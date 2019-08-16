Log in
ANHEUSER-BUSCH 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - BUD

08/16/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until August 20, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between March 1, 2018 and October 24, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADS of Anheuser-Busch and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bud/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 20, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed its Q3 and 9-month 2018 results, revealing dividends slashed by 50% to “accelerate deleveraging toward our optimal capital structure of around a 2x net debt to EBITDA ratio” contradicting prior positive statements by the Company regarding its deleveraging outlook and financial condition. On this news, the price of Anheuser-Busch’s ADS declined approximately 9.5%.

The case is City of Sterling Heights General ERS v. Anheuser-Busch Inbev, 19-cv-5854.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
