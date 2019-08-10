AB InBev's Hard Seltzer Targets College Crowd -- WSJ

By Jennifer Maloney

After failing to make a big splash with a hard seltzer targeting women, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV is taking another run at the buzzy category with a seltzer aimed at a very different group: college-age drinkers of Natural Light.

U.S. sales of alcoholic seltzer have surged over the past two years even as beer sales have slumped. AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, has largely missed out on the gains. The U.S. market is dominated by White Claw hard seltzer, owned by Mike's Hard Lemonade Co.

AB InBev is rolling out Natural Light Seltzer later this month. Like its namesake beer, which is better known for its low prices than its taste, Natural Light Seltzer will cost about 20% less than mainstream brands, or roughly $1 less per 12-pack. It will be available in 12-ounce cans and 25-ounce tallboy cans, rather than the slim cans of most alcoholic seltzers.

And it will have more intense flavors and a higher alcohol content, at 6% alcohol by volume, than White Claw or AB InBev's current seltzer brand, Bon & Viv, AB InBev said.

"That's exciting. White Claw is so expensive," said Paxson Sutton, a 21-year-old student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At parties in his fraternity house, about 20% of the drinks set out at the beginning of the night are hard seltzers -- usually White Claws -- and the rest cheap beers like Natty Light, he said. The White Claws disappear in as little as 10 minutes, as his frat brothers grab two or three at a time.

"It's kind of a scramble," he said. He said he likes hard seltzers because they taste good, are easy to drink and don't leave him feeling as bloated as beers do.

AB InBev had an early entrant in the hard seltzer category called SpikedSeltzer, which the Budweiser brewer acquired in 2016. But as alcoholic seltzer sales soared last year, AB InBev's brand trailed far behind White Claw and Truly Spiked & Sparkling, made by Boston Beer Co.

In January, Anheuser-Busch relaunched its seltzer with a new name, Bon & Viv, and a new formulation with less alcohol than the original version and no sugar. The brewer ran a Super Bowl ad featuring Bonnie and Vivian, the brand's namesake mermaids, and targeted drinkers of wine and vodka sodas. But it hasn't gained as much traction as AB InBev had hoped, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bon & Viv had 7.4% of hard seltzer sales at U.S. retail stores this year as of July 6, according to an analysis of Nielsen data by Beer Marketer's Insights. White Claw, meanwhile, has expanded its hold on the category to 54%, followed by Truly, with 29%.

"The key word here is portfolio," said Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing for the brewer's value brands. "There's a gap in the market that Natural Light Seltzer can address....We believe this is an offering that will disrupt the segment."

A representative for Mike's Hard Lemonade couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The category is growing fast but it is still small. In all, U.S. retail store sales of hard seltzer have totaled $515 million so far this year, representing roughly 3% of the broader beer and flavored malt-beverage market. Most hard seltzer sales are in coastal markets, leaving room for growth across the rest of the country, Mr. Marques said.

Natural Light beer sells equally well among men and women, he said. AB InBev hopes the Natty Light seltzer will attract new drinkers to the brand, as the brewer did with a strawberry-lemonade version of the beer called Naturdays that launched earlier this year.

The seltzer will debut in two flavors, peach-mango and black cherry-lime, with 133 calories per 12-ounce serving. White Claw, which also comes in fruit flavors, has 100 calories per 12-ounce can.

