshore oil and gas production and development company focused on leveraging its expertise to advance its portfolio of UK assets as well as acquire, manage and monetise select projects. Angus Energy majority owns and operates conventional oil production fields at Brockham (PL 235) and Lidsey (PL 241) and has a 25% interest in the Balcombe Licence (PEDL244) and a 12.5% interest in the Holmwood licence (PEDL143).

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCDMGMNMMVGLZZ

Disclaimer

Angus Energy plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 08:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGUS ENERGY PLC
10/03ANGUS ENERGY : Balcombe Planning Application
PU
10/01ANGUS ENERGY : Investor Presentation – Matters Arising
PU
10/01ANGUS ENERGY : Holdings in Company
PU
09/30ANGUS ENERGY : Shareholder Update Meeting and Presentation
PU
09/25ANGUS ENERGY : Holdings in Company
PU
09/25ANGUS ENERGY : Balcombe Update
PU
09/17ANGUS ENERGY : DirectorPDMR Shareholdings
PU
07/29ANGUS ENERGY &NDASH; SALTFLEETBY : Submission of Application for Reconnection
PU
07/17ANGUS ENERGY : Abgus Energy – Director/PDMR Shareholdings
PU
07/17ANGUS ENERGY : Share Option Award Issue of Equity
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 6,35 M
Chart ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Angus Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,18  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Charles Lucan Managing Director
Patrick James Meade Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Wells Operations Director
Carlos Dos Santos Fernandes Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Andrew Patrick Hollis Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGUS ENERGY PLC-88.97%8
CNOOC LIMITED-2.47%67 499
CONOCOPHILLIPS-10.26%60 625
EOG RESOURCES INC.-20.59%39 569
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-33.53%36 083
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.46%29 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group