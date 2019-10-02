Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Anheuser-Busch InBev    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AB InBev Exercises Over-Allotment Option for Budweiser IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 09:37pm EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -2.73% 83.11 Delayed Quote.44.04%
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. 0.39% 5408 End-of-day quote.28.79%
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED -1.68% 40.85 End-of-day quote.50.18%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.51% 29 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
09:37pAB InBev Exercises Over-Allotment Option for Budweiser IPO
DJ
07:24pInvestors keep their faith in Hong Kong markets despite protests
RE
07:09pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option for the ..
PU
10/01ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Asia Climbs in Debut
DJ
09/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Forever 21, VW, Credit Suisse, Fiat Chrysler
09/30ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Big name IPOs in third quarter brighten gloom for equity ..
RE
09/30ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Redemption of USD 2.97 Billion and EUR 1.75 Bil..
PU
09/30Investors Assess the End of a Tumultuous Quarter
DJ
09/30ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Brewer's IPO Draws Cheers From Investors in Deb..
DJ
09/30AB InBev Asia unit's strong Hong Kong debut to boost IPO outlook amid politic..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 55 230 M
EBIT 2019 18 408 M
Net income 2019 11 120 M
Debt 2019 95 881 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,97x
EV / Sales2020 4,65x
Capitalization 178 B
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 104,47  $
Last Close Price 91,09  $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Chief Financial & Solutions Officer
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Marcel Herrmann Telles Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV44.04%186 772
AMBEV S.A.25.55%72 686
HEINEKEN25.98%61 650
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.28.79%22 672
CARLSBERG A/S45.11%21 830
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED1.53%18 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group