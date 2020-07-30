Log in
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business

07/30/2020 | 01:37am EDT

By Ian Walker

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA on Thursday reported a fall in second-quarter net profit--missing analysts' forecasts--as it booked an impairment charge against its African business, but said the fundamental strengths of the company remain unchanged.

The world's largest brewer--with brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona--said volumes fell 17.1% in the second quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, AB InBev made a net profit of $351 million compared with a profit of $2.48 billion a year earlier and a consensus of $1.14 billion taken from FactSet and based on five analysts' forecasts. It booked a $2.5 billion non-cash impairment charge, which is partially offset by a $1.9 billion profit on the sale of its Australian operations.

Normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--one of the company's preferred metrics which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--was $3.41 billion compared with $5.64 billion for the second quarter of 2019 and a consensus of $3.15 billion, taken from FactSet and based on six analysts' forecasts.

Revenue for the quarter was $10.29 billion, down from $13.60 billion and forecasts of $9.57 billion, taken from FactSet and based on 10 analysts' estimates.

No dividend has been declared. On April 14, the company halved its final dividend for 2019 to 50 European cents (54 U.S. cents) because of the uncertainty and volatility caused by the new coronavirus.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 277 M - -
Net income 2020 1 854 M - -
Net Debt 2020 84 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 64,4x
Yield 2020 1,90%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,40x
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 171 915
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 62,03 $
Last Close Price 56,30 $
Spread / Highest target 69,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer
David Almeida Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-34.27%110 202
HEINEKEN N.V.-9.92%56 702
AMBEV S.A.-18.85%45 904
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-3.04%43 157
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-11.86%25 266
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED24.36%22 603
